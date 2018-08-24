Perpetual : Change of Director's Interest Notice - C Ueland
0
08/24/2018 | 09:42am CEST
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity
ABNPerpetual Limited 86 000 431 827
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
P Craig Ueland
Date of last notice
18 July 2018
Part 1 - Change ofdirector's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Direct and Indirect
Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)
Ueland Pty Ltd ATF Ueland Superannuation Fund
Date of change
20 August 2018
No. of securities held prior to change
Direct
3,000 Perpetual Limited shares held in the name of P Craig Ueland and Mrs Nicole Ueland
197,210.948 units in Perpetual Wholesale SHARE-PLUS Long-Short Fund held in the name of P Craig Ueland and Mrs Nicole Ueland
1,176,090.739 units in Perpetual Pure Microcap Fund Class A in the name of P Craig Ueland and Mrs Nicole Ueland 1,762,697.236 units in Perpetual Pure Credit Alpha Fund Class W held in the name of P Craig Ueland and Mrs Nicole Ueland
Indirect
881,688.807 units in Perpetual Pure Equity Alpha Fund-Class A in the name of Ueland Pty Ltd ATF Ueland Superannuation Fund 434,161.498 units in Perpetual Wholesale SHARE-PLUS Long-Short Fund held in the name of Ueland Pty Ltd ATF Ueland Superannuation Fund
Class
Units
Number acquired
1,647,646.415 units in Perpetual Global Innovation Share Fund in the name of P Craig Ueland and Mrs Nicole Ueland
Number disposed
1,176,090.739 units in Perpetual Pure Microcap Fund Class A in the name of P Craig Ueland and Mrs Nicole Ueland
Value/Consideration
Direct
1,176,090.739 units in Perpetual Pure Microcap Fund Class A @ $1.412 per unit 1,647,646.415 units in Perpetual Global Innovation Share Fund @$1.086 per unit
No. of securities held after change
Direct
3,000 Perpetual Limited shares held in the name of P Craig Ueland and Mrs Nicole Ueland
197,210.948 units in Perpetual Wholesale SHARE-PLUS Long-Short Fund held in the name of P Craig Ueland and Mrs Nicole Ueland
1,762,697.236 units in Perpetual Pure Credit Alpha Fund Class W held in the name of P Craig Ueland and Mrs Nicole Ueland
1,647,646.415 units in Perpetual Global Innovation Share Fund in the name of P Craig Ueland and Mrs Nicole Ueland
Indirect
881,688.807 units in Perpetual Pure Equity Alpha Fund-Class A in the name of Ueland Pty Ltd ATF Ueland Superannuation Fund 434,161.498 units in Perpetual Wholesale SHARE-PLUS Long-Short Fund held in the name of Ueland Pty Ltd ATF Ueland Superannuation Fund
Nature of change
Investment in a Perpetual Investments managed investment scheme.
Disposal of an investment in Perpetual Investments managed investment scheme.
Part 2- Change of director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
Not Applicable
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Interest after change
Part 3-+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a+closed period where prior written clearance was required?
Not applicable
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?
Not applicable
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?