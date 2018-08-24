Log in
PERPETUAL LIMITED (PPT)
Perpetual : Change of Director's Interest Notice - C Ueland

08/24/2018 | 09:42am CEST

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001. Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

ABNPerpetual Limited 86 000 431 827

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

P Craig Ueland

Date of last notice

18 July 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Ueland Pty Ltd ATF Ueland Superannuation Fund

Date of change

20 August 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

Direct

3,000 Perpetual Limited shares held in the name of P Craig Ueland and Mrs Nicole Ueland

197,210.948 units in Perpetual Wholesale SHARE-PLUS Long-Short Fund held in the name of P Craig Ueland and Mrs Nicole Ueland

1,176,090.739 units in Perpetual Pure Microcap Fund Class A in the name of P Craig Ueland and Mrs Nicole Ueland 1,762,697.236 units in Perpetual Pure Credit Alpha Fund Class W held in the name of P Craig Ueland and Mrs Nicole Ueland

Indirect

881,688.807 units in Perpetual Pure Equity Alpha Fund - Class A in the name of Ueland Pty Ltd ATF Ueland Superannuation Fund 434,161.498 units in Perpetual Wholesale SHARE-PLUS Long-Short Fund held in the name of Ueland Pty Ltd ATF Ueland Superannuation Fund

Class

Units

Number acquired

1,647,646.415 units in Perpetual Global Innovation Share Fund in the name of P Craig Ueland and Mrs Nicole Ueland

Number disposed

1,176,090.739 units in Perpetual Pure Microcap Fund Class A in the name of P Craig Ueland and Mrs Nicole Ueland

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

Direct

1,176,090.739 units in Perpetual Pure Microcap Fund Class A @ $1.412 per unit 1,647,646.415 units in Perpetual Global Innovation Share Fund @$1.086 per unit

No. of securities held after change

Direct

3,000 Perpetual Limited shares held in the name of P Craig Ueland and Mrs Nicole Ueland

197,210.948 units in Perpetual Wholesale SHARE-PLUS Long-Short Fund held in the name of P Craig Ueland and Mrs Nicole Ueland

1,762,697.236 units in Perpetual Pure Credit Alpha Fund Class W held in the name of P Craig Ueland and Mrs Nicole Ueland

1,647,646.415 units in Perpetual Global Innovation Share Fund in the name of P Craig Ueland and Mrs Nicole Ueland

Indirect

881,688.807 units in Perpetual Pure Equity Alpha Fund - Class A in the name of Ueland Pty Ltd ATF Ueland Superannuation Fund 434,161.498 units in Perpetual Wholesale SHARE-PLUS Long-Short Fund held in the name of Ueland Pty Ltd ATF Ueland Superannuation Fund

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Investment in a Perpetual Investments managed investment scheme.

Disposal of an investment in Perpetual Investments managed investment scheme.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

Not Applicable

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

Not applicable

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

Not applicable

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

Not applicable

Disclaimer

Perpetual Limited published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 07:41:07 UTC
