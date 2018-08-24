Perpetual : Change of Director's Interest Notice - C Ueland

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity

ABNPerpetual Limited 86 000 431 827

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director P Craig Ueland Date of last notice 18 July 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Direct or indirect interest Direct and Indirect Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Ueland Pty Ltd ATF Ueland Superannuation Fund Date of change 20 August 2018 No. of securities held prior to change Direct 3,000 Perpetual Limited shares held in the name of P Craig Ueland and Mrs Nicole Ueland 197,210.948 units in Perpetual Wholesale SHARE-PLUS Long-Short Fund held in the name of P Craig Ueland and Mrs Nicole Ueland 1,176,090.739 units in Perpetual Pure Microcap Fund Class A in the name of P Craig Ueland and Mrs Nicole Ueland 1,762,697.236 units in Perpetual Pure Credit Alpha Fund Class W held in the name of P Craig Ueland and Mrs Nicole Ueland Indirect 881,688.807 units in Perpetual Pure Equity Alpha Fund - Class A in the name of Ueland Pty Ltd ATF Ueland Superannuation Fund 434,161.498 units in Perpetual Wholesale SHARE-PLUS Long-Short Fund held in the name of Ueland Pty Ltd ATF Ueland Superannuation Fund Class Units Number acquired 1,647,646.415 units in Perpetual Global Innovation Share Fund in the name of P Craig Ueland and Mrs Nicole Ueland Number disposed 1,176,090.739 units in Perpetual Pure Microcap Fund Class A in the name of P Craig Ueland and Mrs Nicole Ueland Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation Direct 1,176,090.739 units in Perpetual Pure Microcap Fund Class A @ $1.412 per unit 1,647,646.415 units in Perpetual Global Innovation Share Fund @$1.086 per unit No. of securities held after change Direct 3,000 Perpetual Limited shares held in the name of P Craig Ueland and Mrs Nicole Ueland 197,210.948 units in Perpetual Wholesale SHARE-PLUS Long-Short Fund held in the name of P Craig Ueland and Mrs Nicole Ueland 1,762,697.236 units in Perpetual Pure Credit Alpha Fund Class W held in the name of P Craig Ueland and Mrs Nicole Ueland 1,647,646.415 units in Perpetual Global Innovation Share Fund in the name of P Craig Ueland and Mrs Nicole Ueland Indirect 881,688.807 units in Perpetual Pure Equity Alpha Fund - Class A in the name of Ueland Pty Ltd ATF Ueland Superannuation Fund 434,161.498 units in Perpetual Wholesale SHARE-PLUS Long-Short Fund held in the name of Ueland Pty Ltd ATF Ueland Superannuation Fund Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back Investment in a Perpetual Investments managed investment scheme. Disposal of an investment in Perpetual Investments managed investment scheme.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract Not Applicable Nature of interest Name of registered holder (if issued securities) Date of change No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed Interest acquired Interest disposed Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation Interest after change

