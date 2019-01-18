Perpetual : Change of Director's Interest Notice - C Ueland

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001. Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

ABNPerpetual Limited 86 000 431 827

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director P Craig Ueland Date of last notice 11 September 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Ueland Pty Ltd ATF Ueland Superannuation Fund Date of change 15 January 2019

1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held prior to change Direct 3,000 Perpetual Limited shares held in the name of P Craig Ueland and Mrs Nicole Ueland 197,210.948 units in Perpetual Wholesale SHARE-PLUS Long-Short Fund held in the name of P Craig Ueland and Mrs Nicole Ueland 2,466,798.627 units in Perpetual Pure Credit Alpha Fund Class W held in the name of P Craig Ueland and Mrs Nicole Ueland 1,647,646.415 units in Perpetual Global Innovation Share Fund in the name of P Craig Ueland and Mrs Nicole Ueland Indirect 881,688.807 units in Perpetual Pure Equity Alpha Fund - Class A in the name of Ueland Pty Ltd ATF Ueland Superannuation Fund 1,485,829.05 units in Perpetual Global Innovation Share Fund in the name of Ueland Pty Ltd ATF Ueland Superannuation Fund Class Units Number acquired Indirect 5,272.813 units in Perpetual Pure Equity Alpha Fund - Class A in the name of Ueland Pty Ltd ATF Ueland Superannuation Fund Number disposed Nil

2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation 5,272.813 units in Perpetual Pure Equity Alpha Fund - Class A @$1.091 per unit No. of securities held after change Direct 3,000 Perpetual Limited shares held in the name of P Craig Ueland and Mrs Nicole Ueland 197,210.948 units in Perpetual Wholesale SHARE-PLUS Long-Short Fund held in the name of P Craig Ueland and Mrs Nicole Ueland 2,466,798.627 units in Perpetual Pure Credit Alpha Fund Class W held in the name of P Craig Ueland and Mrs Nicole Ueland 1,647,646.415 units in Perpetual Global Innovation Share Fund in the name of P Craig Ueland and Mrs Nicole Ueland Indirect 886,961.621 units in Perpetual Pure Equity Alpha Fund - Class A in the name of Ueland Pty Ltd ATF Ueland Superannuation Fund 1,485,829.05 units in Perpetual Global Innovation Share Fund in the name of Ueland Pty Ltd ATF Ueland Superannuation Fund Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back Investment in a Perpetual Investments managed investment scheme

3

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract Not Applicable Nature of interest Name of registered holder (if issued securities) Date of change No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed Interest acquired Interest disposed Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? Not applicable If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? Not applicable If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided? Not applicable

4