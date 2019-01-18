Perpetual : Change of Director's Interest Notice - C Ueland

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/9/2001. Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity
ABNPerpetual Limited 86 000 431 827
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
P Craig Ueland
|
Date of last notice
|
11 September 2018
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Indirect
|
Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.
|
Ueland Pty Ltd ATF Ueland Superannuation Fund
|
Date of change
|
15 January 2019
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
Direct
3,000 Perpetual Limited shares held in the name of P Craig Ueland and Mrs Nicole Ueland
197,210.948 units in Perpetual Wholesale SHARE-PLUS Long-Short Fund held in the name of P Craig Ueland and Mrs Nicole Ueland
2,466,798.627 units in Perpetual Pure Credit Alpha Fund Class W held in the name of P Craig Ueland and Mrs Nicole Ueland
1,647,646.415 units in Perpetual Global Innovation Share Fund in the name of P Craig Ueland and Mrs Nicole Ueland
Indirect
881,688.807 units in Perpetual Pure Equity Alpha Fund - Class A in the name of Ueland Pty Ltd ATF Ueland Superannuation Fund 1,485,829.05 units in Perpetual Global Innovation Share Fund in the name of Ueland Pty Ltd ATF Ueland Superannuation Fund
|
Class
|
Units
|
Number acquired
|
Indirect
5,272.813 units in Perpetual Pure Equity Alpha Fund - Class A in the name of Ueland Pty Ltd ATF Ueland Superannuation Fund
|
Number disposed
|
Nil
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
|
5,272.813 units in Perpetual Pure Equity Alpha Fund - Class A @$1.091 per unit
|
No. of securities held after change
|
Direct
3,000 Perpetual Limited shares held in the name of P Craig Ueland and Mrs Nicole Ueland
197,210.948 units in Perpetual Wholesale SHARE-PLUS Long-Short Fund held in the name of P Craig Ueland and Mrs Nicole Ueland
2,466,798.627 units in Perpetual Pure Credit Alpha Fund Class W held in the name of P Craig Ueland and Mrs Nicole Ueland
1,647,646.415 units in Perpetual Global Innovation Share Fund in the name of P Craig Ueland and Mrs Nicole Ueland
Indirect
886,961.621 units in Perpetual Pure Equity Alpha Fund - Class A in the name of Ueland Pty Ltd ATF Ueland Superannuation Fund 1,485,829.05 units in Perpetual Global Innovation Share Fund in the name of Ueland Pty Ltd ATF Ueland Superannuation Fund
|
Nature of change
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
|
Investment in a Perpetual Investments managed investment scheme
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
|
Detail of contract
|
Not Applicable
|
Nature of interest
|
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
|
Date of change
|
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
|
Interest acquired
|
Interest disposed
|
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
|
Interest after change
Part 3 - +Closed period
|
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
|
Not applicable
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?
|
Not applicable
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
|
Not applicable
