Perpetual : Change of Director's Interest Notice - I Hammond

Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/9/2001.
Name of entity
ABNPerpetual Limited 86 000 431 827
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Ian Hammond
|
Date of last notice
|
29 March 2018
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Direct and Indirect
|
Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.
|
Ordinary shares held in the name of Hammond and Mrs J Hammond ATF Hammond Family Superannuation Fund. Ian Hammond is a director and trustee of the Super Fund.
Units in the Perpetual Wholesale Geared Australian Share Fund and the Perpetual Wholesale Industrial Share Fund held in the name of Mr I Hammond and Mrs J Hammond ATF Hammond Family Superannuation Fund. Ian Hammond is a director and trustee of the Super Fund.
Units in Eley Griffiths Group Small Companies Fund held by Mr I Hammond and Mrs J Hammond ATF Hammond Family Superannuation Fund. Ian Hammond is a director and trustee of the Super Fund.
|
Date of change
|
8 October 2018
ATF Hammond Family Superannuation Fund.
08/10/2018
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
Direct
1,053 ordinary shares held by Ian Hammond
Indirect
2,896 Ordinary Shares held in the name of Mr Ian & Mrs Jane Hammond As Trustee for Hammond Family Super Fund
133,660.062 units in Perpetual Wholesale Geared Australian Share Fund held in the name of Mr Ian & Mrs Jane Hammond As Trustee for Hammond Family Super Fund 252,942.260 units in Perpetual Wholesale Industrial Share Fund held in the name of Mr Ian Hammond & Mrs Jane Hammond As Trustee for Hammond Family Super Fund 152,590.6 units in Eley Griffiths Group Small Companies Fund held by Mr I Hammond and Mrs J Hammond ATF Hammond Family Superannuation Fund. Ian Hammond is a director and trustee of the Super Fund.
|
Class
|
Ordinary Shares
|
Number acquired
|
35 ordinary shares held by Ian Hammond 96 ordinary shares held in the name of Mr Ian & Mrs Jane Hammond As Trustee for Hammond Family Super Fund
|
Number disposed
|
Nil
08/10/2018
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
|
131 ordinary shares at $42.1983 per share
|
No. of securities held after change
|
Direct
1,088 ordinary shares held by Ian Hammond
Indirect
2,992 Ordinary Shares held in the name of Mr Ian & Mrs Jane Hammond As Trustee for Hammond Family Super Fund
133,660.062 units in Perpetual Wholesale Geared Australian Share Fund held in the name of Mr Ian & Mrs Jane Hammond As Trustee for Hammond Family Super Fund 252,942.260 units in Perpetual Wholesale Industrial Share Fund held in the name of Mr Ian Hammond & Mrs Jane Hammond As Trustee for Hammond Family Super Fund 152,590.6 units in Eley Griffiths Group Small Companies Fund held by Mr I Hammond and Mrs J Hammond ATF Hammond Family Superannuation Fund. Ian Hammond is a director and trustee of the Super Fund.
|
Nature of change
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
|
Issue of securities under Perpetual's
Dividend Reinvestment Plan for the 2018 Final Dividend.
08/10/2018
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
|
Detail of contract
|
Not Applicable
|
Nature of interest
|
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
|
Date of change
|
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
|
Interest acquired
|
Interest disposed
|
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
|
Interest after change
Part 3 - +Closed period
|
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
|
Not applicable
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?
|
Not applicable
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
|
Not applicable
08/10/2018
Disclaimer
Perpetual Limited published this content on 11 October 2018