PERPETUAL LIMITED (PPT)
Perpetual : Change of Director's Interest Notice - I Hammond

10/11/2018 | 05:23am CEST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001. Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

ABNPerpetual Limited 86 000 431 827

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Ian Hammond

Date of last notice

29 March 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Ordinary shares held in the name of Hammond and Mrs J Hammond ATF Hammond Family Superannuation Fund. Ian Hammond is a director and trustee of the Super Fund.

Units in the Perpetual Wholesale Geared Australian Share Fund and the Perpetual Wholesale Industrial Share Fund held in the name of Mr I Hammond and Mrs J Hammond ATF Hammond Family Superannuation Fund. Ian Hammond is a director and trustee of the Super Fund.

Units in Eley Griffiths Group Small Companies Fund held by Mr I Hammond and Mrs J Hammond ATF Hammond Family Superannuation Fund. Ian Hammond is a director and trustee of the Super Fund.

Date of change

8 October 2018

ATF Hammond Family Superannuation Fund.

08/10/2018

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held prior to change

Direct

1,053 ordinary shares held by Ian Hammond

Indirect

2,896 Ordinary Shares held in the name of Mr Ian & Mrs Jane Hammond As Trustee for Hammond Family Super Fund

133,660.062 units in Perpetual Wholesale Geared Australian Share Fund held in the name of Mr Ian & Mrs Jane Hammond As Trustee for Hammond Family Super Fund 252,942.260 units in Perpetual Wholesale Industrial Share Fund held in the name of Mr Ian Hammond & Mrs Jane Hammond As Trustee for Hammond Family Super Fund 152,590.6 units in Eley Griffiths Group Small Companies Fund held by Mr I Hammond and Mrs J Hammond ATF Hammond Family Superannuation Fund. Ian Hammond is a director and trustee of the Super Fund.

Class

Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

35 ordinary shares held by Ian Hammond 96 ordinary shares held in the name of Mr Ian & Mrs Jane Hammond As Trustee for Hammond Family Super Fund

Number disposed

Nil

08/10/2018

Appendix 3Y Page 2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

131 ordinary shares at $42.1983 per share

No. of securities held after change

Direct

1,088 ordinary shares held by Ian Hammond

Indirect

2,992 Ordinary Shares held in the name of Mr Ian & Mrs Jane Hammond As Trustee for Hammond Family Super Fund

133,660.062 units in Perpetual Wholesale Geared Australian Share Fund held in the name of Mr Ian & Mrs Jane Hammond As Trustee for Hammond Family Super Fund 252,942.260 units in Perpetual Wholesale Industrial Share Fund held in the name of Mr Ian Hammond & Mrs Jane Hammond As Trustee for Hammond Family Super Fund 152,590.6 units in Eley Griffiths Group Small Companies Fund held by Mr I Hammond and Mrs J Hammond ATF Hammond Family Superannuation Fund. Ian Hammond is a director and trustee of the Super Fund.

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Issue of securities under Perpetual's

Dividend Reinvestment Plan for the 2018 Final Dividend.

08/10/2018

Appendix 3Y Page 3

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

Not Applicable

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

Not applicable

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

Not applicable

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

Not applicable

08/10/2018

Appendix 3Y Page 4

Disclaimer

Perpetual Limited published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 03:22:06 UTC
