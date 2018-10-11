Perpetual : Change of Director's Interest Notice - I Hammond

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available.

Name of entity

ABNPerpetual Limited 86 000 431 827

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Ian Hammond Date of last notice 29 March 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Direct or indirect interest Direct and Indirect Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Ordinary shares held in the name of Hammond and Mrs J Hammond ATF Hammond Family Superannuation Fund. Ian Hammond is a director and trustee of the Super Fund. Units in the Perpetual Wholesale Geared Australian Share Fund and the Perpetual Wholesale Industrial Share Fund held in the name of Mr I Hammond and Mrs J Hammond ATF Hammond Family Superannuation Fund. Ian Hammond is a director and trustee of the Super Fund. Units in Eley Griffiths Group Small Companies Fund held by Mr I Hammond and Mrs J Hammond ATF Hammond Family Superannuation Fund. Ian Hammond is a director and trustee of the Super Fund. Date of change 8 October 2018 ATF Hammond Family Superannuation Fund.

No. of securities held prior to change Direct 1,053 ordinary shares held by Ian Hammond Indirect 2,896 Ordinary Shares held in the name of Mr Ian & Mrs Jane Hammond As Trustee for Hammond Family Super Fund 133,660.062 units in Perpetual Wholesale Geared Australian Share Fund held in the name of Mr Ian & Mrs Jane Hammond As Trustee for Hammond Family Super Fund 252,942.260 units in Perpetual Wholesale Industrial Share Fund held in the name of Mr Ian Hammond & Mrs Jane Hammond As Trustee for Hammond Family Super Fund 152,590.6 units in Eley Griffiths Group Small Companies Fund held by Mr I Hammond and Mrs J Hammond ATF Hammond Family Superannuation Fund. Ian Hammond is a director and trustee of the Super Fund. Class Ordinary Shares Number acquired 35 ordinary shares held by Ian Hammond 96 ordinary shares held in the name of Mr Ian & Mrs Jane Hammond As Trustee for Hammond Family Super Fund Number disposed Nil

Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation 131 ordinary shares at $42.1983 per share No. of securities held after change Direct 1,088 ordinary shares held by Ian Hammond Indirect 2,992 Ordinary Shares held in the name of Mr Ian & Mrs Jane Hammond As Trustee for Hammond Family Super Fund 133,660.062 units in Perpetual Wholesale Geared Australian Share Fund held in the name of Mr Ian & Mrs Jane Hammond As Trustee for Hammond Family Super Fund 252,942.260 units in Perpetual Wholesale Industrial Share Fund held in the name of Mr Ian Hammond & Mrs Jane Hammond As Trustee for Hammond Family Super Fund 152,590.6 units in Eley Griffiths Group Small Companies Fund held by Mr I Hammond and Mrs J Hammond ATF Hammond Family Superannuation Fund. Ian Hammond is a director and trustee of the Super Fund. Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back Issue of securities under Perpetual's Dividend Reinvestment Plan for the 2018 Final Dividend.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract Not Applicable Nature of interest Name of registered holder (if issued securities) Date of change No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed Interest acquired Interest disposed Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? Not applicable If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? Not applicable If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided? Not applicable

