Perpetual : Change of Director's Interest Notice - N Fox

09/05/2018 | 12:32am EDT

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

ABN

Perpetual Limited 86 000 431 827

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Nancy Fox

Date of last notice

9 March 2017

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Date of change

31 August 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

3,300 shares in Perpetual Limited held by Nancy Fox

Class

Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

700 ordinary shares held in the name of Nancy Fox

Number disposed

Nil.

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$30,741.90

No. of securities held after change

4,000 shares in Perpetual Limited held by Nancy Fox

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

On market purchase

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not applicable

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

Not applicable

Change of Director's Interest Notice

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

Not applicable

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

Not applicable

Disclaimer

Perpetual Limited published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2018 04:31:04 UTC
