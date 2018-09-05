Perpetual : Change of Director's Interest Notice - N Fox

Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Name of entity
ABN
Perpetual Limited 86 000 431 827
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Nancy Fox
|
Date of last notice
|
9 March 2017
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Direct
|
Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)
|
Date of change
|
31 August 2018
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
3,300 shares in Perpetual Limited held by Nancy Fox
|
Class
|
Ordinary Shares
|
Number acquired
|
700 ordinary shares held in the name of Nancy Fox
|
Number disposed
|
Nil.
|
Value/Consideration
|
$30,741.90
|
No. of securities held after change
|
4,000 shares in Perpetual Limited held by Nancy Fox
|
Nature of change
|
On market purchase
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
|
Detail of contract
|
Not applicable
|
Nature of interest
|
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
|
Date of change
|
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
|
Interest acquired
|
Interest disposed
|
Value/Consideration
|
Interest after change
Part 3 - +Closed period
|
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
|
Not applicable
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?
|
Not applicable
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
|
Not applicable
