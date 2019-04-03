Perpetual : Change of Director's Interest Notice - P Bullock

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/9/2001.
Name of entity
Perpetual Limited
|
ABN
86 000 431 827
|
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Philip Bullock
|
Date of last notice
21 January 2019
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Direct
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
(including registered holder)
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
|
interest.
|
Date of change
|
29 March 2019
|
No. of securities held prior to change
Direct
|
4,193 ordinary shares in Perpetual Limited
|
held by Philip Bullock
|
Indirect
|
140,497.434 units in Perpetual Wholesale
|
Diversified Income Fund in the name of Kerry
|
Bullock, the spouse of Philip Bullock
|
55,372.066 units in Perpetual Wholesale
|
SHARE-PLUS Long - Short Fund in the
|
name of Kerry Bullock, the spouse of Philip
|
Bullock
|
1
|
Appendix 3Y
|
Change of Director's Interest Notice
|
|
|
|
Class
Ordinary shares
|
|
Number acquired
Indirect
|
126 ordinary shares in Perpetual Limited held
|
by Philip Bullock
|
|
Number disposed
Nil
|
|
Value/Consideration
126 ordinary shares at $41.6243 per share
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
|
|
|
No. of securities held after change
Direct
|
4,319 ordinary shares in Perpetual Limited
|
held by Philip Bullock
|
Indirect
|
140,497.434 units in Perpetual Wholesale
|
Diversified Income Fund in the name of Kerry
|
Bullock, the spouse of Philip Bullock
|
55,372.066 units in Perpetual Wholesale
|
SHARE-PLUS Long - Short Fund in the
|
name of Kerry Bullock, the spouse of Philip
|
Bullock
|
|
|
Nature of change
Issue of securities under Perpetual's
|
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of
|
securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
Dividend Reinvestment Plan for the 2019
|
|
|
Interim Dividend
|
|
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Detail of contract
Not applicable
|
Nature of interest
|
|
|
(if issued securities)
|
|
|
|
No. and class of securities to which
|
interest related prior to change
|
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
|
relation to which the interest has changed
|
|
Interest acquired
|
|
Interest disposed
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
|
and an estimated valuation
|
|
Interest after change
|
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
Not applicable
above traded during a +closed period where prior written
|
clearance was required?
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade
Not applicable
to proceed during this period?
|
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
Not applicable
provided?
|
3
