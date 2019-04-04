Log in
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 04/04
39.96 AUD   -0.27%
12:42aPERPETUAL : Change of Director's Interest Notice - S Falzon
PU
04/03PERPETUAL : Change of Director's Interest Notice - P Bullock
PU
03/24PERPETUAL : Priority allocation opportunity letter to shareholders
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Perpetual : Change of Director's Interest Notice - S Falzon

04/04/2019 | 12:42am EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

Perpetual Limited

ABN

86 000 431 827

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Sylvia Falzon

Date of last notice

21 December 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

29 March 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

4,959 shares in Perpetual Limited held by

Sylvia Falzon

Class

Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

83 ordinary shares held in the name of Sylvia

Falzon

Number disposed

Nil

1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation 83 shares at $41.6243 per share

No. of securities held after change

5,042 shares in Perpetual Limited held by

Sylvia Falzon

Nature of change

Issue of securities under Perpetual's

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of

Dividend Reinvestment Plan for the 2019

securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Interim Dividend

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not applicable

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder

(if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed Not applicable

above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade

Not applicable

to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

Not applicable

provided?

3

Disclaimer

Perpetual Limited published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 04:41:05 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 512 M
EBIT 2019 175 M
Net income 2019 122 M
Debt 2019 252 M
Yield 2019 6,30%
P/E ratio 2019 15,16
P/E ratio 2020 14,35
EV / Sales 2019 4,06x
EV / Sales 2020 3,98x
Capitalization 1 828 M
Chart PERPETUAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Perpetual Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERPETUAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 37,6  AUD
Spread / Average Target -4,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert William Adams Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Anthony D'Aloisio Chairman
Christopher Green Chief Financial Officer
Philip Bullock Independent Non-Executive Director
Philip Craig Ueland Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERPETUAL LIMITED20.81%1 302
BLACKROCK INC11.77%69 280
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)8.86%49 031
UBS GROUP0.74%47 723
CHINA CINDA ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD17.28%26 263
STATE STREET CORPORATION7.86%25 450
