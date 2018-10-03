Log in
PERPETUAL LIMITED
ASX Appoints Perpetual's Gillian Larkins as New CFO
DJ
PERPETUAL : Chief Financial Officer Appointment
PU
PERPETUAL : Update - Dividend/Distribution - PPT
PU
Perpetual : Chief Financial Officer Appointment

10/03/2018 | 01:53am CEST

3 October 2018

ASX Announcement

Chief Financial Officer Appointment

Perpetual Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Rob Adams has announced the internal appointment of Chris Green to the position of Chief Financial Officer.

Mr Green will move from his current role as Group Executive, Perpetual Corporate Trust. The appointment follows the resignation of Gillian Larkins who is taking up a new opportunity.

"Chris is a seasoned Perpetual executive who deeply understands our strategy, our clients and our stakeholders. His appointment comes on the back of consistent strong growth in the business he has led for 10 years," Mr Adams said.

"I'm pleased to be recognising internal talent in this important appointment," Mr Adams added.

Perpetual Corporate Trust General Manager Richard McCarthy will be Acting Group Executive, Perpetual Corporate Trust while the recruitment process for a permanent replacement is undertaken.

Perpetual Chairman Tony D'Aloisio thanked Gillian Larkins for her outstanding contribution.

"Through her initial leadership of Transformation, then CFO and Group Executive Corporate Services, Perpetual is a stronger company for Gillian's contribution and we wish her ongoing success," Mr D'Aloisio said.

Mr Green's appointment is effective 15 October 2018.

- Ends -

For further information, please contact:

Media:

Investors and analysts:

Kristen Allen

Andrew Ehlich

General Manager, Corporate

General Manager, Investor

Communications

Relations & Corporate Finance

Tel: +61 (0) 412 759 753

Tel: +61 (02) 9229 9081

About Perpetual

Perpetual is an independent financial services group operating in funds management, financial advisory and trustee services. Our origin as a trustee company, coupled with our strong track record of investment performance, has created our reputation as one of the strongest brands in financial services in Australia. For further information, go to www.perpetual.com.au

Disclaimer

Perpetual Limited published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 23:52:07 UTC
