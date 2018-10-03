Perpetual : Chief Financial Officer Appointment

3 October 2018

ASX Announcement

Chief Financial Officer Appointment

Perpetual Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Rob Adams has announced the internal appointment of Chris Green to the position of Chief Financial Officer.

Mr Green will move from his current role as Group Executive, Perpetual Corporate Trust. The appointment follows the resignation of Gillian Larkins who is taking up a new opportunity.

"Chris is a seasoned Perpetual executive who deeply understands our strategy, our clients and our stakeholders. His appointment comes on the back of consistent strong growth in the business he has led for 10 years," Mr Adams said.

"I'm pleased to be recognising internal talent in this important appointment," Mr Adams added.

Perpetual Corporate Trust General Manager Richard McCarthy will be Acting Group Executive, Perpetual Corporate Trust while the recruitment process for a permanent replacement is undertaken.

Perpetual Chairman Tony D'Aloisio thanked Gillian Larkins for her outstanding contribution.

"Through her initial leadership of Transformation, then CFO and Group Executive Corporate Services, Perpetual is a stronger company for Gillian's contribution and we wish her ongoing success," Mr D'Aloisio said.

Mr Green's appointment is effective 15 October 2018.

- Ends -

For further information, please contact:

Media: Investors and analysts: Kristen Allen Andrew Ehlich General Manager, Corporate General Manager, Investor Communications Relations & Corporate Finance Tel: +61 (0) 412 759 753 Tel: +61 (02) 9229 9081 About Perpetual

Perpetual is an independent financial services group operating in funds management, financial advisory and trustee services. Our origin as a trustee company, coupled with our strong track record of investment performance, has created our reputation as one of the strongest brands in financial services in Australia. For further information, go to www.perpetual.com.au