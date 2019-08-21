Perpetual : Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability Report 2019 0 08/21/2019 | 07:03pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Perpetual Limited ABN 86 000 431 827 CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY & SUSTAINABILITY REPORT August 2019 INTRODUCTION Our Commitment Perpetual has a long-standing commitment to good corporate governance. At Perpetual, we take advantage of opportunities to build our social, environmental and financial performance in ways that reflect our core values and enhance business sustainability. Indeed, success in Perpetual's core businesses, the management of other people's money and the safekeeping of assets and securities, relies on this commitment. We draw on our people's experience, knowledge and expertise in investing, governance, financial advice and trusteeship to contribute positively to our clients and the community. We focus on activities where we can add the most value to society while minimising our environmental impact. We are committed to doing our part to enrich our community by: Having the highest standards of corporate governance and business probity.

Investing responsibly and encouraging sustainable business practices.

Contributing time and money to charities which we know have a track record of delivering on their promises. In addition, the Board of Perpetual Limited (Board) considers that its practices comply, and have complied throughout the year, with the ASX's Corporate Governance Council's Revised Governance Principles and Recommendations (3rd edition) and is committed to transparent reporting on economic, environmental and social sustainability risks including how the Group is mitigating these risks in pursuit of sustainable business performance. The Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability Report This Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability Report includes an overview of Perpetual's Sustainability philosophy, the material risks that have been identified using the Perpetual Risk Management Framework and relevant information about the associated strategies implemented to mitigate these risks. This Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability Report also includes: An overview of Perpetual's philosophy as it relates to corporate governance and how Perpetual complies with the ASX Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations, 3 rd edition (ASX Principles).

edition (ASX Principles). Perpetual's approach to mitigating Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) risks identified as material within the Perpetual Risk Appetite Statement (RAS), which is part of Perpetual's Risk Management Framework. This includes social sustainability, human capital and community risks.

Perpetual's approach to responsible investing.

A summary of governance structures at Perpetual. This Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability Report has been approved by the Board and is current as at 20 August 2019, except where otherwise indicated. Copies or summaries of the Company documents referred to in the appendix of this Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability Report can be found on Perpetual's website at www.perpetual.com.au/Corporate-Governance. Protecting and growing the wealth of our clients is what Perpetual has been entrusted to do for generations. It's the notion of enduring prosperity that connects the pride we have in our past to the belief and excitement we have for the future. Being responsible underpins everything we do. We take action to foster a client focused, ethical and socially responsible culture by welcoming community feedback, observing and acting on regulatory changes, and by encouraging diversity of thought from our people. I am proud of our achievements to date and commit to always look for ways to continually improve. Rob Adams: CEO and Managing Director In this Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability Report, Perpetual Limited is referred to variously as Perpetual, Perpetual Group, The Group, Company. Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability Report_1 1. HIGHLIGHTS - A YEAR IN REVIEW A long-standing commitment to sustainable business practices, responsible investment and good governance. PEOPLE We know purpose-led organisations generate greater growth, attract and retain the best people and deliver better outcomes for the communities they work in. To this end, we are in the process of finalising a collective organisational purpose that will inform our strategic decision making and will connect our people and business to an aspirational reason for being.

purpose-led organisations generate greater growth, attract and retain the best people and deliver better outcomes for the communities they work in. To this end, we are in the process of finalising a collective organisational purpose that will inform our strategic decision making and will connect our people and business to an aspirational reason for being. We understand an engaged workforce will help us to deliver sustainable business results. Employee engagement levels rose in FY18 to their highest in more than a decade. In a time of industry and internal change, we have maintained our highest ever score in FY19 with employee engagement remaining stable at 73% and in the top quartile of all Australian and New Zealand organisations according to Aon Hewitt research.

Perpetual has continued to positively progress its gender equality strategy. We are proud that we were recognised by the Workplace Gender Equality Agency as an Employer of Choice for Gender Equality for the second consecutive year. In FY19, women in leadership roles increased to 36.9% (from 35% in FY18), our target is 40% by 2020.

We acknowledge the importance of preparing our people and business for the future and have designed a long-term strategy that will support the development of priority capabilities in our workforce to adapt to change and support sustainable growth in the coming years.

long-term strategy that will support the development of priority capabilities in our workforce to adapt to change and support sustainable growth in the coming years. Over recent years, the reputation of the financial services industry has been challenged - in this context we are proud of our position in the market given how much our employees, our clients and stakeholders associate our brand with trust. We have refreshed our brand promise - a clear principle and standard:

"Trust is earned". By seeking to earn trust every day through every action, we look to deliver value for our people, clients and the communities in which we work. COMMUNITY Our focus on strengthening relationships with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and organisations continues through the execution of our Stretch Reconciliation Action Plan. It is demonstrated, in part, by our meaningful celebrations of National Reconciliation Week and NAIDOC, and our continued partnership with Jawun through the Indigenous Corporate Partnerships Program.

In partnership with the Stanford University Center on Philanthropy and Civil Society, Perpetual continues to raise awareness among not-for profit organisations of the risks, challenges and opportunities of operating in rapidly-changing times. Well over 600 not-for-profit organisations and philanthropists have accessed workshops and seminars over the period of our on-going partnership, exploring digital data governance, philanthropy best practice and the role of philanthropy in a modern democracy. We continue to engage leaders in the charitable sector in our partnership, hosting groups to Stanford each year to enhance their capacity to tackle society's toughest challenges.

not-for profit organisations of the risks, challenges and opportunities of operating in rapidly-changing times. Well over 600 not-for-profit organisations and philanthropists have accessed workshops and seminars over the period of our on-going partnership, exploring digital data governance, philanthropy best practice and the role of philanthropy in a modern democracy. We continue to engage leaders in the charitable sector in our partnership, hosting groups to Stanford each year to enhance their capacity to tackle society's toughest challenges. The Perpetual Foundation turns 21 in 2019 and has grown to more than $260 million. The Foundation is a vehicle for individuals wishing to leave a community legacy and supports the provision of non-profit research, training, governance workshops and organisational development.

non-profit research, training, governance workshops and organisational development. The Perpetual Ethical SRI Credit Fund launched in June 2018, investing in a diverse range of income generating, ethical and socially responsible assets. To determine suitability for our SRI Funds, Perpetual Investments evaluates companies on a range of criteria - environmental, social, governance, ethical issues and labour standards. In 2018, our Ethical SRI process was enhanced to now exclude Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability Report_2 companies that derive a material proportion of their revenue from all types of fossil fuels (previously only coal seam gas), genetic engineering, cosmetic products that have been tested on animals, and pornography. The SRI Screen was also enhanced by broadening the definition of negative corporate governance behaviour, to capture more instances of corporate misconduct when evaluating businesses. ENVIRONMENT Perpetual discloses its management of carbon and climate risks to the Carbon Disclosure Project annually. The long-term trend in our Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions is declining. Our voluntary disclosure raises company-wide awareness to act on climate change, enhancing the long- term sustainability and profitability of Perpetual and better equipping ourselves for future regulatory or policy changes. In the last reporting period (2018), our CDP rating increased from a D rating, to a C rating.

long-term trend in our Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions is declining. Our voluntary disclosure raises company-wide awareness to act on climate change, enhancing the long- term sustainability and profitability of Perpetual and better equipping ourselves for future regulatory or policy changes. In the last reporting period (2018), our CDP rating increased from a D rating, to a C rating. To play our part in protecting the environment and reducing the amount of plastic reaching landfill or the oceans, we have phased out the use of plastic bottles (approximately 8,800 plastic bottles per year) on the client facing floor in our Sydney head office. In addition, we no longer print and mail our investors Managed Investment Scheme Annual Reports for Perpetual funds (saving ~320,000 pages of paper per year).

As an active, responsible investor, Perpetual plays a key role in highlighting the importance of environmentally sustainable and socially responsible business practices. As a signatory to the United Nations Principles of Responsible Investment and a member of the responsible Investment Association Australasia, Perpetual is committed to responsible investment practices. GOVERNANCE We continue to comply with all ASX principles. Perpetual also commits to giving all shareholders timely and equal access to information concerning the company through its Continuous Disclosure Policy.

Perpetual's Board continues to be comprised of a majority of non-executive independent directors.

non-executive independent directors. Our Board comprised 29% female Non-Executive Directors in FY19.

Non-Executive Directors in FY19. Perpetual's Code of Conduct, which draws from, and expands on, Perpetual's values, applies to all directors, executives and employees and is designed to assist them in making ethical business decisions. Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability Report_3 2. OUR PHILOSOPHY AND APPROACH Perpetual is committed to ensuring its business practices have a positive effect on its people and society more broadly. We know that sustainable business success depends on the engagement of our people and positive contribution to our community. Our approach is built on five focus areas as shown in Table 1 below: Table 1: Sustainability focus areas FOCUS AREA DESCRIPTION SECTION Our Business • Responsible and Sustainable Business Practices. 3 • Social Sustainability Risks and Strategies. Our People The Community Building an engaged and diverse workforce, helping our people thrive personally and professionally and preparing our people for the future. Seeking to make a positive impact on local and broader communities through philanthropic activity, engagement with charity groups and strengthening relationships with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. 4 5 The Environment Reducing the environmental impact of our operations. 6 Governance Having the highest standards of corporate governance and 7 business probity. Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability Report_4 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Perpetual Limited published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 23:02:05 UTC 0 Latest news on PERPETUAL LIMITED 07:38p PERPETUAL : FY19 Appendix 4E PU 07:38p PERPETUAL : FY19 Announcement PU 07:38p PERPETUAL : FY19 Appendix 4G PU 07:38p PERPETUAL : FY19 Full year Statutory Accounts PU 07:08p PERPETUAL : FY19 Presentation PU 07:08p PERPETUAL : Dividend/Distribution PU 07:08p PERPETUAL : Fy19 ofr PU 07:03p PERPETUAL : Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability Report 2019 PU 07/17 PERPETUAL : and Stanford partnership brings philanthropic powerhouse to Australi.. PU 04/30 PERPETUAL : Macquarie Australia Conference PU