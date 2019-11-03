Media Release

Perpetual Corporate Trust appointed as Responsible Entity

for Willis Towers Watson fund

4 November 2019

Perpetual Corporate Trust has been appointed as the independent provider of Responsible Entity (RE) services to Willis Towers Watson's (NASDAQ: WLTW) first Australian-domiciled fund, the Willis Towers Watson Australia - Global Equity Focus Fund (GEFF).

Launching in Australia in November, GEFF is a multi-manager concentrated global equity fund, established as a Registered Managed Investment Scheme (RMIS).

Willis Towers Watson Investments is a global line of business within Willis Towers Watson, providing investment advice and implementation solutions to more than 1,200 institutional investors, including some of the world's largest and most sophisticated asset owners. Willis Towers Watson has assets under advisory of over US$2.6 trillion.

Perpetual Corporate Trust General Manager, Glen Dogan, said: "Global providers are looking to replicate their existing strategies in Australia, and are in search of the right support, knowledge and expertise to be successful in the local market.

"This is a significant mandate with one of the world's leading asset consultants, reinforcing Perpetual Corporate Trust's position as the leading provider of trustee and RE services in Australia."

Commenting on the partnership and launch of GEFF, Willis Towers Watson Director of Investments, Australia, Martin Goss said: "The fund's focused investment strategy is a unique approach to global equity investing, leveraging off our best thinking in this important asset class. It has been successfully implemented in Europe and the US; we wanted to replicate the strategy in Australia to maximise the benefits of domestic ownership of global equities.

"Given Perpetual Corporate Trust's strong track record and deep expertise in the RE services space, we couldn't be more pleased to be partnering with them as we present GEFF to the Australian market."

About Perpetual

Perpetual is a financial services group operating in funds management, financial advisory and trustee services. Our origin as a trustee company, coupled with our strong track record of investment

