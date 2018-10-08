Perpetual : Dividend Distribution

CHAIRMAN'S REPORT

Dear ShareholderOur FY18 results reﬂect the central tenets of how we operate - discipline and consistency. These principles, coupled with the strength of our diversiﬁed business, are never more important than when facing challenging conditions.

On behalf of your Board, I am pleased to report that Perpetual ended the 2018 Financial Year well, with a strong balance sheet and low debt. While continuing to operate in market conditions characterised by low growth and interest rates, our FY18 net proﬁt after tax (NPAT) was 2% higher than in FY17 and has grown year-on-year since 2013.

YOUR DIVIDEND

In line with our commitment to providing a sustainable dividend, we are pleased to have delivered shareholders a ﬁnal dividend of 140 cents per share.

The dividend is fully franked, providing you with tax-effective income.

The total dividend for the year was 275 cents. This was a further 4% lift in the dividend per share, which has increased year-on-year for six consecutive years.

The payout represents 91% of FY18 NPAT, within our goal of paying 80% to 100% of statutory NPAT on an annualised basis.

Once again, the dividend will be fully franked.

Diluted earnings per share (on NPAT) rose 1.9% on FY17.

GROWING A DIVERSIFIED BUSINESS

Our results continue to reﬂect the strength of our diversiﬁed business.

Perpetual Investments remains one of Australia's most highly regarded investment managers. Whilst net ﬂows were impacted by market conditions and investment performance, there has been pleasing support for our extension initiatives, with greater momentum in global equities and multi asset strategies, and very strong support for Perpetual's Pure Credit Alpha Fund.

Perpetual Private and Perpetual Corporate Trust have again both delivered solid growth in FY18, with new client growth in their core businesses as well as extensions. With clear strategies delivering results for clients and shareholders, both businesses are investing in modernisation programs aimed at delivering ongoing productivity gains, digital client solutions and an ever-improving client experience.

STAYING TRUE TO VALUE INVESTING

Perpetual Investments has a long history of delivering fund outperformance for investors through the implementation of its active value investment approach. We believe strongly in value investing, and this has been a challenging time for our style.

As we have for more than 50 years, we continue to act responsibly and consistently with investments managed on behalf of our clients and unitholders. Perpetual is always true to label, respectful of our clients' objectives when investing, and incredibly clear on what they expect of us.

The stability of our client relationships and their increased advocacy of our brand over the past year indicate they continue to support our disciplined approach.

"Our FY18 results reﬂect the central tenets of how we operate, discipline and consistency. These principles, coupled with the strength of our diversiﬁed business, are never more important than when facing challenging conditions."

LEADERSHIP CHANGE

Your new CEO, Rob Adams commenced with Perpetual on 24 September. Rob is an exceptional leader with three decades of local and global experience in ﬁnancial services including funds management, ﬁnancial advice and ﬁduciary services. A proven leader, he will be a great ﬁt for Perpetual.

Rob has a track record of leading successful teams and diligently building and growing businesses organically and through acquisition. This will suit the next stage of the development of our core offerings and global initiatives.

The Board wishes to recognise the contribution of Geoff Lloyd, who stepped down this year after six years as CEO and eight with Perpetual. Geoff led the company through transformational change, laid solid foundations for the future and consistently delivered for our people, clients and shareholders.

The Board is also grateful to Chris Green, Group Executive of Perpetual Corporate Trust, for stepping into the role of Interim CEO through the leadership transition period. Thank you.

The strength and stability of our relationships with shareholders and clients is never more important than in the market conditions we face. On behalf of the Board, thank you to the Executive Leadership Team, and all employees at Perpetual, for their consistent and diligent focus on our clients and their prosperity. The results we deliver for shareholders are a direct reﬂection of their efforts and the high level of engagement by all employees in driving these outcomes.

Importantly, thank you to you, our shareholders, for your continued support to the Board and to this great company.

Finally, you may be aware of progress with the Royal Commission into Misconduct in the Banking, Superannuation and Financial Services Industry. Let me assure you that your Board and each of our divisions are closely monitoring developments and, as necessary, will respond to any recommended changes.

Tony D'Aloisio

Chairman

2018 GROUP HIGHLIGHTS Perpetual's diversiﬁcation strategy continued to underpin results. For successive years, shareholders have beneﬁted from proﬁtable growth, increased revenues and improved dividends. UNDERLYING PROFIT 2014 106.2 AFTER TAX for the year ended 30 June ($m) 2015 133.7 2016 2017 128.2 136.9 0 30 60 90 120 150 NET PROFIT AFTER TAX (NPAT) for the year ended 30 June ($m) 2014 2015 122.5 2016 2017 2018 132.0 137.3 140.2 0 30 60 90 120 150 RETURN ON EQUITY - NPAT for the year ended 30 June (%) 2014 19.0 2015 21.7 2016 2017 22.2 22.1 2018 21.6 0 5 10 15 2014 20 25 2014 186 EARNINGS PER SHARE - NPAT VERSUS DIVIDENDS for the year ended 175 2015 30 June (cents per share) 2015 2015 265 265 240 2016 2016 284 284 255 255 2017 2017 2017 294 294 265 265 2018 2018 2018 299 299 275 275 Earnings per share (NPAT) Earnings per share (NPAT) Dividends Dividends

2

LETTER FROM THE CEO

Dear Shareholder

I am both humbled and excited to be writing to you having just joined Perpetual as CEO. Throughout my career in Australian ﬁnancial services, I have closely observed Perpetual and worked directly and indirectly with many of the talented people within the business. To now lead the group is a real privilege.

My humility stems from the chance to lead our team of custodians of Perpetual's heritage, brand, reputation and 'ﬁduciary DNA'. It's clear from my early engagement with many of our clients and external stakeholders that these factors, among others, make Perpetual different from other ﬁnancial services groups in a highly compelling way.

My excitement comes from the prospect of growing the business over the coming years for the beneﬁt of shareholders, clients and employees. My early observation is that our three main divisions - Perpetual Investments, Perpetual Private and Perpetual Corporate Trust - have solid core businesses, each with their own distinct tailwinds and potential headwinds. The FY18 results your Chairman outlines in his letter reﬂect this and will be discussed in more detail at our Annual General Meeting in November. However, there are also opportunities for growth, organically and inorganically, through a local and global lens. I will be considering these with determination and sharp focus over the coming months.

"There are opportunities for growth, organically and inorganically, through a local and global lens. I will be considering these with determination and sharp focus over the coming months."

I look forward to keeping you informed of our progress and taking on board your observations as our valued shareholders.

Finally, I would also like to recognise the contribution of Chris Green, who held the position of Interim CEO before my arrival. I really appreciate the role he played in enabling a smooth transition.

Rob Adams

Chief Executive Ofﬁcer and Managing Director

PERPETUAL SHAREHOLDER UPDATE 2018

3

CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY

Bringing together the core principles of sustainable business practices and sound governance enables us to focus on delivering long-term outcomes for our clients.

PEOPLE

Ÿ Perpetual was recognised by the Workplace Gender Equality Agency as both a Pay Equity Ambassador and Employer of Choice for Gender Equality. Women in leadership roles increased to 35%, our target is 40% by 2020.

Ÿ Employee engagement levels rose to their highest in more than a decade and are in the top quartile of all Australian and New Zealand organisations1.

Ÿ Perpetual launched its Domestic and Family Abuse Policy to support all employees who may be affected.

GOVERNANCE

Ÿ Perpetual complies with all ASX principles and through its Continuous Disclosure Policy is committed to giving all shareholders timely and equal access to information.

Ÿ Perpetual maintains Board member independence. The majority of the Board are Non-executive independent Directors, and 29% are female directors.

Ÿ Perpetual's Code of Conduct applies to all Directors, executives and employees and is designed to assist them in making ethical business decisions.

COMMUNITY

Ÿ Perpetual's Stretch Reconciliation Action Plan continues our focus on strengthening relationships with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and organisations. This is demonstrated by celebrations of National Reconciliation Week and NAIDOC and our corporate partnership with Jawun.

Ÿ In partnership with the Stanford Center on Philanthropy and Civil Society, Perpetual continues to raise awareness of the risks, challenges and opportunities in the digital age. In FY18, this included taking ten not-for-proﬁt leaders to Stanford University to build their capability in tackling society's toughest challenges.

Ÿ Perpetual Foundation turns 20 in 2018 and has grown to more than $260 million.

Ÿ The Perpetual Ethical SRI Credit Fund launched in June 2018, investing in a diverse range of income generating, ethical and socially responsible assets.

ENVIRONMENT

Ÿ Perpetual discloses its management of carbon and climate risks to the Carbon Disclosure Project annually. This voluntary disclosure raises Company-wide awareness to act on climate change, enhancing our long-term sustainability and proﬁtability.

Ÿ To play our part reducing the amount of plastic reaching landﬁll or the oceans, we are phasing out the use of approximately 8,800 plastic bottles per year in our Sydney head ofﬁce.

1. Aon Hewitt research

For more details on Perpetual's Corporate Responsibility, go to perpetual.com.au/Corporate-Governance

