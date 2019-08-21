Log in
PERPETUAL LIMITED

(PPT)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/21
36.37 AUD   -0.16%
Perpetual : Dividend/Distribution

08/21/2019 | 07:08pm EDT

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

PERPETUAL LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

PPT - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Thursday August 22, 2019

Distribution Amount

AUD 1.25000000

Ex Date

Wednesday September 4, 2019

Record Date

Thursday September 5, 2019

Payment Date

Monday September 30, 2019

DRP election date

Friday September 6, 2019 17:00:00

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1

Name of +Entity

PERPETUAL LIMITED

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

000431827

ACN

1.3

ASX issuer code

PPT

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Thursday August 22, 2019

Notification of dividend / distribution

1 / 4

Notification of dividend / distribution

1.6 ASX +Security Code

PPT

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Sunday June 30, 2019

2A.4 +Record Date

Thursday September 5, 2019

2A.5 Ex Date

Wednesday September 4, 2019

2A.6 Payment Date

Monday September 30, 2019

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 1.25000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

Notification of dividend / distribution

2 / 4

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution

Yes

Full DRP

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component

information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated

estimated at this time?

amount per +security

No

AUD

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 1.25000000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking

dividend/distribution that is franked

credit (%)

100.0000 %

30.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is

amount per +security

unfranked

AUD 1.25000000

0.0000 %

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked

amount per +security excluding conduit foreign

income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit

foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)

4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP?

Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)

4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of

4A.3 DRP discount rate

election notices to share registry under DRP

Friday September 6, 2019 17:00:00

0.0000 %

Notification of dividend / distribution

3 / 4

Notification of dividend / distribution

4A.4

Period of calculation of reinvestment price

Start Date

End Date

Tuesday September 10, 2019

Monday September 23, 2019

4A.5

DRP price calculation methodology

10 day VWAP.

4A.6 DRP Price (including any discount):

AUD

4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date

4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue?

No

4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?

No

4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?

No

4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation?

No

4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan rules

https://www.perpetual.com.au/about/shareholders/dividend-reinvestment-plan

4A.13 Further information about the DRP

DRP allocation will be announced following the closure of the 10 day VWAP.

Part 5 - Further information

  1. Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
  2. Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Notification of dividend / distribution

4 / 4

Disclaimer

Perpetual Limited published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 23:07:05 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 514 M
EBIT 2019 171 M
Net income 2019 120 M
Finance 2019 222 M
Yield 2019 6,66%
P/E ratio 2019 14,2x
P/E ratio 2020 14,7x
EV / Sales2019 2,84x
EV / Sales2020 2,77x
Capitalization 1 683 M
Chart PERPETUAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Perpetual Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERPETUAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 38,45  AUD
Last Close Price 36,37  AUD
Spread / Highest target 17,0%
Spread / Average Target 5,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert William Adams Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Anthony D'Aloisio Chairman
Christopher Green Chief Financial Officer
Philip Bullock Independent Non-Executive Director
Philip Craig Ueland Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERPETUAL LIMITED12.16%1 142
BLACKROCK INC6.48%66 248
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-10.86%39 554
UBS GROUP-16.43%38 193
STATE STREET CORPORATION-19.31%18 819
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION5.89%18 635
