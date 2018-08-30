Perpetual : Dividend/Distribution - PPT

Notification of dividend / distribution Announcement Summary Entity name PERPETUAL LIMITED Security on which the Distribution will be paid PPT - ORDINARY FULLY PAID Announcement Type New announcement Date of this announcement Thursday August 30, 2018 Distribution Amount AUD 1.40000000 Ex Date Wednesday September 12, 2018 Record Date Thursday September 13, 2018 Payment Date Monday October 8, 2018 DRP election date Friday September 14, 2018 17:00:00 Refer to below for full details of the announcement Announcement Details Part 1 - Entity and announcement details 1.1 Name of +Entity PERPETUAL LIMITED Registration Number 1.2 Registered Number Type ACN 1.3 ASX issuer code PPT 1.4 The announcement is New announcement 1.5 Date of this announcement Thursday August 30, 2018

1.6 ASX +Security Code PPT ASX +Security Description ORDINARY FULLY PAID Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details 2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution Ordinary 2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months 2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date) Saturday June 30, 2018 2A.4 +Record Date Thursday September 13, 2018 2A.5 Ex Date Wednesday September 12, 2018 2A.6 Payment Date Monday October 8, 2018 2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable? Security holder approval Court approval Lodgement of court order with +ASIC ACCC approval FIRB approval Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution. No 2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency") AUD - Australian Dollar 2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form AUD 1.40000000 2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

Yes

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution

Full DRP

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 1.40000000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 100.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 1.40000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit (%)

30.0000 %

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 0.0000 %

4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP?

Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)

4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election notices to share registry under DRP

Friday September 14, 2018 17:00:00

4A.3 DRP discount rate 0.0000 %

4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price

Start Date

End Date

Tuesday September 18, 2018

Monday October 1, 2018

4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology 10 day VWAP

4A.6 DRP Price (including any discount):

4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date

4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue?

No

4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?

No

4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?

No

4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation?

No

4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan rules https://www.perpetual.com.au/about/shareholders/dividend-reinvestment-plan

4A.13 Further information about the DRP

DRP allocation will be announced following closure of the 10 day VWAP.

Part 5 - Further information

