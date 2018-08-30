Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Perpetual Limited    PPT   AU000000PPT9

PERPETUAL LIMITED (PPT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 08/29
44.46 AUD   -0.60%
01:02aPERPETUAL : Dividend/Distribution - PPT
PU
12:57aPERPETUAL : FY18 Announcement
PU
12:57aPERPETUAL : FY18 Appendix 4E
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Perpetual : FY18 Appendix 4E

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 12:57am CEST

30 August 2018

The Manager

Company Announcements

Australian Securities Exchange Limited 20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Sir / Madam

Perpetual Limited - Final Report (Appendix 4E) for the year ended 30 June 2018.

Perpetual Limited ABN 86 000 431 827

Angel Place

Level 18, 123 Pitt Street Sydney NSW 2000 Australia

GPO Box 4172

Sydney NSW 2001 Australia

Telephone 02 9229 9000 Facsimile 02 9232 8936www.perpetual.com.au

The Directors of Perpetual Limited (the "Company") announce the audited results of the consolidated group for the year ended 30 June 2018 as follows:

Results for announcement to the market

Extracted from 30 June 2018 Annual Financial Report

$'000

% Movement

Revenue from ordinary activities excluding income from structured investments (1)

531,383

+4%

Net profit after tax attributable to equity holders of Perpetual Limited

140,227

+2%

Underlying net profit after tax excluding significant items attributable to equity holders of Perpetual Limited

138,975

+1%

1 Structured investments revenue totalled $7,462,000 (30 June 2017: $7,859,000).

Dividend information

Amounts per

Share (cents)

Franked amounts per Share (cents)

Tax Rate for

Franking

Interim dividend per share (paid 26 March 2018)

135

135

30%

Final dividend per share (to be paid 8 October 2018)

140

140

30%

275

Total dividends per share for the year

275

Final dividend dates Ex-dividend date

12 September 2018

Record date

13 September 2018

Payment date

8 October 2018

Net tangible assets

30-Jun-18

30-Jun-17

Net tangible assets per security

$6.68

$6.10

Additional Appendix 4E disclosure requirements can be found in the notes to the 2018 Perpetual Limited consolidated financial statements included in the Annual Report.

This report is based on the consolidated financial statements which have been audited by KPMG.

Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

The Perpetual Board has determined that in relation to the 2018 final dividend the DRP will operate as follows:

  • The allocation price at which shares are allocated will not include a discount;

  • The pricing period for setting the Average Market Price will be the 10 trading days commencing 18 September 2018 and ending 1 October 2018; and

  • Shares allocated under the DRP will, from the date of Allocation, rank equally in all respects with existing Shares.

The DRP and other terms are reviewed prior to each dividend payment and the DRP terms that will apply to future dividends will be announced to the ASX at the relevant times.

The DRP terms that apply to the dividend, and a complete copy of the DRP Rules, can be found within the Shareholder Centre section of Perpetual's website at https://www.perpetual.com.au/About/Shareholders.

Last Election Date for Participation in the 2018 Final Dividend DRP

If shareholders wish to participate in the DRP for the upcoming dividend, or to change their level of participation, they must complete a DRP Participation Notice and return it to Perpetual's share registry, Link Market Services, by no later than 5:00pm, Australian Eastern Standard Time, on 14 September 2018.

The remainder of the information requiring disclosure to comply with listing rule 4.3A is contained in the statutory financial report, media release and additional information.

Further information regarding Perpetual and its business activities can be obtained by visiting the company's website at www.perpetual.com.au.

Yours faithfully

Gillian Larkins

Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

Perpetual Limited published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 22:56:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PERPETUAL LIMITED
01:02aPERPETUAL : Dividend/Distribution - PPT
PU
12:57aPERPETUAL : FY18 Announcement
PU
12:57aPERPETUAL : FY18 Appendix 4E
PU
08/27PERPETUAL LIMITED : annual earnings release
08/24PERPETUAL : Change of Director's Interest Notice - C Ueland
PU
08/09PERPETUAL : Corporate Trust bolsters presence in agricultural sector
PU
07/25PERPETUAL : Literary awards celebrate Australian female authors, philanthropists..
PU
07/18PERPETUAL : Change of Director's Interest Notice - C Ueland
PU
07/18PERPETUAL : Change of Director's Interest Notice - P Bullock
PU
07/17PERPETUAL : 2018 Q4 FUM Statement
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/23PERPETUAL LTD ORD 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Perpetual (PRPLF) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 530 M
EBIT 2018 200 M
Net income 2018 138 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 6,02%
P/E ratio 2018 15,08
P/E ratio 2019 15,13
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,93x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,89x
Capitalization 2 083 M
Chart PERPETUAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Perpetual Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERPETUAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 45,7  AUD
Spread / Average Target 2,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Green Chief Executive Officer
Anthony D'Aloisio Chairman
Gillian Larkins Chief Financial Officer
Philip Bullock Independent Non-Executive Director
Philip Craig Ueland Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERPETUAL LIMITED-7.49%1 523
BLACKROCK-5.86%77 176
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-1.80%52 977
STATE STREET CORPORATION-10.81%33 032
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION9.29%24 944
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL-15.02%20 457
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.