Perpetual : FY18 Appendix 4E

30 August 2018

Perpetual Limited - Final Report (Appendix 4E) for the year ended 30 June 2018.

The Directors of Perpetual Limited (the "Company") announce the audited results of the consolidated group for the year ended 30 June 2018 as follows:

Results for announcement to the market Extracted from 30 June 2018 Annual Financial Report $'000 % Movement Revenue from ordinary activities excluding income from structured investments (1) 531,383 +4% Net profit after tax attributable to equity holders of Perpetual Limited 140,227 +2% Underlying net profit after tax excluding significant items attributable to equity holders of Perpetual Limited 138,975 +1%

1 Structured investments revenue totalled $7,462,000 (30 June 2017: $7,859,000).

Dividend information Amounts per Share (cents) Franked amounts per Share (cents) Tax Rate for Franking Interim dividend per share (paid 26 March 2018)

135

135

30%

Final dividend per share (to be paid 8 October 2018) 140 140 30% 275

Total dividends per share for the year

275

Final dividend dates Ex-dividend date

12 September 2018

Record date 13 September 2018 Payment date

8 October 2018

Net tangible assets 30-Jun-18 30-Jun-17 Net tangible assets per security $6.68 $6.10

Additional Appendix 4E disclosure requirements can be found in the notes to the 2018 Perpetual Limited consolidated financial statements included in the Annual Report.

This report is based on the consolidated financial statements which have been audited by KPMG.

Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

The Perpetual Board has determined that in relation to the 2018 final dividend the DRP will operate as follows:

• The allocation price at which shares are allocated will not include a discount;

• The pricing period for setting the Average Market Price will be the 10 trading days commencing 18 September 2018 and ending 1 October 2018; and

• Shares allocated under the DRP will, from the date of Allocation, rank equally in all respects with existing Shares.

The DRP and other terms are reviewed prior to each dividend payment and the DRP terms that will apply to future dividends will be announced to the ASX at the relevant times.

The DRP terms that apply to the dividend, and a complete copy of the DRP Rules, can be found within the Shareholder Centre section of Perpetual's website at https://www.perpetual.com.au/About/Shareholders.

Last Election Date for Participation in the 2018 Final Dividend DRP

If shareholders wish to participate in the DRP for the upcoming dividend, or to change their level of participation, they must complete a DRP Participation Notice and return it to Perpetual's share registry, Link Market Services, by no later than 5:00pm, Australian Eastern Standard Time, on 14 September 2018.

The remainder of the information requiring disclosure to comply with listing rule 4.3A is contained in the statutory financial report, media release and additional information.

Further information regarding Perpetual and its business activities can be obtained by visiting the company's website at www.perpetual.com.au.

Gillian Larkins

Chief Financial Officer