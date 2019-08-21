Perpetual : FY19 Announcement

22 August 2019

ASX Announcement

Perpetual announces 2019 Full Year Results

FY19 NPAT of $115.9 million, a decrease of 17% on FY18, impacted by lower performance fees, net outflows and increased investment in strategic initiatives

Fully franked full year dividend of $2.50 per share representing a 100% payout ratio

Continued investment across Perpetual Investments, Perpetual Private and Perpetual Corporate Trust to support future growth

Successful launch of the Perpetual Credit Income Trust (ASX:PCI), raising $440 million

Sixth consecutive year of positive net flows in Perpetual Private and successful implementation of new professional services model

Continued growth in Perpetual Corporate Trust including acquisition of RFi Analytics, a data analytics business

Perpetual Limited (Perpetual) has delivered results for the year ended 30 June 2019 with a statutory net profit after tax (NPAT) of $115.9 million, down 17% with revenue of $514.1 million, down 4% on FY18.

The Board has determined to pay a final dividend of $1.25 per share, delivering a full year fully franked dividend of $2.50 per share, 9% lower compared to FY18.

Commenting on the full year result, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Rob Adams said, "The financial services industry experienced significant disruption during the 2019 financial year. Along with many of our peers, our business was impacted by market uncertainty and a challenging operating environment.

"We continued to invest in our brand and across the business to adapt to this evolving backdrop and remain focused on developing and deepening our client relationships.

"With a strong and stable balance sheet, we have been active in our exploration of inorganic growth opportunities, diligent in our assessment of them, and disciplined in our decision making. We remain committed to creating value for our shareholders and pursuing opportunities aligned with our strategic objectives.

"We will continue to vigorously pursue strategic options to deliver quality, sustainable growth."

Business Unit Overview

Perpetual Investments

In FY19, Perpetual Investments' profit before tax (PBT) was $79.9 million, which was $32.6 million or 29% lower compared to FY18. PBT was impacted by a decrease in revenue due to lower average funds under management (FUM) and lower performance fees earned.

Mr Adams commented, "The business was challenged by market uncertainty combined with fund outflows experienced throughout the year. It was also impacted by prolonged low volatility, record low interest rates, and an extended market cycle favouring passive and growth investment styles meaning our value style underperformed when compared to the broader peer group.

