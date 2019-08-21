Perpetual : FY19 Appendix 4E

|
|
Perpetual Limited
|
22 August 2019
|
ABN 86 000 431 827
|
|
Angel Place
|
|
Level 18, 123 Pitt Street
|
The Manager
|
Sydney NSW 2000 Australia
|
|
Company Announcements
|
GPO Box 4172
|
Australian Securities Exchange Limited
|
Sydney NSW 2001 Australia
|
20 Bridge Street
|
|
Sydney NSW 2000
|
Telephone 02 9229 9000
|
|
Facsimile 02 9232 8936
|
|
www.perpetual.com.au
|
Dear Sir / Madam
|
|
Perpetual Limited - Final Report (Appendix 4E) for the year ended 30 June 2019.
|
The Directors of Perpetual Limited (the "Company") announce the audited results of the consolidated group for the year ended 30 June 2019 as follows:
|
|
Results for announcement to the market
|
|
|
|
$'000
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Extracted from 30 June 2019 Annual Financial Report
|
|
|
|
|
|
Movement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue from ordinary activities excluding income from structured investments (1)
|
512,098
|
|
-4%
|
|
|
Net profit after tax attributable to equity holders of Perpetual Limited
|
|
|
|
115,929
|
|
|
-17%
|
|
Underlying net profit after tax excluding significant items attributable to equity
|
115,929
|
|
-17%
|
|
holders of Perpetual Limited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 Structured investments revenue totalled $7,307,000 (30 June 2018: $7,462,000).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend information
|
|
Amounts per
|
|
|
Franked
|
|
|
Tax Rate for
|
|
|
|
Share
|
|
|
amounts per
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Franking
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(cents)
|
|
|
Share (cents)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interim dividend per share (paid 29 March 2019)
|
125
|
|
125
|
|
30%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Final dividend per share (to be paid 30 September 2019)
|
|
125
|
|
|
125
|
|
|
30%
|
|
Total dividends per share for the year
|
250
|
|
250
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Final dividend dates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ex-dividend date
|
4
|
September 2019
|
Record date
|
5
|
September 2019
|
Payment date
|
30
|
September 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Net tangible assets
|
30-Jun-19
|
|
30-Jun-18
|
Net tangible assets per security
|
$6.47
|
$6.68
Additional Appendix 4E disclosure requirements can be found in the notes to the 2019 Perpetual Limited consolidated financial statements included in the Annual Report.
This report is based on the consolidated financial statements which have been audited by KPMG.
Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP)
The Perpetual Board has determined that in relation to the 2019 final dividend the DRP will operate as follows:
-
The allocation price at which shares are allocated will not include a discount;
-
The pricing period for setting the Average Market Price will be the 10 trading days commencing 10 September 2019 and ending 23 September 2019; and
-
Shares allocated under the DRP will, from the date of Allocation, rank equally in all respects with existing Shares.
The DRP and other terms are reviewed prior to each dividend payment and the DRP terms that will apply to future dividends will be announced to the ASX at the relevant times.
The DRP terms that apply to the dividend, and a complete copy of the DRP Rules, can be found within the Shareholder Centre section of Perpetual's website at https://www.perpetual.com.au/About/Shareholders.
Last Election Date for Participation in the 2019 Final Dividend DRP
If shareholders wish to participate in the DRP for the upcoming dividend, or to change their level of participation, they must complete a DRP Participation Notice and return it to Perpetual's share registry, Link Market Services, by no later than 5:00pm, Australian Eastern Standard Time, on 6 September 2019.
The remainder of the information requiring disclosure to comply with listing rule 4.3A is contained in the statutory financial report, media release and additional information.
Further information regarding Perpetual and its business activities can be obtained by visiting the company's website at www.perpetual.com.au.
Yours faithfully
Chris Green
Chief Financial Officer
Disclaimer
Perpetual Limited published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 23:37:07 UTC