Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Perpetual Limited    PPT   AU000000PPT9

PERPETUAL LIMITED

(PPT)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/21
36.37 AUD   -0.16%
07:38pPERPETUAL : FY19 Appendix 4E
PU
07:38pPERPETUAL : FY19 Announcement
PU
07:38pPERPETUAL : FY19 Appendix 4G
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Perpetual : FY19 Appendix 4E

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 07:38pm EDT

Perpetual Limited

22 August 2019

ABN 86 000 431 827

Angel Place

Level 18, 123 Pitt Street

The Manager

Sydney NSW 2000 Australia

Company Announcements

GPO Box 4172

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

Sydney NSW 2001 Australia

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Telephone 02 9229 9000

Facsimile 02 9232 8936

www.perpetual.com.au

Dear Sir / Madam

Perpetual Limited - Final Report (Appendix 4E) for the year ended 30 June 2019.

The Directors of Perpetual Limited (the "Company") announce the audited results of the consolidated group for the year ended 30 June 2019 as follows:

Results for announcement to the market

$'000

%

Extracted from 30 June 2019 Annual Financial Report

Movement

Revenue from ordinary activities excluding income from structured investments (1)

512,098

-4%

Net profit after tax attributable to equity holders of Perpetual Limited

115,929

-17%

Underlying net profit after tax excluding significant items attributable to equity

115,929

-17%

holders of Perpetual Limited

1 Structured investments revenue totalled $7,307,000 (30 June 2018: $7,462,000).

Dividend information

Amounts per

Franked

Tax Rate for

Share

amounts per

Franking

(cents)

Share (cents)

Interim dividend per share (paid 29 March 2019)

125

125

30%

Final dividend per share (to be paid 30 September 2019)

125

125

30%

Total dividends per share for the year

250

250

Final dividend dates

Ex-dividend date

4

September 2019

Record date

5

September 2019

Payment date

30

September 2019

Net tangible assets

30-Jun-19

30-Jun-18

Net tangible assets per security

$6.47

$6.68

Additional Appendix 4E disclosure requirements can be found in the notes to the 2019 Perpetual Limited consolidated financial statements included in the Annual Report.

This report is based on the consolidated financial statements which have been audited by KPMG.

Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

The Perpetual Board has determined that in relation to the 2019 final dividend the DRP will operate as follows:

  • The allocation price at which shares are allocated will not include a discount;
  • The pricing period for setting the Average Market Price will be the 10 trading days commencing 10 September 2019 and ending 23 September 2019; and
  • Shares allocated under the DRP will, from the date of Allocation, rank equally in all respects with existing Shares.

The DRP and other terms are reviewed prior to each dividend payment and the DRP terms that will apply to future dividends will be announced to the ASX at the relevant times.

The DRP terms that apply to the dividend, and a complete copy of the DRP Rules, can be found within the Shareholder Centre section of Perpetual's website at https://www.perpetual.com.au/About/Shareholders.

Last Election Date for Participation in the 2019 Final Dividend DRP

If shareholders wish to participate in the DRP for the upcoming dividend, or to change their level of participation, they must complete a DRP Participation Notice and return it to Perpetual's share registry, Link Market Services, by no later than 5:00pm, Australian Eastern Standard Time, on 6 September 2019.

The remainder of the information requiring disclosure to comply with listing rule 4.3A is contained in the statutory financial report, media release and additional information.

Further information regarding Perpetual and its business activities can be obtained by visiting the company's website at www.perpetual.com.au.

Yours faithfully

Chris Green

Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

Perpetual Limited published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 23:37:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PERPETUAL LIMITED
07:38pPERPETUAL : FY19 Appendix 4E
PU
07:38pPERPETUAL : FY19 Announcement
PU
07:38pPERPETUAL : FY19 Appendix 4G
PU
07:38pPERPETUAL : FY19 Full year Statutory Accounts
PU
07:08pPERPETUAL : FY19 Presentation
PU
07:08pPERPETUAL : Dividend/Distribution
PU
07:08pPERPETUAL : Fy19 ofr
PU
07:03pPERPETUAL : Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability Report 2019
PU
07/17PERPETUAL : and Stanford partnership brings philanthropic powerhouse to Australi..
PU
04/30PERPETUAL : Macquarie Australia Conference
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 514 M
EBIT 2019 171 M
Net income 2019 120 M
Finance 2019 222 M
Yield 2019 6,66%
P/E ratio 2019 14,2x
P/E ratio 2020 14,7x
EV / Sales2019 2,84x
EV / Sales2020 2,77x
Capitalization 1 683 M
Chart PERPETUAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Perpetual Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERPETUAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 38,45  AUD
Last Close Price 36,37  AUD
Spread / Highest target 17,0%
Spread / Average Target 5,73%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert William Adams Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Anthony D'Aloisio Chairman
Christopher Green Chief Financial Officer
Philip Bullock Independent Non-Executive Director
Philip Craig Ueland Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERPETUAL LIMITED12.16%1 142
BLACKROCK INC6.48%66 248
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-10.86%39 554
UBS GROUP-16.43%38 193
STATE STREET CORPORATION-19.31%18 819
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION5.89%18 635
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group