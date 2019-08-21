Perpetual : FY19 Appendix 4E

This report is based on the consolidated financial statements which have been audited by KPMG.

Additional Appendix 4E disclosure requirements can be found in the notes to the 2019 Perpetual Limited consolidated financial statements included in the Annual Report.

The Directors of Perpetual Limited (the "Company") announce the audited results of the consolidated group for the year ended 30 June 2019 as follows:

Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

The Perpetual Board has determined that in relation to the 2019 final dividend the DRP will operate as follows:

The allocation price at which shares are allocated will not include a discount;

The pricing period for setting the Average Market Price will be the 10 trading days commencing 10 September 2019 and ending 23 September 2019; and

Shares allocated under the DRP will, from the date of Allocation, rank equally in all respects with existing Shares.

The DRP and other terms are reviewed prior to each dividend payment and the DRP terms that will apply to future dividends will be announced to the ASX at the relevant times.

The DRP terms that apply to the dividend, and a complete copy of the DRP Rules, can be found within the Shareholder Centre section of Perpetual's website at https://www.perpetual.com.au/About/Shareholders.

Last Election Date for Participation in the 2019 Final Dividend DRP

If shareholders wish to participate in the DRP for the upcoming dividend, or to change their level of participation, they must complete a DRP Participation Notice and return it to Perpetual's share registry, Link Market Services, by no later than 5:00pm, Australian Eastern Standard Time, on 6 September 2019.

The remainder of the information requiring disclosure to comply with listing rule 4.3A is contained in the statutory financial report, media release and additional information.

Further information regarding Perpetual and its business activities can be obtained by visiting the company's website at www.perpetual.com.au.

