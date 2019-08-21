Perpetual : FY19 Appendix 4G 0 08/21/2019 | 07:38pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Rules 4.7.3 and 4.10.31 Appendix 4G Key to Disclosures Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations Name of entity: Perpetual Limited ABN / ARBN: Financial year ended: 86 000 431 827 30 June 2019 Our corporate governance statement2 for the above period above can be found at:3 These pages of our annual report: This URL on our website: https://www.perpetual.com.au/CRS_2019 The Corporate Governance Statement is accurate and up to date as at 30 June 2019 and has been approved by the board. The annexure includes a key to where our corporate governance disclosures can be located. Date: 22 August 2019 Name of Secretary authorising lodgement: Eleanor Padman 1 Under Listing Rule 4.7.3, an entity must lodge with ASX a completed Appendix 4G at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. Listing Rule 4.10.3 requires an entity that is included in the official list as an ASX Listing to include in its annual report either a corporate governance statement that meets the requirements of that rule or the URL of the page on its website where such a statement is located. The corporate governance statement must disclose the extent to which the entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during the reporting period. If the entity has not followed a recommendation for any part of the reporting period, its corporate governance statement must separately identify that recommendation and the period during which it was not followed and state its reasons for not following the recommendation and what (if any) alternative governance practices it adopted in lieu of the recommendation during that period. Under Listing Rule 4.7.4, if an entity chooses to include its corporate governance statement on its website rather than in its annual report, it must lodge a copy of the corporate governance statement with ASX at the same time as it lodges its annual report with ASX. The corporate governance statement must be current as at the effective date specified in that statement for the purposes of rule 4.10.3. "Corporate governance statement" is defined in Listing Rule 19.12 to mean the statement referred to in Listing Rule 4.10.3 which discloses the extent to which an entity has followed the recommendations set by the ASX Corporate Governance Council during a particular reporting period. Mark whichever option is correct and then complete the page number(s) of the annual report, or the URL of the web page, where the entity's corporate governance statement can be found. You can, if you wish, delete the option which is not applicable. Throughout this form, where you are given two or more options to select, you can, if you wish, delete any option which is not applicable and just retain the option that is applicable. If you select an option that includes "OR" at the end of the selection and you delete the other options, you can also, if you wish, delete the "OR" at the end of the selection. Page 1 ANNEXURE - KEY TO CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DISCLOSURES Corporate Governance Council recommendation We have followed the recommendation in full for the whole of the We have NOT followed the recommendation in full for the period above. We have disclosed … whole of the period above. We have disclosed …4 PRINCIPLE 1 - LAY SOLID FOUNDATIONS FOR MANAGEMENT AND OVERSIGHT 1.1 A listed entity should disclose: … the fact that we follow this recommendation: (a) the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement management; and … and information about the respective roles and responsibilities of our (b) those matters expressly reserved to the board and those board and management (including those matters expressly reserved to delegated to management. the board and those delegated to management): ☒ at https://www.perpetual.com.au/about/corporate-governance/role- of-the-board 1.2 A listed entity should: … the fact that we follow this recommendation: (a) undertake appropriate checks before appointing a person, or ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement putting forward to security holders a candidate for election, as a director; and (b) provide security holders with all material information in its possession relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect or re-elect a director. 1.3 A listed entity should have a written agreement with each director … the fact that we follow this recommendation: and senior executive setting out the terms of their appointment. ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement 1.4 The company secretary of a listed entity should be accountable … the fact that we follow this recommendation: directly to the board, through the chair, on all matters to do with the ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement proper functioning of the board. 4 If you have followed all of the Council's recommendations in full for the whole of the period above, you can, if you wish, delete this column from the form and re-format it. Page 2 1.5 A listed entity should: … the fact that we have a diversity policy that complies with paragraph (a): (a) have a diversity policy which includes requirements for the ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement board or a relevant committee of the board to set … and a copy of our diversity policy or a summary of it: measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity and to assess annually both the objectives and the entity's progress ☒ at https://www.perpetual.com.au/about/corporate- in achieving them; governance/diversity (b) disclose that policy or a summary of it; and … and the measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by the (c) disclose as at the end of each reporting period the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance with our measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by diversity policy and our progress towards achieving them: the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement with the entity's diversity policy and its progress towards achieving them and either: … and the information referred to in paragraphs (c)(1) or (2): (1) the respective proportions of men and women on the ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement board, in senior executive positions and across the whole organisation (including how the entity has defined "senior executive" for these purposes); or (2) if the entity is a "relevant employer" under the Workplace Gender Equality Act, the entity's most recent "Gender Equality Indicators", as defined in and published under that Act. 1.6 A listed entity should: … the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a): (a) have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement performance of the board, its committees and individual … and the information referred to in paragraph (b): directors; and (b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting period in accordance with that process. 1.7 A listed entity should: … the evaluation process referred to in paragraph (a): (a) have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement performance of its senior executives; and … and the information referred to in paragraph (b): (b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting period in accordance with that process. Page 3 PRINCIPLE 2 - STRUCTURE THE BOARD TO ADD VALUE 2.1 The board of a listed entity should: [If the entity complies with paragraph (a):] (a) have a nomination committee which: … the fact that we have a nomination committee that complies with (1) has at least three members, a majority of whom are paragraphs (1) and (2): independent directors; and ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement (2) is chaired by an independent director, … and a copy of the charter of the committee: and disclose: ☒ at https://www.perpetual.com.au/about/corporate-governance/role- (3) the charter of the committee; of-the-board/board-and-committee-composition (4) the members of the committee; and … and the information referred to in paragraphs (4) and (5): (5) as at the end of each reporting period, the number of ☒ in Perpetual Limited's 2019 Directors' Report, found at: times the committee met throughout the period and https://www.perpetual.com.au/about/shareholders/financial-results the individual attendances of the members at those meetings; or (b) if it does not have a nomination committee, disclose that fact and the processes it employs to address board succession issues and to ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively. 2.2 A listed entity should have and disclose a board skills matrix … our board skills matrix: setting out the mix of skills and diversity that the board currently ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement has or is looking to achieve in its membership. 2.3 A listed entity should disclose: … the names of the directors considered by the board to be independent (a) the names of the directors considered by the board to be directors: independent directors; ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement (b) if a director has an interest, position, association or … and, where applicable, the information referred to in paragraph (b): relationship of the type described in Box 2.3 but the board ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement is of the opinion that it does not compromise the independence of the director, the nature of the interest, … and the length of service of each director: position, association or relationship in question and an ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement explanation of why the board is of that opinion; and (c) the length of service of each director. 2.4 A majority of the board of a listed entity should be independent … the fact that we follow this recommendation: directors. ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement Page 4 2.5 The chair of the board of a listed entity should be an independent … the fact that we follow this recommendation: director and, in particular, should not be the same person as the ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement CEO of the entity. 2.6 A listed entity should have a program for inducting new directors … the fact that we follow this recommendation: and provide appropriate professional development opportunities ☒ in our Corporate Governance Statement for directors to develop and maintain the skills and knowledge needed to perform their role as directors effectively. PRINCIPLE 3 - ACT ETHICALLY AND RESPONSIBLY 3.1 A listed entity should: … our code of conduct or a summary of it: (a) have a code of conduct for its directors, senior executives ☒ at https://www.perpetual.com.au/about/corporate-governance/code-of- and employees; and (b) disclose that code or a summary of it. Page 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

