Perpetual : FY19 Full year Statutory Accounts

Directors' Report for the year ended 30 June 2019 (continued)
Directors (continued)
P Craig Ueland, Independent Director
BA (Hons and Distinction) MBA (Hons) CFA (Age 60)
Appointed Director in September 2012. Mr Ueland was formerly President and Chief Executive Officer of Russell Investments, a global leader in multi-manager investing. He previously served as Russell's Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Managing Director of International Operations, which he led from both London and the firm's headquarters in the US. Earlier in his career he opened and headed Russell's first office in Australia. Mr Ueland chairs the Endowment Investment Committee for The Benevolent Society, is a Board Member of the Stanford Australia Foundation and the Supervisory Board of OneVentures Innovation and Growth Fund II. He is Chairman of Perpetual's Investment Committee and a member of Perpetual's Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee and Nominations Committee.
Mr Ueland brings to the Board detailed knowledge of global financial markets and the investment management industry, gleaned from more than 20 years as a senior executive of a major investment firm, along with a strong commitment to leadership development and corporate strategy development and execution.
Rob Adams
Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director
BBus (Accounting) (Age 53)
Rob joined Perpetual as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director in September 2018.
Rob is a proven financial services business leader with 30 years' experience locally and globally across funds management, financial advice and fiduciary services.
Before Perpetual, Rob was Head of Pan-Asia and a member of the Global Executive Committee of Janus Henderson where he had been for six years. Prior to that, Rob was Chief Executive of Challenger Funds Management, and was then previously CEO of First State Investments UK.
Rob holds a Bachelor of Business degree (Accounting). He is Chairman of the Abbotsleigh Foundation.
Company secretary
Eleanor Padman
BA (Hons) OXON, FGIA, FCIS, GAICD
Appointed Company Secretary on 31 July 2017. Mrs Padman is also the General Counsel and General Manager of Perpetual's Legal, Compliance and Company Secretariat teams.
Prior to joining Perpetual, Mrs Padman was General Counsel and Company Secretary of Pinnacle Investment Management Limited. Mrs Padman was previously a Special Counsel at Clayton Utz. Mrs Padman is a lawyer with over 23 years' commercial experience gained in-house and in private practice, both in the UK and Australia. Mrs Padman has also served on a number of boards in the public, private and not-for-profit arenas.