Perpetual : FY19 Full year Statutory Accounts

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Perpetual Limited ABN 86 000 431 827 and its controlled entities FULL YEAR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 30 June 2019 Directors' Report for the year ended 30 June 2019 The Directors present their report together with the consolidated financial report of Perpetual Limited, ('Perpetual' or the 'Company') and its controlled entities (the 'consolidated entity'), for the year ended 30 June 2019 and the auditor's report thereon. Contents of the Directors' Report Page No Directors 2 Company secretaries 4 Directors' meetings 5 Corporate responsibility statement 5 Principal activities 5 Review of operations 6 Dividends 6 State of affairs 7 Events subsequent to reporting date 7 Likely developments 7 Environmental regulation 7 Indemnification of Directors and officers 7 Insurance 7 Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director's and Chief Financial Officer's declaration 7 Remuneration Report 8 Key Management Personnel 11 Governance 13 Our people 16 Our remuneration philosophy and structure 18 Managing risk within Perpetual 20 Aligning Perpetual Group performance and reward 24 Variable Remuneration 29 Data disclosures - Executives 37 Non-executive Director remuneration 43 Key terms 46 Non-audit services provided by the external auditor 48 Rounding off 48 Lead Auditor's independence declaration 49 1 Directors' Report for the year ended 30 June 2019 (continued) Directors The Directors of the Company at any time during or since the end of the financial year are: Tony D'Aloisio AM, Chairman and Independent Director BA LLB (Hons) (Age 69) Appointed Director and Chairman-elect in December 2016 and Chairman from 31 May 2017. Mr D'Aloisio was formerly Commissioner for the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) in 2006 and Chairman in 2007 for a four-year term. He was Chairman of the (International) Joint Forum of the Basel Committee on banking supervision from 2009-2011. Prior to joining ASIC he was Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director at the Australian Securities Exchange from 2004-2006. He is currently Chairman of IRESS Limited, a Board member of Aikenhead Centre for Medical Discovery Ltd and President of the European Capital Markets Cooperative Research Centre. He is Chairman of Perpetual's Nominations Committee. Mr D'Aloisio has close to 40 years' experience in both executive and non-executive roles in commercial and Government enterprises. He has held numerous senior positions in both local and international bodies and has extensive knowledge of the financial markets sector. Listed company directorships held during the past three financial years: - IRESS Limited (from June 2012 to present) Philip Bullock AO, Independent Director BA MBA GAICD Dip Ed (Age 66) Appointed Director in June 2010. Mr Bullock was formerly Vice President, Systems and Technology Group, IBM Asia Pacific, Shanghai, China. Prior to that he was Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of IBM Australia and New Zealand. His career with IBM spanned almost 30 years in the Asia Pacific region. Mr Bullock is a Non-executive Director of Hills Limited and formerly of Healthscope Limited and CSG Limited. He also provided advice to the Federal Government, through a number of organisations, most notably as Chair of Skills Australia. He is a member of Perpetual's Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee and People and Remuneration Committee. Mr Bullock brings to the Board extensive management experience in Australia and Asia in technology, client relationships, marketing, talent development and government. Listed company directorships held during the past three financial years: - Hills Limited (from June 2014 to the present) Sylvia Falzon, Independent Director MIR (Hons) BBus FAICD SF Fin (Age 54) Appointed Director in November 2012. Ms Falzon has worked in the financial services industry for over 27 years and during that time has held senior executive positions responsible for institutional and retail funds management businesses, both domestically and internationally. Her roles have included Head of Business Development at Aviva Investors Australia, an equity partner at Alpha Investment Management and Chief Manager International Sales & Service at National Mutual Funds Management/AXA. Ms Falzon is currently a Non-executive Director of Regis Healthcare Limited, Premier Investments Limited, Suncorp Group Limited and Chairman of Cabrini Australia Ltd. She is Chairman of Perpetual's People and Remuneration Committee and a member of Perpetual's Investment Committee and Nominations Committee. 2 Directors' Report for the year ended 30 June 2019 (continued) Directors (continued) Sylvia Falzon, Independent Director MIR (Hons) BBus FAICD SF Fin (Age 54) (continued) Ms Falzon brings to the Board her extensive knowledge and insight in the development of asset management businesses with a particular focus on marketing, sales/distribution, client service and operations including risk management and compliance. Listed company directorships held during the past three financial years: Suncorp Group Limited (from September 2018 to present)

Premier Investments Limited (from March 2018 to present)

Regis Healthcare Limited (from September 2014 to present)

SAI Global Limited (from October 2013 to December 2016 (delisted due to company's acquisition by private equity)) Nancy Fox, Independent Director BA JD (Law) FAICD (Age 62) Appointed Director in September 2015. Ms Fox has more than 30 years' experience in financial services, securitisation and risk management gained in Australia, the US and across Asia. A lawyer by training, she was Managing Director for Ambac Assurance Corporation from 2001 to 2011 and previously Managing Director of ABN Amro Australia from 1997 to 2001. She is currently Chairman of Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited, a Non-executive Director of ING Bank Australia and Lawcover Pty Ltd and Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Taronga Conservation Society Australia. She is a member of Perpetual's Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee and People and Remuneration Committee. Ms Fox brings to the Board a deep knowledge of developing and leading successful financial services businesses and extensive experience with securitisation, regulatory frameworks, risk management and governance. Listed company directorships held during the past three financial years: - Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited (from July 2017 to present) Ian Hammond, Independent Director BA (Hons) FCA FCPA FAICD (Age 61) Appointed Director in March 2015. Mr Hammond was a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers for 26 years and during that time held a range of senior management positions including lead partner for several major financial institutions. He has previously been a member of the Australian Accounting Standards Board and represented Australia on the International Accounting Standards Board. Mr Hammond is a Non-executive Director of Suncorp Group Limited and Venues NSW and a Board Member of not-for-profit organisations including Mission Australia and Chris O'Brien Lifehouse. He is Chairman of Perpetual's Audit Risk and Compliance Committee and a member of Perpetual's Investment Committee and Nominations Committee. Mr Hammond has a deep knowledge of the financial services industry and brings to the Board expertise in financial reporting and risk management. Listed company directorships held during the past three financial years: - Suncorp Group Limited (from October 2018 to present) 3 Directors' Report for the year ended 30 June 2019 (continued) Directors (continued) P Craig Ueland, Independent Director BA (Hons and Distinction) MBA (Hons) CFA (Age 60) Appointed Director in September 2012. Mr Ueland was formerly President and Chief Executive Officer of Russell Investments, a global leader in multi-manager investing. He previously served as Russell's Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Managing Director of International Operations, which he led from both London and the firm's headquarters in the US. Earlier in his career he opened and headed Russell's first office in Australia. Mr Ueland chairs the Endowment Investment Committee for The Benevolent Society, is a Board Member of the Stanford Australia Foundation and the Supervisory Board of OneVentures Innovation and Growth Fund II. He is Chairman of Perpetual's Investment Committee and a member of Perpetual's Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee and Nominations Committee. Mr Ueland brings to the Board detailed knowledge of global financial markets and the investment management industry, gleaned from more than 20 years as a senior executive of a major investment firm, along with a strong commitment to leadership development and corporate strategy development and execution. Rob Adams Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director BBus (Accounting) (Age 53) Rob joined Perpetual as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director in September 2018. Rob is a proven financial services business leader with 30 years' experience locally and globally across funds management, financial advice and fiduciary services. Before Perpetual, Rob was Head of Pan-Asia and a member of the Global Executive Committee of Janus Henderson where he had been for six years. Prior to that, Rob was Chief Executive of Challenger Funds Management, and was then previously CEO of First State Investments UK. Rob holds a Bachelor of Business degree (Accounting). He is Chairman of the Abbotsleigh Foundation. Company secretary Eleanor Padman BA (Hons) OXON, FGIA, FCIS, GAICD Appointed Company Secretary on 31 July 2017. Mrs Padman is also the General Counsel and General Manager of Perpetual's Legal, Compliance and Company Secretariat teams. Prior to joining Perpetual, Mrs Padman was General Counsel and Company Secretary of Pinnacle Investment Management Limited. Mrs Padman was previously a Special Counsel at Clayton Utz. Mrs Padman is a lawyer with over 23 years' commercial experience gained in-house and in private practice, both in the UK and Australia. Mrs Padman has also served on a number of boards in the public, private and not-for-profit arenas. 4 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

