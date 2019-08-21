Perpetual : FY19 OFR 0 08/21/2019 | 07:08pm EDT Send by mail :

1H19 refers to the financial reporting period for the 6 months ended 31 December 2018

2H19 refers to the financial reporting period for the 6 months ended 30 June 2019

with similar abbreviations for previous and subsequent periods. This is a review of Perpetual's operations for the 12 months ended 30 June 2019 (FY19). It also includes a review of its financial position as at 30 June 2019. The following information should be read in conjunction with the Group's audited consolidated financial statements and associated notes for FY19. All amounts shown are stated in Australian dollars unless otherwise noted and are subject to rounding. Additional information is available on the Group's website www.perpetual.com.au. A glossary of frequently used terms and abbreviations can be found at the end of the review. Disclaimer The following information should be read in conjunction with the Group's audited consolidated financial statements and associated notes for the 12 months ended 30 June 2019 contained in the Annual Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2019 (FY19). Perpetual Limited - FY19 Operating and Financial Review 2 OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW FOR THE 12 MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 TABLE OF CONTENTS 1 About Perpetual................................................................................ 5 Overview........................................................................................... 5 Group financial performance ............................................................ 6 Group financial position .................................................................... 8 Regulatory developments and business risks ................................ 10 Outlook ........................................................................................... 12 2 Review of businesses..................................................................... 14 Perpetual Investments .................................................................... 14 Perpetual Private ............................................................................ 16 2.3 Perpetual Corporate Trust .............................................................. 18 2.4 Group Support Services ................................................................. 20 3 Appendices ..................................................................................... 21 3.1 Appendix A: Segment Results ........................................................ 22 3.2 Appendix B: Bridge for FY19 Statutory Accounts and OFR ........... 23 3.3 Appendix C: Average funds under management............................ 24 3.4 Appendix D: Full time equivalent employees ................................. 24 3.5 Appendix E: Dividend history.......................................................... 24 3.6 Glossary ......................................................................................... 25 Perpetual Limited - FY19 Operating and Financial Review 3 SECTION 1 REVIEW OF GROUP 1 ABOUT PERPETUAL OVERVIEW Perpetual Limited (Perpetual or the Group) is an Australian independent wealth manager operating in Australia and Singapore and provides asset management, financial advice and trustee services. In each of these businesses, Perpetual earns the majority of its revenue from fees charged on assets under either management, advice or administration. Revenue is influenced by movement in the underlying asset values, margin on assets and net client flows. The business model provides Perpetual with recurring revenue streams and leverage to movement in asset values. As a provider of high- quality financial services, employment costs comprise the largest component of the Group's expenses. 1.1.1 STRATEGY Perpetual's strategy seeks to build on the foundation of three core businesses, forming a scalable business model supported by shared central services and a strong brand. In pursuing its growth strategy, the Group has determined the following strategic priorities: deepen our client relationships and improve our clients' experience

promote a culture of innovation and empowerment to be nimble and increase productivity

embed digital solutions in how we work together and interact with our clients and

Perpetual Investments aims to build on its strength in active Australian equities funds management and leverage its capabilities to move into logical, adjacent products and strategies. Building on our strong commitment to value investing, we are open to investing in additional asset management capabilities in other asset classes and/or investment styles, both in Australia and globally. Perpetual Private's strategic objective is to lead in high net worth (HNW) advice and wealth management to its target client segments of 'business owners', 'established wealthy' and SECTION 1 REVIEW OF GROUP 'professionals'. These segments play to our existing strengths across holistic advice, research, investments, fiduciary and philanthropy. Perpetual Private aims to protect and grow client's wealth over the long term, whilst improving the client experience. Perpetual Corporate Trust will leverage its market- leading businesses in Debt Markets Services and Managed Funds Services. Debt Markets Services seeks to maintain its strong position in the provision of trustee, custody and standby services to debt capital and securitisation markets and enhance its service offering through the provision of value-added services via its data management and analytics solutions capability. Managed Funds Services continues to leverage its scale in the market and further extend into adjacencies such as responsible entity and investment management services to managed investment schemes. 1.1.2 OPERATING SEGMENTS & PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES Perpetual Investments - supplies investment products and services to retail, corporate, superannuation and institutional clients. Perpetual Private - delivers a range of tailored wealth advice services to high net worth individuals, charities, not-for-profit and other philanthropic organisations. The comprehensive suite of financial advisory services includes financial advice, portfolio management, estate planning and administration, trustee services, as well as tax advice and accounting services provided by Fordham. Perpetual Corporate Trust - provides trustee and fiduciary services to institutional clients including custodial, trustee responsible entity and other ancillary services to Managed Investment Funds in Australia and Singapore, as well as specialised trust management and accounting services to the debt capital markets and data services to the Australian securitisation market. The business units are supported by Group Support Services comprising Group Investments, Finance, Technology, Risk & Compliance, People & Culture and Marketing & Communications. Perpetual Limited - FY19 Operating and Financial Review 5

