Perpetual : FY19 Presentation

FY19 IN REVIEW
INVESTING IN OUR DIVERSIFIED BUSINESS TO ACCELERATE GROWTH
Perpetual
Perpetual
Corporate
Investments
Trust
28%
FY191 47%
Operating profit
contribution
25%
Perpetual
Private
Perpetual Investments
-
Raised over $540m of new capital via listed vehicles2
-
4 Multi Asset funds upgraded to "Highly recommended" by Lonsec3
-
Increased focus and investment in distribution
Perpetual Private
-
Launched a new integrated professional services model to facilitate deeper client engagement and support growth
-
Six consecutive years of positive flows
-
Appointed 5 new financial advisers to accelerate growth
Perpetual Corporate Trust
-
DAS4 growth accelerated via RFi Analytics acquisition and mandates won across financial services clients
-
MFS4 mandates from domestic and global asset managers
-
DMS4 benefiting from growth in non-bank sector
NPS score of +39 up from +34 in FY185
73% Employee engagement top quartile of Australian companies6
1. Operating profit before tax from business segments excluding Group Investments and Support Services for the12 months ended 30 June 2019 2. Perpetual Equity Investment Company
Limited (ASX: PIC) and Perpetual Credit Income Trust (ASX: PCI) which listed on 14 May 2019. PIC and PCI's investment portfolios are managed by Perpetual Investment Management Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Perpetual Limited. 3. As recommended by Lonsec 4. Data and Analytic Solutions (DAS), Managed Funds Services (MFS), Debt Market Services
(DMS) 5. Rebased for new target segments. 6. AON Hewitt.
5
