PERPETUAL LIMITED

(PPT)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/21
36.37 AUD   -0.16%
07:38pPERPETUAL : FY19 Appendix 4E
PU
07:38pPERPETUAL : FY19 Announcement
PU
07:38pPERPETUAL : FY19 Appendix 4G
PU
Perpetual : FY19 Presentation

08/21/2019 | 07:08pm EDT

PERPETUAL LIMITED

FY19 RESULTS

12 months to 30 June 2019

Rob Adams

Chief Executive Officer

and Managing Director

Chris Green

Chief Financial Officer

ABN 86 000 431 827

FY19 RESULTS

ROB ADAMS

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR

2

FY19 RESULTS

$514.1m

$351.9m

$115.9m

$2.50

Revenue

Expenses

NPAT

Full-year DPS

4% on FY18

4% on FY18

17% on FY18

9% on FY18

PERPETUAL

PERPETUAL

PERPETUAL

INVESTMENTS

PRIVATE

CORPORATE TRUST

FUM $27.1b

FUA $14.8b

FUA $764.5b

Highly regarded investments business

Clear HNW segmentation strategy

Leader in securitisation and

Seeking to add world-class investment

and new professional services

managed fund services, investing

capabilities to drive sustained growth

model, well positioned to capitalise

in data analytics solutions

on industry disruption

3

FY19 IN REVIEW

ACTION TAKEN TO POSITION THE BUSINESS FOR GROWTH

Leadership and capability

Sustained quality growth

Brand and reputation

Defined strategic objectives to accelerate growth and deliver long-term value for our stakeholders

Designed new operating model to reposition and facilitate growth

Key executive appointments completed

Prioritised investments designed to deliver long-term growth

Evaluated a number of inorganic opportunities across all three businesses, as well as developed a pipeline of further prospects

Launched "Trust is earned" positioning to articulate our client value proposition

4

FY19 IN REVIEW

INVESTING IN OUR DIVERSIFIED BUSINESS TO ACCELERATE GROWTH

Perpetual

Perpetual

Corporate

Investments

Trust

28%

FY191 47%

Operating profit

contribution

25%

Perpetual

Private

Perpetual Investments

  • Raised over $540m of new capital via listed vehicles2
  • 4 Multi Asset funds upgraded to "Highly recommended" by Lonsec3
  • Increased focus and investment in distribution

Perpetual Private

  • Launched a new integrated professional services model to facilitate deeper client engagement and support growth
  • Six consecutive years of positive flows
  • Appointed 5 new financial advisers to accelerate growth

Perpetual Corporate Trust

  • DAS4 growth accelerated via RFi Analytics acquisition and mandates won across financial services clients
  • MFS4 mandates from domestic and global asset managers
  • DMS4 benefiting from growth in non-bank sector

NPS score of +39 up from +34 in FY185

73% Employee engagement top quartile of Australian companies6

1. Operating profit before tax from business segments excluding Group Investments and Support Services for the12 months ended 30 June 2019 2. Perpetual Equity Investment Company

Limited (ASX: PIC) and Perpetual Credit Income Trust (ASX: PCI) which listed on 14 May 2019. PIC and PCI's investment portfolios are managed by Perpetual Investment Management Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Perpetual Limited. 3. As recommended by Lonsec 4. Data and Analytic Solutions (DAS), Managed Funds Services (MFS), Debt Market Services

(DMS) 5. Rebased for new target segments. 6. AON Hewitt.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Perpetual Limited published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 23:07:05 UTC
