Perpetual : Initial Director's Interest Notice - R Adams

Rule 3.19A.1
Appendix 3X
Initial Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Name of entity
ABNPerpetual Limited 86 000 431 827
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Robert Adams
Date of appointment
26 September 2018
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Number & class of securities
• 21,423 restricted ordinary shares - subject to the terms of the grant announced on 11 May 2018, 50% to vest on 24 September 2020, 50% to vest on 24 September 2022
• 41,717.88 units in Perpetual Industrial Share Fund
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Name of holder & nature of interest
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.
Trinafour Investments Pty Ltd (family trust)
Mrs Wendy Adams, the mother of Mr Robert Adams
Number & class of Securities
• 1,055 ordinary shares in Perpetual Limited
• 300 ordinary shares in Perpetual Limited
• 6,296 units in Perpetual Australian Share Fund
• 154,918.67 units in Perpetual Wholesale Industrial Share Fund
Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
Not Applicable
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
No. and class of securities to which interest relates
