Perpetual : Initial Director's Interest Notice - R Adams

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Name of entity

ABNPerpetual Limited 86 000 431 827

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Robert Adams Date of appointment 26 September 2018

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Number & class of securities

• 21,423 restricted ordinary shares - subject to the terms of the grant announced on 11 May 2018, 50% to vest on 24 September 2020, 50% to vest on 24 September 2022

• 41,717.88 units in Perpetual Industrial Share Fund

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Trinafour Investments Pty Ltd (family trust) Mrs Wendy Adams, the mother of Mr Robert Adams Number & class of Securities • 1,055 ordinary shares in Perpetual Limited

• 300 ordinary shares in Perpetual Limited

• 6,296 units in Perpetual Australian Share Fund

• 154,918.67 units in Perpetual Wholesale Industrial Share Fund

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract Not Applicable Nature of interest Name of registered holder (if issued securities) No. and class of securities to which interest relates

2