End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/25
Perpetual : Investments recognised at Zenith Fund Awards

10/27/2019 | 06:27pm EDT

Media Release

Perpetual Investments recognised at Zenith Fund Awards

28 October 2019

Perpetual Investment Management Limited recently won the Multi Asset - Real Return category at the 2019 Zenith Fund Awards for the Perpetual Diversified Real Return Fund (the Fund). The award was accepted by Perpetual Investments' Head of Multi Asset, Michael O'Dea.

Mr O'Dea said, "It's fantastic to receive this acknowledgement from Zenith, and we very much appreciate their ongoing encouragement to the industry to provide innovative solutions for retirement."

According to Mr O'Dea, one of the biggest investment challenges facing people who are close to retiring, or already in retirement, is how to generate a sustainable return as well as manage end-of-cycle risks when defensive assets, such as cash and bonds, offer returns lower than inflation.

Mr O'Dea commented, "We believe it is important to have alignment between what clients need to retire comfortably and portfolio construction decisions. Perpetual's Diversified Real Return Fund is designed for investors looking for a smoother investment journey without sacrificing returns over the investment cycle. Every investment decision is linked to a simple overarching objective which is to make our clients' retirement savings last for as long as possible."

The Perpetual Diversified Real Return Fund is a multi asset strategy which invests across a range of strategies, regions and sectors. The Fund targets a pre-tax return of 5% per annum above inflation, before fees, over rolling five-year periods.

- Ends -

For media enquiries, please contact:

Sue I Ong

Perpetual Limited

02 9229 9370 | 0466 526 023 suei.ong@perpetual.com.au

About Perpetual

Perpetual is a financial services group operating in funds management, financial advisory and trustee services. Our origin as a trustee company, coupled with our strong track record of investment performance, has created our reputation as one of the strongest brands in financial services in Australia. For further information, go to www.perpetual.com.au

The Zenith Fund Awards were issued 11 October 2019 by Zenith Investment Partners (ABN 27 130 132 672, AFSL 226872) and are determined using proprietary methodologies. The Fund Awards are solely statements of opinion and do not represent recommendations to purchase, hold or sell any securities or make any other investment decisions. To the extent that the Fund Awards constitutes advice, it is General Advice for Wholesale clients only without taking into consideration the objectives, financial situation or needs of any specific person. Investors should seek their own independent financial advice before making any investment decision and should consider the appropriateness of any advice. Investors should obtain a copy of and consider any relevant PDS or offer document before making any investment decisions. Past performance is not an indication of future performance. Fund Awards are current for 12 months from the date awarded and are subject to change at any time. Fund Awards for previous years are referenced for historical purposes only.

Disclaimer

Perpetual Limited published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2019 22:26:00 UTC
