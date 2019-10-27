Media Release

Perpetual Investments recognised at Zenith Fund Awards

28 October 2019

Perpetual Investment Management Limited recently won the Multi Asset - Real Return category at the 2019 Zenith Fund Awards for the Perpetual Diversified Real Return Fund (the Fund). The award was accepted by Perpetual Investments' Head of Multi Asset, Michael O'Dea.

Mr O'Dea said, "It's fantastic to receive this acknowledgement from Zenith, and we very much appreciate their ongoing encouragement to the industry to provide innovative solutions for retirement."

According to Mr O'Dea, one of the biggest investment challenges facing people who are close to retiring, or already in retirement, is how to generate a sustainable return as well as manage end-of-cycle risks when defensive assets, such as cash and bonds, offer returns lower than inflation.

Mr O'Dea commented, "We believe it is important to have alignment between what clients need to retire comfortably and portfolio construction decisions. Perpetual's Diversified Real Return Fund is designed for investors looking for a smoother investment journey without sacrificing returns over the investment cycle. Every investment decision is linked to a simple overarching objective which is to make our clients' retirement savings last for as long as possible."

The Perpetual Diversified Real Return Fund is a multi asset strategy which invests across a range of strategies, regions and sectors. The Fund targets a pre-tax return of 5% per annum above inflation, before fees, over rolling five-year periods.

