PERPETUAL LIMITED

(PPT)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/17
35.64 AUD   +1.77%
Perpetual : Investor Day Invitation

10/17/2019 | 12:14am EDT

ASX Announcement

17 October 2019

INVITATION

PERPETUAL'S INVESTOR DAY

You are invited to attend Perpetual's Investor day

This is an opportunity to learn more about Perpetual and hear from the Executive team and subject matter experts from the business.

Date: Wednesday 27 November 2019

Time: 10:00am (AEDT)

Venue: Perpetual Limited

Level 18, 123 Pitt Street

Sydney NSW 2000

RSVP: If you will be attending the briefing in person at Perpetual's offices, please advise Colleen Heffernan on 02 9229 8020 or colleen.heffernan@perpetual.com.auby Friday 22 November 2019.

The investor day will be webcast via this link https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2nrb4xeq

and will include a Q&A session. Alternatively, you may wish to dial into the briefing via the details below.

Participant Dial in Details

All participants will be asked for their full name and the Conference ID when joining the call. The international dial in number should be used if your local dial in number is unavailable.

International Dial In:

+61 2 8038 5271

Conference ID:

9189253#

Australia

1800 148 258

Japan

006633062118

Australia, Mobile

1300 157 230

Malaysia

1800180708

Canada

18668374489

New Zealand

0800667018

China

108006110127

Philippines

180016120005

France

0800908221

Singapore

8006162170

Germany

08001814827

Sweden

020799376

Hong Kong

800965808

Switzerland

0800561529

India

0008001007048

Taiwan

00801232398

Indonesia

0018030612145

Thailand

0018006121124

Ireland

1800720011

United Kingdom

08000569662

Italy

800788772

United States of America

18665862813

For more information please contact:

Investors:

Andrew Ehlich

Catherine Buckmaster

General Manager, IR & Corporate Finance

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

Perpetual Limited

Perpetual Limited

Tel: +61 2 9229 9081

Tel: +61 2 9229 3011

andrew.ehlich@perpetual.com.au

catherine.buckmaster@perpetual.com.au

About Perpetual

Perpetual is an independent financial services group operating in funds management, financial advisory and trustee services. Our origin as a trustee company, coupled with our strong track record of investment performance, has created our reputation as one of the strongest brands in financial services in Australia. For further information, go to www.perpetual.com.au

Disclaimer

Perpetual Limited published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 04:13:03 UTC
