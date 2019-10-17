Perpetual : Investor Day Invitation

ASX Announcement
17 October 2019
INVITATION
PERPETUAL'S INVESTOR DAY
You are invited to attend Perpetual's Investor day
This is an opportunity to learn more about Perpetual and hear from the Executive team and subject matter experts from the business.
Date: Wednesday 27 November 2019
Time: 10:00am (AEDT)
Venue: Perpetual Limited
Level 18, 123 Pitt Street
Sydney NSW 2000
RSVP: If you will be attending the briefing in person at Perpetual's offices, please advise Colleen Heffernan on 02 9229 8020 or colleen.heffernan@perpetual.com.auby Friday 22 November 2019.
The investor day will be webcast via this link https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2nrb4xeq
and will include a Q&A session. Alternatively, you may wish to dial into the briefing via the details below.
Participant Dial in Details
All participants will be asked for their full name and the Conference ID when joining the call. The international dial in number should be used if your local dial in number is unavailable.
|
International Dial In:
|
+61 2 8038 5271
|
Conference ID:
|
9189253#
|
Australia
|
1800 148 258
|
Japan
|
006633062118
|
Australia, Mobile
|
1300 157 230
|
Malaysia
|
1800180708
|
Canada
|
18668374489
|
New Zealand
|
0800667018
|
China
|
108006110127
|
Philippines
|
180016120005
|
France
|
0800908221
|
Singapore
|
8006162170
|
Germany
|
08001814827
|
Sweden
|
020799376
|
Hong Kong
|
800965808
|
Switzerland
|
0800561529
|
India
|
0008001007048
|
Taiwan
|
00801232398
|
Indonesia
|
0018030612145
|
Thailand
|
0018006121124
|
Ireland
|
1800720011
|
United Kingdom
|
08000569662
|
Italy
|
800788772
|
United States of America
|
18665862813
|
For more information please contact:
|
|
|
Investors:
|
|
|
|
Andrew Ehlich
|
|
Catherine Buckmaster
|
|
General Manager, IR & Corporate Finance
|
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
|
Perpetual Limited
|
|
Perpetual Limited
|
|
Tel: +61 2 9229 9081
|
|
Tel: +61 2 9229 3011
|
|
andrew.ehlich@perpetual.com.au
|
catherine.buckmaster@perpetual.com.au
About Perpetual
Perpetual is an independent financial services group operating in funds management, financial advisory and trustee services. Our origin as a trustee company, coupled with our strong track record of investment performance, has created our reputation as one of the strongest brands in financial services in Australia. For further information, go to www.perpetual.com.au
