PERPETUAL LIMITED

(PPT)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 05/06
29.12 AUD   +0.73%
07:19pPERPETUAL : Macquarie Australia Conference Presentation
PU
04/07PERPETUAL : Resignation & Appointment of Company Secretary
PU
03/31FBU : Substantial Product Holder Notice - Perpetual Limited
PU
Perpetual : Macquarie Australia Conference Presentation

05/06/2020 | 07:19pm EDT

7 May 2020

ASX Limited

ASX Market Announcements Office

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Perpetual Limited ABN 86 000 431 827

Angel Place,

Level 18, 123 Pitt Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Australia

Phone +61 9229 9000 www.perpetual.com.au

Macquarie Australia Conference Presentation

Perpetual Limited advises that it has released the investor presentation to be delivered by the Company at the Macquarie Conference via webcast today. A copy of the presentation will also be available on the Company's website.

If shareholders or other interested parties have any queries regarding the update, they can contact:

Investors:

Media:

Catherine Buckmaster

Emma Rumble

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

General Manager, Corporate Affairs & Investor Relations

Perpetual Limited

Perpetual Limited

Tel: +61 2 9229 3011

Tel: +61 2 9229 3998

catherine.buckmaster@perpetual.com.au

emma.rumble@perpetual.com.au

Yours faithfully

Sylvie Dimarco

Company Secretary

(Authorising Officer)

About Perpetual

Perpetual is an independent financial services group operating in funds management, financial advisory and trustee services. Our origin as a trustee company, coupled with our strong track record of investment performance, has created our reputation as one of the strongest brands in financial services in Australia. For further information, go to www.perpetual.com.au

Page 1

PERPETUAL LIMITED

MACQUARIE AUSTRALIA CONFERENCE

7 May 2020

Rob Adams

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director

ABN 86 000 431 827

A diversified business

Supported by

balance sheet strength, brand & client relationships

Responding to the current environment

Earning trust every day

supporting our clients, protecting our people, remaining true to label

Executing on our strategy

Clients first, future fit, new horizons

PERPETUAL'S DIVERSIFIED BUSINESS MODEL

PROVIDING SOME PROTECTION FROM RECENT MARKET VOLATILITY

Operating revenue %1

PI FUM $b

PP FUA $b

PCT FUA $b

11%

779.1

772.5

782.9

26.1 26.3

13%

Meaningful

39%

21.4

contribution from

each diversified

14.9

15.2

12%

business1

13.2

25%

PI Investment fees

PP Market

Q120

Q220

Q320

Q120

Q220

Q320

Q120

Q220

Q320

PP Non-market

PCT Debt Market Services

DMS

MFS

PCT Managed Fund Services

  • Unlike 'pure play' asset managers, approximately
    40% of our total revenues are not directly linked to investment markets
  • Non-marketlinked revenue drivers include real asset values, new clients, credit system growth, debt markets and investment flows into real assets from domestic and global fund managers
  • Perpetual Investments and Perpetual Private market revenues were impacted by the steep COVID-19 related market declines in March
  • We have seen some of these declines reverse as markets rebounded in April

1. Operating revenue contribution excludes Group Investments and Support Services for the 6 months ended 31 December 2019

3

A DIVERSIFIED BUSINESS

BALANCE SHEET STRENGTH & FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY

Base capital requirements1

Dividend payout ratio2

Gearing ratio3

Available liquid funds

173 173 169

103%

11.6

11.6

11.6

97%

95%

354

316

305

2H19

1H20

Q320

1H19

2H19

1H20

1H19

2H19

1H20

2H19

1H20

Q320

Regulatory Other

  • The Group's capital model sets aside capital for operational credit and market risk and any known capital requirements
  • The Group's current dividend policy is to pay within a range of 80-100% of annualised NPAT
  • Gearing levels remain low and well within
    Perpetual's risk appetite of 30%
  • Available liquid funds include undrawn funds available under the Group's banking facility

1. Risk based capital requirement

4

  1. Dividend paid/payable as a proportion of annual NPAT on ordinary fully paid shares at the end of the reporting period
  2. Corporate debt /(Corporate debt + Equity)

PERPETUAL'S STRATEGIC IMPERATIVES

RESPONDING TO COVID-19

  • Increased client connectivity and delivery through innovative digital solutions:
    • COVID-19Insights Hub attracting 47,000 visits
    • Delivered 22 webinars attended by over 3,600 clients and financial advisers
  • More than 15,500 COVID-19 related calls and emails received, up 22%1
  • Capitalising on industry disruption with 20 new advisers2
  • Strong balance sheet with financial flexibility
  • 95% of workforce working remotely and servicing clients without disruption
  • Operating model now in place to deliver an agile & nimble workforce
  • Further cost saving opportunities identified
  • Expense growth revised down to 2.5%-3.5% for FY20
  • Three acquisitions to support future growth
  • Trillium acquisition on track for completion by 30 June

Evaluation underway of new domestic and offshore opportunities emerging in this environment

Strategic imperatives remain despite current environment

Enabled by strong brand, experienced leadership and robust risk management framework

Supported by solid balance sheet and deep client relationships

5

  1. Up to 30 April 2020 compared with prior comparative 12 month period
  2. Total number of new advisers who have joined Perpetual since announcement of Adviser Growth Strategy in 1H19

PERPETUAL PRIVATE

SCALABLE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES MODEL DESIGNED TO SUPPORT GROWTH

Trusted brand, deep client relationships

  • Diverse and high-qualityclient base spanning multiple generations
  • Contemporary and scalable professional services model
  • Client segmentation and service offering delivering diverse revenue streams

Capitalising on industry dislocation

  • Lead the market in advisory and professional services in our chosen segments
  • Accelerating growth through national expansion by:
    • Attracting culturally aligned high quality talent; and
    • Inorganic opportunities aligned to chosen segments

Supporting community and social segments

  • 134-yearhistory of supporting philanthropy and philanthropists
  • Accelerating the injection of untied funds into the NFP sector with $5 million released into community sector1
  • Supporting the most vulnerable communities (domestic violence, Aboriginal, Torres Strait, refugees) via grants

Delivering exceptional client experience

Uniquely positioned to connect and assist clients navigate the impacts of COVID-19

6

1. As at 30 April 2020

PERPETUAL CORPORATE TRUST

PRODUCT INNOVATION AND M&A DRIVING GROWTH

PCT Revenue1 $m

13%2

112.9

103.3

87.3

92.7

82.0

64.9

60.8

48.5

FY13

FY14

FY15

FY16

FY17

FY18

FY19

1H20

Acquisition

Securitisation

MFS

DAS and Other 3

Data Services

Digital

Trust Co

Acquisition Rfi

Digital Platform

"Fintech/Regtech

acquired

Product Launch

Analytics

Launched

Strategy"

Dec 13

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

New products

New products

New products

New products

New products

Investment Mgt

Regulator

Perpetual Business

Roundtables

PBi - IFRS 9 Intelligence

Accounting

Reporting (RBA)

Intelligence Platform

Benchmarking

PBi - Securitisation

New APAC

PBi - Market

PBi - Credit

Intelligence

Intelligence

Intelligence

Footprint

PBi -Treasury Intelligence

Singapore

Regulator Reporting Europe

(ESMA)

1. Revenue excludes discontinued operations. The Business sold the Loan Servicing Business in 2013, and RSE (formerly part of The Trust Company (Superannuation) Limited) in 2014

2. Compound annual growth rate from FY13 - FY19

7

3. Data & Analytical Solutions (DAS) and other services includes RBA, Investor and Intermediary reporting, Document Custody, Standby Servicing, Trust Management, Accounting and Agency

PERPETUAL INVESTMENTS

REMAINING TRUE TO LABEL WHILE NAVIGATING MARKET VOLATILITY

All ordinaries (XAO)

Equity capital market activity (A$ m)1

7500

16,000

14,870

14,000

7000

12,000

6500

10,000

6000

8,000

5,449

- 37% between 20 Feb -23 March

6,000

4,910

3,879

5500

+23% between

23 March - 30 April

4,000

5000

2,000

1,467

647

0

4500

ASX All

London Stock NASDAQ

New York

Hong Kong

New Zealand

1/07/19

1/10/19

1/01/20

1/04/20

Markets

Exchange

Stock

Exchange

Exchange

Exchange

All ordinaries index

200 day moving average

50 day moving average

  • Value investing has been a powerful long-term wealth creator
  • Encouraging signs for performance emerging over the quarter
  • A number of flagship funds have outperformed their benchmarks in April as markets rebound
  • One of Australia's largest active equity managers
  • Well positioned to take advantage and participate in equity raisings
  • Increased holdings in a number of companies at historically low valuations

8

1. Source: Dealogic for the period 1 March-30 April 2020

PERPETUAL INVESTMENTS

BUILDING WORLD CLASS INVESTMENT EXPERTISE AND CAPABILITY

  • Global Head of Distribution and US Distribution team in place with target segments identified
  • Trillium Global Equity Fund has outperformed its benchmark over each time period1
  • Trillium AUM $5.3b AUD2 with significant capacity to grow AUM
  • Developing and delivering contemporary in-demand products
  • On track to launch Trillium ESG offering in Australia in 1st half FY21
  • Continue to build and evaluate pipeline of opportunities that fit criteria
  • Plan in place to expand into other markets with growing demand including EMEA & Asia
  • World-classinvestment capabilities, combined with industry leading distribution will lead to sustained quality growth
  • ESG and Ethical FUM remains the fastest growing asset sector3
  • ESG generates superior financial performance4
  1. As at 31 March 2020, Global Equity Fund has outperformed the MSCI ACWI benchmark over one, three, five and ten year periods
  2. Assets under management as at 31 March 2020 converted at USD: AUD 1.6280

3.

Rainmaker roundup Vol 24 December 2019

9

4.

Journal of Sustainable Finance and Investment. ESG Financial Performance, Aggregate evidence from more than 2000 empirical studies

NEW OPERATING MODEL

DISCIPLINED EXECUTION DELIVERING COST SAVINGS, INVESTING FOR GROWTH

Client centric

Decision making

Centres of excellence

Digital

model

and accountability

transformation

  • Designed to deliver efficiencies and create a more nimble workforce
  • Remains on track for completion by 30 June
  • New COO on board
  • Expected to deliver $21m-$23m in annualised pre- tax cost savings from FY211

1. Excludes implementation spend and investment in strategic initiatives on a pre-tax basis.

  • Positioned well for the current environment
  • Further cost savings identified
  • Cost growth guidance for FY20 now expected to fall within 2.5%-3.5%
  • Continuing to seek further efficiencies in response to broader economic impact of COVID-19

10

A diversified business

Supported by

balance sheet strength, brand & client relationships

Responding to the current environment

Earning trust every day

supporting our clients, protecting our people, remaining true to label

Executing on our strategy

Clients first, future fit, new horizons

CONTACTS

Emma Rumble

General Manager, Corporate Affairs & Investor Relations

emma.rumble@perpetual.com.au +612 9229 3998

Catherine Buckmaster

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

catherine.buckmaster@perpetual.com.au +612 9229 3011

Level 18, Angel Place, 123 Pitt Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000 AUSTRALIA

About Perpetual

Perpetual is an ASX-listed, diversified financial services company which has been serving Australians since

1886. Across our three businesses: Perpetual Investments, Perpetual Private and Perpetual Corporate Trust, we protect and grow our clients' wealth, knowing that by doing so we can make a difference in their lives.

We have been earning the trust of our clients for more than 130 years and pride ourselves on our long-standing client relationships - Trust is earned, every day. For further information, go to www.perpetual.com.au

12

DISCLAIMER Important information

This presentation has been prepared by Perpetual Limited ABN 86 000 431 827 (Perpetual). It is general information on Perpetual and its subsidiaries (Perpetual Group) current as at 7 May 2020. It is in summary form and is not necessarily complete. The information in this presentation is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors and does not take into account the objectives, financial situation or needs of any particular investor. Investors should obtain their own professional advice in connection with any investment decision. No representation is made as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the presentation.

This presentation may contain forward looking statements, including statements regarding Perpetual's intent, objective, belief or current expectation relating to Perpetual's businesses and operations, market conditions or results of operations and financial condition. These are based on Perpetual's current expectations about future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties, which may be beyond the control

of the Perpetual Group. Actual events may differ materially from those contemplated in such forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are not representations about future performance and should not be relied upon as such. Perpetual does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation, subject to its regulatory and disclosure requirements.

The information in this presentation may include information contributed by third parties. The Perpetual Group does not warrant the accuracy or completeness of any information contributed by a third party. No representation or warranty is made as to the accuracy, adequacy or reliability of any statements, estimates, opinions or other information contained in the presentation (any of which may change without notice). To the extent permitted by law, no liability is accepted for any loss or damage as a result of any reliance on this presentation.

References to securities in this publication are for illustrative purposes only, and are not recommendations. The securities may or may not be held by a Perpetual Group company. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.

All references to currency in this presentation are to Australian currency, unless otherwise stated. Certain figures may be subject to rounding differences.

13

Disclaimer

Perpetual Limited published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2020 23:18:09 UTC
