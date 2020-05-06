Perpetual : Macquarie Australia Conference Presentation 0 05/06/2020 | 07:19pm EDT Send by mail :

7 May 2020 ASX Limited ASX Market Announcements Office Exchange Centre 20 Bridge Street Sydney NSW 2000 Perpetual Limited ABN 86 000 431 827 Angel Place, Level 18, 123 Pitt Street Sydney NSW 2000 Australia Phone +61 9229 9000 www.perpetual.com.au Macquarie Australia Conference Presentation Perpetual Limited advises that it has released the investor presentation to be delivered by the Company at the Macquarie Conference via webcast today. A copy of the presentation will also be available on the Company's website. If shareholders or other interested parties have any queries regarding the update, they can contact: Investors: Media: Catherine Buckmaster Emma Rumble Senior Manager, Investor Relations General Manager, Corporate Affairs & Investor Relations Perpetual Limited Perpetual Limited Tel: +61 2 9229 3011 Tel: +61 2 9229 3998 catherine.buckmaster@perpetual.com.au emma.rumble@perpetual.com.au Yours faithfully Sylvie Dimarco Company Secretary (Authorising Officer) About Perpetual Perpetual is an independent financial services group operating in funds management, financial advisory and trustee services. Our origin as a trustee company, coupled with our strong track record of investment performance, has created our reputation as one of the strongest brands in financial services in Australia. For further information, go to www.perpetual.com.au Page 1 PERPETUAL LIMITED MACQUARIE AUSTRALIA CONFERENCE 7 May 2020 Rob Adams Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director ABN 86 000 431 827 A diversified business Supported by balance sheet strength, brand & client relationships Responding to the current environment Earning trust every day supporting our clients, protecting our people, remaining true to label Executing on our strategy Clients first, future fit, new horizons PERPETUAL'S DIVERSIFIED BUSINESS MODEL PROVIDING SOME PROTECTION FROM RECENT MARKET VOLATILITY Operating revenue %1 PI FUM $b PP FUA $b PCT FUA $b 11% 779.1 772.5 782.9 26.1 26.3 13% Meaningful 39% 21.4 contribution from each diversified 14.9 15.2 12% business1 13.2 25% PI Investment fees PP Market Q120 Q220 Q320 Q120 Q220 Q320 Q120 Q220 Q320 PP Non-market PCT Debt Market Services DMS MFS PCT Managed Fund Services Unlike 'pure play' asset managers, approximately

40% of our total revenues are not directly linked to investment markets

40% of our total revenues are not directly linked to investment markets Non-market linked revenue drivers include real asset values, new clients, credit system growth, debt markets and investment flows into real assets from domestic and global fund managers Perpetual Investments and Perpetual Private market revenues were impacted by the steep COVID-19 related market declines in March

COVID-19 related market declines in March We have seen some of these declines reverse as markets rebounded in April 1. Operating revenue contribution excludes Group Investments and Support Services for the 6 months ended 31 December 2019 3 A DIVERSIFIED BUSINESS BALANCE SHEET STRENGTH & FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY Base capital requirements1 Dividend payout ratio2 Gearing ratio3 Available liquid funds 173 173 169 103% 11.6 11.6 11.6 97% 95% 354 316 305 2H19 1H20 Q320 1H19 2H19 1H20 1H19 2H19 1H20 2H19 1H20 Q320 Regulatory Other The Group's capital model sets aside capital for operational credit and market risk and any known capital requirements

The Group's current dividend policy is to pay within a range of 80-100% of annualised NPAT Gearing levels remain low and well within

Perpetual's risk appetite of 30%

Perpetual's risk appetite of 30% Available liquid funds include undrawn funds available under the Group's banking facility 1. Risk based capital requirement 4 Dividend paid/payable as a proportion of annual NPAT on ordinary fully paid shares at the end of the reporting period Corporate debt /(Corporate debt + Equity) PERPETUAL'S STRATEGIC IMPERATIVES RESPONDING TO COVID-19 Increased client connectivity and delivery through innovative digital solutions:

and delivery through innovative digital solutions: COVID-19 Insights Hub attracting 47,000 visits Delivered 22 webinars attended by over 3,600 clients and financial advisers

More than 15,500 COVID-19 related calls and emails received, up 22% 1

COVID-19 related calls and emails received, up 22% Capitalising on industry disruption with 20 new advisers 2

Strong balance sheet with financial flexibility

95% of workforce working remotely and servicing clients without disruption

working remotely and servicing clients without disruption Operating model now in place to deliver an agile & nimble workforce

now in place to deliver an workforce Further cost saving opportunities identified

cost saving opportunities Expense growth revised down to 2.5%-3.5% for FY20

to for FY20 Three acquisitions to support future growth

acquisitions to support future growth Trillium acquisition on track for completion by 30 June ✓ Evaluation underway of new domestic and offshore opportunities emerging in this environment Strategic imperatives remain despite current environment Enabled by strong brand, experienced leadership and robust risk management framework Supported by solid balance sheet and deep client relationships 5 Up to 30 April 2020 compared with prior comparative 12 month period Total number of new advisers who have joined Perpetual since announcement of Adviser Growth Strategy in 1H19 PERPETUAL PRIVATE SCALABLE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES MODEL DESIGNED TO SUPPORT GROWTH Trusted brand, deep client relationships Diverse and high-quality client base spanning multiple generations

spanning multiple generations Contemporary and scalable professional services model

professional services model Client segmentation and service offering delivering diverse revenue streams Capitalising on industry dislocation Lead the market in advisory and professional services in our chosen segments

Accelerating growth through national expansion by:

Attracting culturally aligned high quality talent ; and Inorganic opportunities aligned to chosen segments

Supporting community and social segments 134-year history of supporting philanthropy and philanthropists

of supporting philanthropy and philanthropists Accelerating the injection of untied funds into the NFP sector with $5 million released into community sector 1

Supporting the most vulnerable communities (domestic violence , Aboriginal, Torres Strait, refugees) via grants Delivering exceptional client experience Uniquely positioned to connect and assist clients navigate the impacts of COVID-19 6 1. As at 30 April 2020 PERPETUAL CORPORATE TRUST PRODUCT INNOVATION AND M&A DRIVING GROWTH PCT Revenue1 $m 13%2 112.9 103.3 87.3 92.7 82.0 64.9 60.8 48.5 FY13 FY14 FY15 FY16 FY17 FY18 FY19 1H20 Acquisition Securitisation MFS DAS and Other 3 Data Services Digital Trust Co Acquisition Rfi Digital Platform "Fintech/Regtech acquired Product Launch Analytics Launched Strategy" Dec 13 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 New products New products New products New products New products Investment Mgt Regulator Perpetual Business Roundtables PBi - IFRS 9 Intelligence Accounting Reporting (RBA) Intelligence Platform Benchmarking PBi - Securitisation New APAC PBi - Market PBi - Credit Intelligence Intelligence Intelligence Footprint PBi -Treasury Intelligence Singapore Regulator Reporting Europe (ESMA) 1. Revenue excludes discontinued operations. The Business sold the Loan Servicing Business in 2013, and RSE (formerly part of The Trust Company (Superannuation) Limited) in 2014 2. Compound annual growth rate from FY13 - FY19 7 3. Data & Analytical Solutions (DAS) and other services includes RBA, Investor and Intermediary reporting, Document Custody, Standby Servicing, Trust Management, Accounting and Agency PERPETUAL INVESTMENTS REMAINING TRUE TO LABEL WHILE NAVIGATING MARKET VOLATILITY All ordinaries (XAO) Equity capital market activity (A$ m)1 7500 16,000 14,870 14,000 7000 12,000 6500 10,000 6000 8,000 5,449 - 37% between 20 Feb -23 March 6,000 4,910 3,879 5500 +23% between 23 March - 30 April 4,000 5000 2,000 1,467 647 0 4500 ASX All London Stock NASDAQ New York Hong Kong New Zealand 1/07/19 1/10/19 1/01/20 1/04/20 Markets Exchange Stock Exchange Exchange Exchange All ordinaries index 200 day moving average 50 day moving average Value investing has been a powerful long-term wealth creator

long-term wealth creator Encouraging signs for performance emerging over the quarter

A number of flagship funds have outperformed their benchmarks in April as markets rebound One of Australia's largest active equity managers

Well positioned to take advantage and participate in equity raisings

Increased holdings in a number of companies at historically low valuations 8 1. Source: Dealogic for the period 1 March-30 April 2020 PERPETUAL INVESTMENTS BUILDING WORLD CLASS INVESTMENT EXPERTISE AND CAPABILITY Global Head of Distribution and US Distribution team in place with target segments identified

target segments Trillium Global Equity Fund has outperformed its benchmark over each time period 1

Global Equity Fund has its benchmark over each time period Trillium AUM $5.3b AUD 2 with significant capacity to grow AUM Developing and delivering contemporary in-demand products

in-demand products On track to launch Trillium ESG offering in Australia in 1 st half FY21

in Australia in Continue to build and evaluate pipeline of opportunities that fit criteria Plan in place to expand into other markets with growing demand including EMEA & Asia World-class investment capabilities, combined with industry leading distribution will lead to sustained quality growth ESG and Ethical FUM remains the fastest growing asset sector 3

ESG generates superior financial performance 4 As at 31 March 2020, Global Equity Fund has outperformed the MSCI ACWI benchmark over one, three, five and ten year periods Assets under management as at 31 March 2020 converted at USD: AUD 1.6280 3. Rainmaker roundup Vol 24 December 2019 9 4. Journal of Sustainable Finance and Investment. ESG Financial Performance, Aggregate evidence from more than 2000 empirical studies NEW OPERATING MODEL DISCIPLINED EXECUTION DELIVERING COST SAVINGS, INVESTING FOR GROWTH Client centric Decision making Centres of excellence Digital model and accountability transformation Designed to deliver efficiencies and create a more nimble workforce

Remains on track for completion by 30 June

New COO on board

Expected to deliver $21m-$23m in annualised pre- tax cost savings from FY21 1 1. Excludes implementation spend and investment in strategic initiatives on a pre-tax basis. Positioned well for the current environment

Further cost savings identified

Cost growth guidance for FY20 now expected to fall within 2.5%-3.5%

2.5%-3.5% Continuing to seek further efficiencies in response to broader economic impact of COVID-19 10 A diversified business Supported by balance sheet strength, brand & client relationships Responding to the current environment Earning trust every day supporting our clients, protecting our people, remaining true to label Executing on our strategy Clients first, future fit, new horizons CONTACTS Emma Rumble General Manager, Corporate Affairs & Investor Relations emma.rumble@perpetual.com.au +612 9229 3998 Catherine Buckmaster Senior Manager, Investor Relations catherine.buckmaster@perpetual.com.au +612 9229 3011 Level 18, Angel Place, 123 Pitt Street SYDNEY NSW 2000 AUSTRALIA About Perpetual Perpetual is an ASX-listed, diversified financial services company which has been serving Australians since 1886. Across our three businesses: Perpetual Investments, Perpetual Private and Perpetual Corporate Trust, we protect and grow our clients' wealth, knowing that by doing so we can make a difference in their lives. We have been earning the trust of our clients for more than 130 years and pride ourselves on our long-standing client relationships - Trust is earned, every day. For further information, go to www.perpetual.com.au 12 DISCLAIMER Important information This presentation has been prepared by Perpetual Limited ABN 86 000 431 827 (Perpetual). It is general information on Perpetual and its subsidiaries (Perpetual Group) current as at 7 May 2020. It is in summary form and is not necessarily complete. The information in this presentation is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors and does not take into account the objectives, financial situation or needs of any particular investor. Investors should obtain their own professional advice in connection with any investment decision. No representation is made as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the presentation. This presentation may contain forward looking statements, including statements regarding Perpetual's intent, objective, belief or current expectation relating to Perpetual's businesses and operations, market conditions or results of operations and financial condition. These are based on Perpetual's current expectations about future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties, which may be beyond the control of the Perpetual Group. Actual events may differ materially from those contemplated in such forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are not representations about future performance and should not be relied upon as such. Perpetual does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation, subject to its regulatory and disclosure requirements. The information in this presentation may include information contributed by third parties. The Perpetual Group does not warrant the accuracy or completeness of any information contributed by a third party. No representation or warranty is made as to the accuracy, adequacy or reliability of any statements, estimates, opinions or other information contained in the presentation (any of which may change without notice). To the extent permitted by law, no liability is accepted for any loss or damage as a result of any reliance on this presentation. References to securities in this publication are for illustrative purposes only, and are not recommendations. The securities may or may not be held by a Perpetual Group company. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. All references to currency in this presentation are to Australian currency, unless otherwise stated. Certain figures may be subject to rounding differences. 13 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Perpetual Limited published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2020 23:18:09 UTC