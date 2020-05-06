Perpetual : Macquarie Australia Conference Presentation
0
05/06/2020 | 07:19pm EDT
7 May 2020
ASX Limited
ASX Market Announcements Office
Exchange Centre
20 Bridge Street
Sydney NSW 2000
Perpetual Limited ABN 86 000 431 827
Angel Place,
Level 18, 123 Pitt Street
Sydney NSW 2000
Australia
Phone +61 9229 9000 www.perpetual.com.au
Macquarie Australia Conference Presentation
Perpetual Limited advises that it has released the investor presentation to be delivered by the Company at the Macquarie Conference via webcast today. A copy of the presentation will also be available on the Company's website.
If shareholders or other interested parties have any queries regarding the update, they can contact:
Investors:
Media:
Catherine Buckmaster
Emma Rumble
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
General Manager, Corporate Affairs & Investor Relations
Perpetual Limited
Perpetual Limited
Tel: +61 2 9229 3011
Tel: +61 2 9229 3998
catherine.buckmaster@perpetual.com.au
emma.rumble@perpetual.com.au
Yours faithfully
Sylvie Dimarco
Company Secretary
(Authorising Officer)
About Perpetual
Perpetual is an independent financial services group operating in funds management, financial advisory and trustee services. Our origin as a trustee company, coupled with our strong track record of investment performance, has created our reputation as one of the strongest brands in financial services in Australia. For further information, go to www.perpetual.com.au
12
