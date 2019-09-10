Perpetual : Notice of Meeting and Director Appointment 0 09/10/2019 | 08:22pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 11 September 2019 ASX Market Announcement Office ASX Limited 20 Bridge St SYDNEY NSW 2000 Dear Sir/Madam Resignation of Non-Executive Directors Perpetual Limited ABN 86 000 431 827 Angel Place, Level 18, 123 Pitt Street Sydney NSW 2000, Australia Phone +61 9229 9000 www.perpetual.com.au Perpetual Limited (Perpetual) confirms Mr Philip Bullock AO and Ms Sylvia Falzon have notified Perpetual of their intention to resign from their positions as Non-Executive Directors with effect from the end of Perpetual's annual general meeting (AGM) being held on 17 October 2019. Mr Bullock was appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Perpetual in June 2010, has served a maximum term of nine years and as such is not eligible for re-appointment under Perpetual's constitution. Mr Bullock has been a member of Perpetual's Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee, and People and Remuneration Committee and has brought extensive experience of technology, client relationships, marketing and talent development to the Board. Ms Falzon was appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Perpetual in November 2012 and has served for six years. Ms Falzon is the Chair of Perpetual's People and Remuneration Committee and has been a member of the Investment Committee and Nominations Committee. Ms Falzon has brought deep knowledge and insight in the development of asset management businesses with a particular focus on marketing, sales and distribution and client service and operations. The Board wishes to express its sincere thanks to both Mr Bullock and Ms Falzon not only for their years of dedicated service and valuable contribution to Perpetual, but also for their passion and commitment to Perpetual's business and its people. The Board wishes them all the very best in their future endeavours. Appointment of new Non-Executive Director Perpetual is pleased to announce Mr Greg Cooper has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Perpetual with effect from today. A former actuary, Mr Cooper has 26 years of global investment industry experience, predominantly gained from his executive career at Schroders where he was the Chief Executive Officer from 2006 to 2019 with responsibility for Schroders' international client business across Asia Pacific and then globally. Having previously worked in the UK, Asia and Australia, Mr Cooper has a deep understanding of international funds management and brings strong financial services and strategy expertise to the Perpetual board. Notice of Meeting Attached is the notice of meeting for the 2019 AGM of Perpetual. As shareholders will see, Mr Cooper will be standing for re-appointment at the AGM. The notice of meeting contains more information. Yours faithfully, Eleanor Padman Company Secretary Page 1 Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019 Notice of Annual General Meeting on 17 October 2019 at 10am Perpetual, Level 18, Angel Place, 123 Pitt Street, Sydney, NSW, 2000 Dear Shareholders, It is my pleasure to invite you to attend the 2019 annual general meeting (AGM) of Perpetual Limited (Perpetual or Company). This year, the AGM will be held at 10am (Sydney time) on Thursday 17 October 2019 at Level 18, Angel Place, 123 Pitt Street, Sydney, NSW, 2000. Enclosed is a copy of the Notice of Meeting which includes information for shareholders and explanatory notes. This may also be accessed on our website at www.perpetual.com.au/about/ shareholders together with Perpetual's 2019 financial results. As shareholders will be aware, two of our long serving Non-executive Directors, Ms Sylvia Falzon and Mr Philip Bullock AO are not standing for re-election at the AGM. I would like to take this opportunity to thank them most sincerely for their valued contribution and deep commitment to Perpetual over many years. We have been pleased to welcome Mr Greg Cooper to the Board and we are well advanced in the recruitment of another Non-executive Director and I am hoping we will be able to make an announcement shortly. The items for deliberation at this year's AGM are therefore: •• the consideration of our financial and statutory reports for 2019 •• the adoption of Perpetual's Remuneration Report for 2019 •• the re-appointment of Mr Greg Cooper as a new Non-executive Director •• the approval of the 2019 variable incentive equity grant for the Managing Director and CEO The Board recommends that Shareholders vote in favour of all items of business. We also invite you to submit any questions you may have in advance of the meeting directly to the Company Secretary using the enclosed form. Perpetual looks forward to welcoming all Shareholders to the AGM to cast their vote. The AGM will also be available via live webcast on our website at www.perpetual.com.au. Further information about how to access the webcast is contained in the enclosed Notice of Meeting. If you are unable to attend in person, you may appoint a proxy to attend and vote on your behalf, either by accessing our share registry's website at www.linkmarketservices.com.au and following the prompts, or by lodging the enclosed written proxy form c/- Link Market Services Limited, Locked Bag A14, Sydney South, NSW, 1235. Shareholders are also invited to join the Directors and senior executives for morning tea after the meeting. I look forward to welcoming you to the AGM. Tony D'Aloisio AM Perpetual Limited Chairman 11 September 2019 ACN 000 431 827 Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019 Perpetual's AGM will be held at Perpetual, Level 18, Angel Place, 123 Pitt Street, Sydney, NSW, 2000 on Thursday, 17 October 2019, commencing at 10am (Sydney time). Registration will open at 9am. Webcast of the AGM For Shareholders who are unable to attend the AGM in person, the AGM, including the addresses of the Chairman and CEO, will be available live via webcast. Any slides will also be available on the Company's website. For information about how to access the webcast of the AGM please go to www.perpetual.com.au/ about/shareholders FINANCIAL AND STATUTORY REPORTS To receive and consider the financial statements, the reports of the Directors and of the auditor for the financial year ended 30 June 2019. Resolution 1: Remuneration Report To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "To adopt the Remuneration Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2019." In accordance with section 250R of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act), the vote on resolution 1 will be advisory only. Voting exclusion for resolution 1: The Company will disregard any votes cast on resolution 1: •• by or on behalf of a member of the Company's key management personnel (KMP) named in the Company's 2019 Remuneration Report or their closely related parties, regardless of the capacity in which the vote is cast; or •• as proxy by a person who is a member of the KMP on the date of the AGM or their closely related parties, unless the vote is cast as proxy for a person entitled to vote on resolution 1: •• in accordance with a direction on the proxy form; or •• in the absence of a direction on the proxy form, by the Chairman of the AGM, in accordance with an express authorisation to exercise undirected proxies. Resolution 2: Re-Appointment of Mr Greg Cooper To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That Mr Greg Cooper having been appointed as a Director of the Company in accordance with clause 20.9.2 of the Company's Constitution and who has consented to stand for appointment, be re-appointed as a Director of the Company in accordance with clauses 20.9.3 and 20.2.2 of the Company's Constitution." Resolution 3: Approval of the 2019 variable incentive equity grant for the Managing Director and CEO To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution: "That approval is given for all purposes, including Australian Securities Exchange Listing Rule 10.14, for the issue of 10,551 share rights and 10,551 performance rights to Mr Rob Adams as his variable incentive equity grant for the performance period ending 30 June 2019 on the terms described in the Explanatory Memorandum accompanying this Notice of Meeting." Voting exclusion for resolution 3: The Company will disregard any votes on resolution 3: •• cast in favour of the resolution by or on behalf of Mr Rob Adams (being the only Director of the Company eligible for participation in the employee incentive scheme in respect of which Shareholder approval is sought) and his associates (as defined in the ASX Listing Rules), regardless of the capacity in which the vote is cast; or •• cast as proxy by a person who is a member of the KMP on the date of the AGM or their closely related parties, unless the vote is cast as proxy for a person entitled to vote on resolution 3: •• in accordance with a direction on the proxy form; or •• in the absence of a direction on the proxy form, by the Chairman of the AGM, in accordance with an express authorisation to exercise undirected proxies. By Order of the Board Eleanor Padman Company Secretary 11 September 2019 2 PERPETUAL NOTICE OF MEETING 2019 Information for Shareholders WHO MAY VOTE Pursuant to regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 the Company has determined that persons whose names are set out in the register of Shareholders of the Company as at 7pm (Sydney time) on Tuesday, 15 October 2019 are entitled to vote at the meeting convened by this notice. VOTING BY POLL The Chairman intends to put resolutions 1 to 3 to a poll at the AGM. Voting results on the resolutions that are put to the meeting (including the relevant proxy votes) will be announced to the ASX as soon as practicable after the AGM. APPOINTMENT OF PROXIES A Shareholder who is entitled to vote at the meeting has a right to appoint up to two proxies to attend and vote for the Shareholder at the AGM. A proxy need not be a Shareholder. Where a Shareholder appoints two proxies, the appointment may specify the proportion or number of votes which each proxy may exercise. Fractions of votes will be disregarded. If the appointment does not specify the proportion or number of the Shareholders' votes each proxy may exercise, then each proxy may exercise half those votes. A proxy may decide whether or not to vote on any proposed resolution, except where required by law or the Company's Constitution to vote. If the Shareholder appointing the proxy: •• directs the proxy how to vote on a proposed resolution, then the proxy may vote on that resolution only in the way directed; or •• does not direct the proxy how to vote on a proposed resolution, then the proxy may vote on that resolution as the proxy thinks fit, subject to any voting exclusions that apply to the proxy; or •• directs the proxy to abstain, the proxy must not vote on the Shareholder's behalf and any vote will not be counted. If you appoint someone as a proxy (other than the Chairman of the AGM) and direct them how to vote, the Chairman of the AGM must cast those votes on your behalf on a poll in accordance with your directions if your proxy does not do so. If you appoint the Chairman of the AGM as your proxy (or if he is appointed by default) and no direction is provided in relation to a resolution, you will be expressly authorising the Chairman to exercise your proxy as the Chairman sees fit in relation to that resolution. This includes resolution 1 (the Remuneration Report) and resolution 3 (CEO Variable Incentive Equity Grant) even though the resolutions are connected directly or indirectly with the remuneration of the Company's KMP. If you appoint a Director (other than the Chairman of the AGM) or another member of the Company's KMP or their closely related parties as your proxy, you must specify how they should vote on resolutions 1 and 3 by completing the "For", "Against" or "Abstain" boxes on the proxy form. If you do not, your proxy will not be able to exercise your vote for these resolutions. UNDIRECTED PROXIES The Chairman of the AGM intends to vote all available proxies in favour of all resolutions. LODGEMENT OF PROXIES To be valid, a proxy form must be completed and received by the Company by 10am (Sydney time) on Tuesday, 15 October 2019 (Proxy Deadline). Proxies may be lodged as follows: •• to the Company's share registrar by: −− hand delivery at Link Market Services Limited, 1A Homebush Bay Drive, Rhodes NSW 2138 −− by lodging the proxy appointment online at www.linkmarketservices. com.au. To use the online proxy appointment facility, you will need your Securityholder Reference Number (SRN) or Holder Identification Number (HIN), which is shown on the top right hand side of your personalised proxy form accompanying this Notice of Meeting and then follow the prompts and instructions −− by post to Perpetual Limited C/- Link Market Services Limited, Locked Bag A14, Sydney South, NSW, 1235 −− fax to +61 2 9287 0309 •• or to the Company's registered office by: −− hand delivery or post to Level 18, Angel Place, 123 Pitt Street, Sydney, NSW, 2000 −− fax to +61 2 8256 1461 BODY CORPORATE REPRESENTATIVE A Shareholder who is a body corporate and who is entitled to vote at the AGM, or a proxy who is a body corporate and who is appointed by a Shareholder who is entitled to vote at the AGM, may appoint a person to act as its representative at the AGM by providing that person with: •• a letter or certificate, executed in accordance with the body corporate's constitution, authorising the person as a representative; or •• a copy of the resolution, certified by the secretary or a director of the body corporate, appointing the representative and setting out any restrictions on the representative's powers. Body corporate representatives should lodge this documentation with the Company's share registry no later than 48 hours prior to the AGM, unless it has been previously given to the Company. SHAREHOLDER QUESTIONS The Company is offering a facility for Shareholders to submit written questions in advance of the AGM. To submit a written question, please complete and return the accompanying form, or submit the question online through the share registrar's website, in accordance with the instructions on the form. The form must be received by the Company's share registrar by no later than 5pm (Sydney time) on Thursday, 10 October 2019. Questions should relate to matters that are relevant to the business of the AGM, as outlined in this Notice of Meeting and the attached Explanatory Memorandum. Questions that are relevant to: •• the contents of the auditor's report; or •• the conduct of the audit of the Company's financial report; may be addressed to the Company's auditor. Questions will be collated, and, during the AGM, the Chairman will seek to address as many of the more frequently raised topics as possible and, where appropriate, will give a representative of KPMG, the Company's auditor, the opportunity to answer written questions submitted to the auditor. However, there may not be sufficient time available at the AGM to address all topics raised. Please note that individual responses will not be sent to Shareholders. 3 PERPETUAL NOTICE OF MEETING 2019 Explanatory Memorandum FINANCIAL AND STATUTORY REPORTS The Financial Report and the reports of the Directors and of the auditor for the financial year ended 30 June 2019 will be put before the AGM, as required by section 317 of the Corporations Act. The Corporations Act does not require a formal resolution of Shareholders on these reports. These reports are contained within the Company's 2019 Annual Report which is available on the Company's website at www.perpetual.com.au/about/shareholders During this item of business, Shareholders at the AGM will be given a reasonable opportunity to ask questions about, and make comments on, those reports and the business and management of the Company. Please see "Information for Shareholders" in relation to any questions that Shareholders would like to put to the Company's auditors. RESOLUTION 1: ADOPTION OF THE REMUNERATION REPORT Shareholders are asked to adopt the Company's Remuneration Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2019. The Remuneration Report provides information relating to: •• the Board's policy in relation to the remuneration paid to KMP; •• the relationship between remuneration and the Company's performance, including information about performance measures applicable to variable incentives; and •• details of the remuneration paid to KMP for the financial year ended 30 June 2019. The Company's approach to remuneration was explained in the letter prefacing the Remuneration Report from the Chairman of the Company's People and Remuneration Committee as follows: Leadership FY19 has been a year of change at Perpetual. We were delighted to welcome Mr Rob Adams, who commenced as our new CEO on 24 September 2018. Rob's appointment brought about a refreshed executive team. Chris Green was appointed Chief Financial Officer following the completion of his time as interim CEO, Richard McCarthy was promoted to Group Executive, Perpetual Corporate Trust and Ms Sam Mosse joined Perpetual to take on the newly created role of Chief Risk Officer reporting directly to our CEO. The remuneration structure of these appointments is outlined in further detail in Section 7 of this report. Performance The Perpetual Board, through its People and Remuneration Committee, has assessed FY19 performance against a balanced scorecard of short and long-term financial and non-financial goals with a clear expectation to deliver sustainable shareholder returns over the medium to long term. In assessing executive performance, the Board has reviewed the risk and compliance performance of the organisation led by its Executives. This process is explained in more detail in Section 5. As reported in the Operating and Financial Review, FY19 was a challenging year that has delivered mixed results across our three divisions. Whilst good progress and above plan results were achieved on some of the growth and client measures, other measures (including short-term financial) were below target. Consequently, this mixed result has had a direct impact on variable remuneration outcomes throughout Perpetual, especially for our Executives. Remuneration outcomes Given annual key performance targets were, on aggregate, below target, all Executives (including the CEO) have received an award for FY19 ranging between 50% and 75% of target. The final long-term incentive awarded in October 2015 under our prior Executive incentive structure was due to vest in October 2018, however, neither the relative Total Shareholder Return (TSR) or Earnings Per Share (EPS) performance hurdles were achieved. Consequently, these Performance rights did not vest and lapsed in full. In relation to fixed remuneration in FY20 there will be no Fixed Pay increases planned for the Board, CEO, Group Executives and most senior leaders in Perpetual. Perpetual employ almost 1000 employees. Whilst the Remuneration Report only covers Key Management Personnel, we do acknowledge the many people in our organisation for their daily contribution to delivering quality client outcomes. Consequently, the Board approved a fixed salary increase budget of 2.5% for those earning $150,000 per annum or less. Changes to remuneration structures The People and Remuneration Committee has a strong focus on the relationship between business performance, risk management and remuneration, and periodically reviews the Executive remuneration structure to ensure it remains appropriate. As a result of last year's review, the variable equity component for our new CEO was modified to include an additional longer-term absolute TSR performance hurdle that applies to half of any allocated equity under the variable incentive plan. The Board determined that the executive remuneration framework will operate most effectively if all participants are aligned to a structure that contains consistent measures and hurdles. Effective 1 July 2019, each Executive will also be assessed against the absolute TSR performance hurdle, ensuring a consistent approach to remuneration with that of our CEO. Further details about this and other changes can be found in section 1.2 of this report. Under the Corporations Act, the vote on this resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Board or the Company. However, the Company values its Shareholders' feedback. A voting exclusion applies to this resolution, as set out earlier in the Notice of Meeting. 