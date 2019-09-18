Log in
PERPETUAL LIMITED

(PPT)
09/18
36.67 AUD   -0.60%
07:52pPERPETUAL : Private wins Best Multi Strategy Fund second year in a row
PU
09/15PERPETUAL : appoints GM of Distribution
PU
09/11PERPETUAL : Appendix 3Y - I Hammond
PU
Perpetual : Private wins Best Multi Strategy Fund second year in a row

09/18/2019 | 07:52pm EDT

Media Release

Perpetual Private wins Best Multi Strategy Fund second year in a

row

19 September 2019

Perpetual Private Investment Research Team (PPIRT) has for the second year running, won the category for Best Multi Strategy Fund at last week's Hedge Funds Rock Australian Alternative Investments Awards for the Perpetual Income Opportunities Fund.

Perpetual Private Head of Investments Research, Kyle Lidbury, said "This is an outstanding achievement for the team to receive industry recognition, winning the award two years in a row.

"We're proud to have received this accolade again though most importantly it's our clients who are the winners. The Perpetual Income Opportunities Fund is a product for the times and continues to deliver its objectives in the current market environment."

The Perpetual Growth and Income Opportunities Funds were designed for Perpetual Private's high net worth and charitable client base. Developed in 2008, the funds help clients diversify their portfolios and provide strategic investment alternatives. The funds have been strongly supported, with the PPIRT now managing more than $1 billion in alternative strategies with the Growth and Income Opportunities Funds representing $615 million of this amount.

Mr Lidbury commented, "There are relatively few funds in Australia offering true alternative options to high net worth investors, particularly in infrastructure, private equity, unlisted property, private debt, cash and currency and absolute returns.

"For many investors, Multi Strategy funds can offer wider diversification of risk and the chance to generate income returns in market conditions that traditionally have been difficult for income investors."

Perpetual Private has $14.8 billion in funds under advice (as at 30 June 2019) and has transformed its client offering to provide holistic advice in a professional services model.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Sue I Ong

Perpetual Limited

02 9229 9370 | 0466 526 023 suei.ong@perpetual.com.au

About Perpetual

Perpetual is a financial services group operating in funds management, financial advisory and trustee services. Our origin as a trustee company, coupled with our strong track record of investment performance, has created our reputation as one of the strongest brands in financial services in Australia. For further information, go to www.perpetual.com.au

Disclaimer

Perpetual Limited published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 23:51:07 UTC
