Perpetual : Resignation & Appointment of Company Secretary

27 September 2019
Perpetual Limited (ASX: PPT) wishes to advise shareholders that Eleanor Padman has resigned as Company Secretary effective 27 September 2019. Perpetual would like to thank Eleanor for her service and contribution as Company Secretary and wish her well in her future endeavours.
Christopher Green, Perpetual's CFO, has been appointed as interim Company Secretary effective today.
