Perpetual : Resignation & Appointment of Company Secretary

Perpetual Limited (ASX: PPT) wishes to advise shareholders that Eleanor Padman has resigned as Company Secretary effective 27 September 2019. Perpetual would like to thank Eleanor for her service and contribution as Company Secretary and wish her well in her future endeavours.

Christopher Green, Perpetual's CFO, has been appointed as interim Company Secretary effective today.

Yours faithfully,

Tony D'Aloisio

Chairman of Perpetual Limited

Page 1