PERPETUAL LIMITED

PERPETUAL LIMITED

(PPT)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/26
38.02 AUD   +1.39%
07:58pPERPETUAL : Resignation & Appointment of Company Secretary
PU
09/23PERPETUAL : Update - Dividend/Distribution - PPT
PU
09/18PERPETUAL : Private wins Best Multi Strategy Fund second year in a row
PU
News 
Official Publications

Perpetual : Resignation & Appointment of Company Secretary

09/26/2019 | 07:58pm EDT

27 September 2019

ASX Market Announcement Office

ASX Limited

20 Bridge St

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir/Madam

Resignation and Appointment of Company Secretary

Perpetual Limited

ABN 86 000 431 827

Angel Place,

Level 18, 123 Pitt Street

Sydney NSW 2000,

Australia

Phone +61 9229 9000 www.perpetual.com.au

Perpetual Limited (ASX: PPT) wishes to advise shareholders that Eleanor Padman has resigned as Company Secretary effective 27 September 2019. Perpetual would like to thank Eleanor for her service and contribution as Company Secretary and wish her well in her future endeavours.

Christopher Green, Perpetual's CFO, has been appointed as interim Company Secretary effective today.

Yours faithfully,

Tony D'Aloisio

Chairman of Perpetual Limited

Page 1

Disclaimer

Perpetual Limited published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 23:57:04 UTC
