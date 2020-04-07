Log in
Perpetual : Resignation & Appointment of Company Secretary

04/07/2020 | 09:18pm EDT

8 April 2020

ASX Market Announcement Office

ASX Limited

20 Bridge St

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir/Madam,

Resignation of interim Company Secretary and Appointment of Company Secretary

Perpetual Limited ABN 86 000 431 827

Angel Place,

Level 18, 123 Pitt Street

Sydney NSW 2000,

Australia

Phone +61 9229 9000 www.perpetual.com.au

Perpetual Limited (ASX: PPT) wishes to advise shareholders that Christopher Green has resigned as interim Company Secretary effective 8 April 2020. Chris remains as Chief Financial Officer of Perpetual.

Ms Sylvie Dimarco has been appointed as Perpetual Limited Company Secretary on a permanent basis effective today and, in accordance with Listing Rule 12.6, is responsible for communication with ASX in relation to listing rule matters.

Ms Dimarco joined Perpetual in March 2014 and is currently the Head of Group Company Secretariat and Governance. Sylvie has over 13 years' experience in company secretariat practice and administration for listed and unlisted companies and has previously practised as a commercial lawyer. Ms Dimarco is a fellow of the Governance Institute of Australia.

If shareholders or other interested parties have any queries regarding this announcement, they can contact Emma Rumble, General Manager Corporate Affairs & Investor Relations on + 61 2 9229 3998, or Catherine Buckmaster on + 61 2 9229 3011.

Yours faithfully,

Tony D'Aloisio

Chairman of Perpetual Limited

Page 1

Disclaimer

Perpetual Limited published this content on 08 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2020 01:17:05 UTC
