Perpetual : Results of Meeting - 2019 AGM
10/17/2019 | 12:14am EDT
17 October 2019
2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING RESULTS
In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the
Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), we advise the outcome of each resolution put to the Annual General Meeting held today, 17 October 2019.
The following resolutions were passed on a poll:
Adoption of Remuneration Report
Re-appointmentof Mr Greg Cooper
Approval of the 2019 variable incentive equity grant for the Managing Director and CEO
Details of the total number of votes cast on the poll and the total number of proxy votes are shown in Annexure A to this letter.
PERPETUAL LIMITED
RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING
(ASX REPORT)
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Thursday, 17 October, 2019
As required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Commonwealth) the following statistics are provided in respect of each resolution on the agenda.
Manner in which the securityholder directed the proxy vote
Manner in which votes were cast in person or by
(as at proxy close):
proxy on a poll (where applicable)
Resolution
Votes
Votes
Discretionary
Total Votes
Votes
For
Against
Abstain **
Resolution
For
Against
Chairman of Meeting
Discretionary
Abstain
Result
Other Nominated
Person/s
1 ADOPTION OF REMUNERATION REPORT
16,497,482
981,872
415,108
637,422
210,336
16,943,997
1,194,792
221,236
Carried
222,314
93.41%
6.59%
2 RE-APPOINTMENT OF MR GREG COOPER
17,406,646
75,839
424,032
654,103
199,501
18,128,914
76,092
200,001
Carried
230,071
99.58%
0.42%
3 APPROVAL OF THE 2019 VARIABLE
16,875,445
648,679
411,904
632,956
179,009
17,354,519
861,029
189,909
Carried
INCENTIVE EQUITY GRANT FOR THE
221,052
MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CEO
95.27%
4.73%
** - Note that votes relating to a person who abstains on an item are not counted in determining whether or not the required majority of votes were cast for or against that item
