PERPETUAL LIMITED

(PPT)
Perpetual : Results of Meeting - 2019 AGM

10/17/2019 | 12:14am EDT

17 October 2019

Perpetual Limited

ABN 86 000 431 827

Angel Place,

Level 18, 123 Pitt Street

The Manager

Sydney NSW 2000

Company Announcements

Australia

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

GPO Box 4172

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2001

Sydney NSW 2000

Australia

DX365 Sydney

Telephone 02 9229 9000

Facsimile 02 8256 1461

www.perpetual.com.au

Dear Sir / Madam,

2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING RESULTS

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), we advise the outcome of each resolution put to the Annual General Meeting held today, 17 October 2019.

The following resolutions were passed on a poll:

  1. Adoption of Remuneration Report
  2. Re-appointmentof Mr Greg Cooper
  3. Approval of the 2019 variable incentive equity grant for the Managing Director and CEO

Details of the total number of votes cast on the poll and the total number of proxy votes are shown in Annexure A to this letter.

Yours sincerely,

Christopher Green

Company Secretary

Page 1

PERPETUAL LIMITED

RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING

(ASX REPORT)

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Thursday, 17 October, 2019

As required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Commonwealth) the following statistics are provided in respect of each resolution on the agenda.

Manner in which the securityholder directed the proxy vote

Manner in which votes were cast in person or by

(as at proxy close):

proxy on a poll (where applicable)

Resolution

Votes

Votes

Discretionary

Total Votes

Votes

For

Against

Abstain **

Resolution

For

Against

Chairman of Meeting

Discretionary

Abstain

Result

Other Nominated

Person/s

1 ADOPTION OF REMUNERATION REPORT

16,497,482

981,872

415,108

637,422

210,336

16,943,997

1,194,792

221,236

Carried

222,314

93.41%

6.59%

2 RE-APPOINTMENT OF MR GREG COOPER

17,406,646

75,839

424,032

654,103

199,501

18,128,914

76,092

200,001

Carried

230,071

99.58%

0.42%

3 APPROVAL OF THE 2019 VARIABLE

16,875,445

648,679

411,904

632,956

179,009

17,354,519

861,029

189,909

Carried

INCENTIVE EQUITY GRANT FOR THE

221,052

MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CEO

95.27%

4.73%

** - Note that votes relating to a person who abstains on an item are not counted in determining whether or not the required majority of votes were cast for or against that item

Printed: 17/10/2019 1:03:35PM

This report was produced from the Link Market Services System

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Perpetual Limited published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 04:13:03 UTC
