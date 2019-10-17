Perpetual : Results of Meeting - 2019 AGM

17 October 2019 Perpetual Limited ABN 86 000 431 827 Angel Place, Level 18, 123 Pitt Street The Manager Sydney NSW 2000 Company Announcements Australia Australian Securities Exchange Limited GPO Box 4172 20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2001 Sydney NSW 2000 Australia DX365 Sydney Telephone 02 9229 9000 Facsimile 02 8256 1461 www.perpetual.com.au Dear Sir / Madam,

2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING RESULTS

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), we advise the outcome of each resolution put to the Annual General Meeting held today, 17 October 2019.

The following resolutions were passed on a poll:

Adoption of Remuneration Report Re-appointment of Mr Greg Cooper Approval of the 2019 variable incentive equity grant for the Managing Director and CEO

Details of the total number of votes cast on the poll and the total number of proxy votes are shown in Annexure A to this letter.

Yours sincerely,

Christopher Green

Company Secretary

