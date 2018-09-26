Perpetual : Rob Adams appointed Director

26 September 2018
ASX Announcement
Rob Adams appointed Director of Perpetual Limited
Rob Adams has today been appointed a Director on the Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT) board effective immediately.
Mr Adams is not receiving any additional remuneration for this role. The material terms of Mr Adams' employment contract were disclosed in May 2018 when he was announced as Chief Executive Officer of Perpetual.
For further information, please contact:
|
Investors and Analysts
|
Media
|
Andrew Ehlich, General Manager
|
Kristen Allen, General Manager
|
Investor Relations & Corporate Finance
|
Corporate Communications
|
Tel: +61 (02) 9229 9081
|
Tel: +61 (0) 412 759 753
|
About Perpetual
Perpetual is an independent financial services group operating in funds management, financial advisory and trustee services. Our origin as a trustee company, coupled with our strong track record of investment performance, has created our reputation as one of the strongest brands in financial services in Australia. For further information, go to www.perpetual.com.au
Page 1 of 1
Disclaimer
Perpetual Limited published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 04:35:06 UTC