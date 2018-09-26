Log in
PERPETUAL LIMITED (PPT)

PERPETUAL LIMITED (PPT)
News 
Perpetual : Rob Adams appointed Director

0
09/26/2018 | 06:36am CEST

26 September 2018

ASX Announcement

Rob Adams appointed Director of Perpetual Limited

Rob Adams has today been appointed a Director on the Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT) board effective immediately.

Mr Adams is not receiving any additional remuneration for this role. The material terms of Mr Adams' employment contract were disclosed in May 2018 when he was announced as Chief Executive Officer of Perpetual.

For further information, please contact:

Investors and Analysts

Media

Andrew Ehlich, General Manager

Kristen Allen, General Manager

Investor Relations & Corporate Finance

Corporate Communications

Tel: +61 (02) 9229 9081

Tel: +61 (0) 412 759 753

About Perpetual

Perpetual is an independent financial services group operating in funds management, financial advisory and trustee services. Our origin as a trustee company, coupled with our strong track record of investment performance, has created our reputation as one of the strongest brands in financial services in Australia. For further information, go to www.perpetual.com.au

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Perpetual Limited published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 04:35:06 UTC
