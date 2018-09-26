Perpetual : Rob Adams appointed Director

26 September 2018

ASX Announcement

Rob Adams appointed Director of Perpetual Limited

Rob Adams has today been appointed a Director on the Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT) board effective immediately.

Mr Adams is not receiving any additional remuneration for this role. The material terms of Mr Adams' employment contract were disclosed in May 2018 when he was announced as Chief Executive Officer of Perpetual.

For further information, please contact:

Investors and Analysts Media Andrew Ehlich, General Manager Kristen Allen, General Manager Investor Relations & Corporate Finance Corporate Communications Tel: +61 (02) 9229 9081 Tel: +61 (0) 412 759 753 About Perpetual

Perpetual is an independent financial services group operating in funds management, financial advisory and trustee services. Our origin as a trustee company, coupled with our strong track record of investment performance, has created our reputation as one of the strongest brands in financial services in Australia. For further information, go to www.perpetual.com.au

Page 1 of 1