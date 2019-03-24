Perpetual : Update - Dividend/Distribution - PPT

Notification of dividend / distribution

Entity name PERPETUAL LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

PPT - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday March 25, 2019

Reason for the Update

Notification of PPT Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) price following 10 day VWAP.

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

PERPETUAL LIMITED

Registration Number

1.2 Registered Number Type

ACN

1.3 ASX issuer code

PPT

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement Notification of PPT Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) price following 10 day VWAP.

1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update

Thursday February 21, 2019

1.5 Date of this announcement

Monday March 25, 2019

1.6 ASX +Security Code

PPT

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Monday December 31, 2018

2A.4 +Record Date

Thursday March 7, 2019

2A.5 Ex Date

Wednesday March 6, 2019

2A.6 Payment Date

Friday March 29, 2019

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approvalCourt approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 1.25000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

Yes

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 1.25000000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 100.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 1.25000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)

2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution

Full DRP

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked?

Yes

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit (%)

30.0000 %

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 0.0000 %

4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP?

Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)

4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election notices to share registry under DRP

Friday March 8, 2019 17:00:00

4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price

Start Date

Monday March 11, 2019

4A.3 DRP discount rate 0.0000 %

End Date

Friday March 22, 2019

4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology 10 day VWAP.

4A.6 DRP Price (including any discount):

4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date

AUD 41.62430

4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue?

No

4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?

No

4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation?

No

4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation?

No

4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan rules https://www.perpetual.com.au/about/shareholders/dividend-reinvestment-plan

4A.13 Further information about the DRP

DRP allocation will be announced following the closure of the 10 day VWAP.

Part 5 - Further information

