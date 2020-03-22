Perpetual : Update - Dividend/Distribution - PPT

Notification of dividend / distribution
Update Summary
Entity name
PERPETUAL LIMITED
Security on which the Distribution will be paid
PPT - ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Announcement Type
Update to previous announcement
Date of this announcement
Monday March 23, 2020
Reason for the Update
Notification of PPT Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) price following 10 day VWAP.
Refer to below for full details of the announcement
Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
PERPETUAL LIMITED
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ACN
000431827
1.3
ASX issuer code
PPT
1.4 The announcement is
Update/amendment to previous announcement
1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement
Notification of PPT Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) price following 10 day VWAP.
1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update
Thursday February 20, 2020
1.5 Date of this announcement
Monday March 23, 2020
1.6 ASX +Security Code
PPT
ASX +Security Description
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
Ordinary
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
relates to a period of six months
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
Tuesday December 31, 2019
2A.4 +Record Date
Thursday March 5, 2020
2A.5 Ex Date
Wednesday March 4, 2020
2A.6 Payment Date
Friday March 27, 2020
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form
$ 1.05000000
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? No
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)
2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?
Yes
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
No
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?
No
2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution
Full DRP
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security
$
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security
$ 1.05000000
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? Yes
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked
3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked? Yes
3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit
(%)
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security
$ 1.05000000
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount
$ 0.00000000
3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security
$ 0.00000000
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked
0.0000 %
Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)
4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP? Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)
4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election notices to share registry under DRP
Friday March 6, 2020 17:00:00
4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price
Start Date
4A.3 DRP discount rate
0.0000 %
End Date
Monday March 9, 2020
Friday March 20, 2020
4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology
10 day VWAP.
4A.6 DRP Price (including any discount):
4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date
$ 28.05530
4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue? Yes
Friday March 27, 2020
4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue date?
Yes
4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No
4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No
4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation? No
4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan rules
https://www.perpetual.com.au/about/shareholders/dividend-reinvestment-plan
4A.13 Further information about the DRP
DRP allocation will be announced following the closure of the 10 day VWAP.
Part 5 - Further information
-
Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
-
Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary
