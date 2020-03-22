Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Perpetual Limited    PPT   AU000000PPT9

PERPETUAL LIMITED

(PPT)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/20
26.03 AUD   +2.97%
08:47pPERPETUAL : Update - Dividend/Distribution - PPT
PU
03/09PERPETUAL : Appendix 3G Discrepancy
PU
03/04PERPETUAL : aims to improve financial literacy of women through new goal-based hub
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Perpetual : Update - Dividend/Distribution - PPT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/22/2020 | 08:47pm EDT

Notification of dividend / distribution

Update Summary

Entity name

PERPETUAL LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

PPT - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday March 23, 2020

Reason for the Update

Notification of PPT Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) price following 10 day VWAP.

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Notification of dividend / distribution

1 / 5

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

PERPETUAL LIMITED

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ACN

000431827

1.3

ASX issuer code

PPT

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement

Notification of PPT Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) price following 10 day VWAP.

1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update

Thursday February 20, 2020

1.5 Date of this announcement

Monday March 23, 2020

1.6 ASX +Security Code

PPT

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Tuesday December 31, 2019

Notification of dividend / distribution

2 / 5

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.4 +Record Date

Thursday March 5, 2020

2A.5 Ex Date

Wednesday March 4, 2020

2A.6 Payment Date

Friday March 27, 2020

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

$ 1.05000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

Yes

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution

Full DRP

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

$

Notification of dividend / distribution

3 / 5

Notification of dividend / distribution

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

$ 1.05000000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? Yes

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked? Yes

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit

(%)

100.0000 %

30.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

$ 1.05000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

$ 0.00000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

$ 0.00000000

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked

0.0000 %

Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)

4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP? Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)

4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election notices to share registry under DRP

Friday March 6, 2020 17:00:00

4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price

Start Date

4A.3 DRP discount rate

0.0000 %

End Date

Monday March 9, 2020

Friday March 20, 2020

4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology

10 day VWAP.

4A.6 DRP Price (including any discount):

4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date

$ 28.05530

4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue? Yes

Friday March 27, 2020

4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue date?

Yes

4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No

4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No

Notification of dividend / distribution

4 / 5

Notification of dividend / distribution

4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation? No

4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan rules

https://www.perpetual.com.au/about/shareholders/dividend-reinvestment-plan

4A.13 Further information about the DRP

DRP allocation will be announced following the closure of the 10 day VWAP.

Part 5 - Further information

  1. Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
  2. Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Notification of dividend / distribution

5 / 5

Disclaimer

Perpetual Limited published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 00:46:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on PERPETUAL LIMITED
08:47pPERPETUAL : Update - Dividend/Distribution - PPT
PU
03/09PERPETUAL : Appendix 3G Discrepancy
PU
03/04PERPETUAL : aims to improve financial literacy of women through new goal-based h..
PU
03/04PERPETUAL LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/19PERPETUAL : Appendix 4D
PU
02/19PERPETUAL : 1H20 Results Briefing
PU
02/19PERPETUAL : PPT- Operating and Financial Review
PU
02/19PERPETUAL : 1H20 ASX Announcement
PU
02/19PERPETUAL : Dividend/Distribution - PPT
PU
02/19PERPETUAL : Half Yearly Report and Accounts
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 513 M
EBIT 2020 149 M
Net income 2020 92,5 M
Finance 2020 140 M
Yield 2020 7,56%
P/E ratio 2020 13,3x
P/E ratio 2021 11,4x
EV / Sales2020 2,09x
EV / Sales2021 1,92x
Capitalization 1 215 M
Chart PERPETUAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Perpetual Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERPETUAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 42,60  AUD
Last Close Price 26,03  AUD
Spread / Highest target 111%
Spread / Average Target 63,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert William Adams Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Anthony D'Aloisio Chairman
Christopher Green Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Philip Craig Ueland Independent Non-Executive Director
Ian Hammond Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERPETUAL LIMITED-38.52%705
BLACKROCK, INC.-29.44%55 212
UBS GROUP AG-31.57%30 319
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-42.24%25 728
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC-15.78%21 324
STATE STREET CORPORATION-41.00%16 537
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group