Media Release

Perpetual and Stanford partnership brings philanthropic powerhouse to Australia

Australian philanthropists and NFP sector to access world-class thinking on

how philanthropy is driving global social and environmental change.

18 July 2019

Perpetual Limited in Australia will host one of the most well-regarded philanthropic experts as part of a renewed partnership with the Stanford Center on Philanthropy and Civil Society (Stanford PACS).

As part of the partnership, a number of events and workshops will take place across Australia with key speaker Paul Brest, faculty co-director at Stanford PACS and former Dean and Professor Emeritus (active) at the Stanford Law School. He was also President of the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, one of the largest philanthropic institutions in the United States, from 2000-2012.

The partnership, which has been extended to 2021, aims to raise awareness of the opportunities, challenges and risks for not-for-profit (NFP) organisations within Australia. It will give Australian NFPs and philanthropists access to world-class research and thinking from globally recognised experts at Stanford PACS.

Perpetual's General Manager for Community & Social Investment, Caitriona Fay, will join Paul to discuss how philanthropists can maximise the impact of their giving and the role philanthropy has in driving global social and environmental change.

Ms Fay said, "Paul Brest is one of the most important voices of philanthropy of our generation. He is leading the charge around outcome-orientated philanthropy.

"The combination of Perpetual's deep knowledge of the Australian sector with Stanford PACS' global thought leadership, provides a phenomenal opportunity to help Australian NFPs and philanthropists to put theory into practice, and solve real-world business problems."

A key benefit of this partnership extension will be Perpetual's sponsorship of ten Australian CEOs to spend time in Palo Alto, California at Stanford's Non-Profit Management Institute, where they will share experiences and ideas for the continued benefit of the Australian NFP sector.

"We're delighted we can provide this remarkable opportunity to a further ten CEOs this year. The exchange of practices and ideas is a significant benefit of this partnership with Stanford PACS. With ongoing collaboration we will be able to share knowledge, enhance skills and support in the development of new cross-sector networks," Ms Fay added.

IN CONVERSATION - An evening with Paul Brest takes place on Thursday 1 August in Sydney and Tuesday 6 August in Melbourne.

- Ends -

For further information, please contact:

Natalie Hasapaki

8866 1229 | 0438 001 253 nhasapaki@we-buchan.com

Page 1 of 2