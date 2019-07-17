Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Perpetual Limited    PPT   AU000000PPT9

PERPETUAL LIMITED

(PPT)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 07/17
38.58 AUD   -2.11%
06:05pPERPETUAL : and Stanford partnership brings philanthropic powerhouse to Australia
PU
04/30PERPETUAL : Macquarie Australia Conference
PU
04/28PERPETUAL : awards scholarships to Indigenous business leaders
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Perpetual : and Stanford partnership brings philanthropic powerhouse to Australia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 06:05pm EDT

Media Release

Perpetual and Stanford partnership brings philanthropic powerhouse to Australia

Australian philanthropists and NFP sector to access world-class thinking on

how philanthropy is driving global social and environmental change.

18 July 2019

Perpetual Limited in Australia will host one of the most well-regarded philanthropic experts as part of a renewed partnership with the Stanford Center on Philanthropy and Civil Society (Stanford PACS).

As part of the partnership, a number of events and workshops will take place across Australia with key speaker Paul Brest, faculty co-director at Stanford PACS and former Dean and Professor Emeritus (active) at the Stanford Law School. He was also President of the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, one of the largest philanthropic institutions in the United States, from 2000-2012.

The partnership, which has been extended to 2021, aims to raise awareness of the opportunities, challenges and risks for not-for-profit (NFP) organisations within Australia. It will give Australian NFPs and philanthropists access to world-class research and thinking from globally recognised experts at Stanford PACS.

Perpetual's General Manager for Community & Social Investment, Caitriona Fay, will join Paul to discuss how philanthropists can maximise the impact of their giving and the role philanthropy has in driving global social and environmental change.

Ms Fay said, "Paul Brest is one of the most important voices of philanthropy of our generation. He is leading the charge around outcome-orientated philanthropy.

"The combination of Perpetual's deep knowledge of the Australian sector with Stanford PACS' global thought leadership, provides a phenomenal opportunity to help Australian NFPs and philanthropists to put theory into practice, and solve real-world business problems."

A key benefit of this partnership extension will be Perpetual's sponsorship of ten Australian CEOs to spend time in Palo Alto, California at Stanford's Non-Profit Management Institute, where they will share experiences and ideas for the continued benefit of the Australian NFP sector.

"We're delighted we can provide this remarkable opportunity to a further ten CEOs this year. The exchange of practices and ideas is a significant benefit of this partnership with Stanford PACS. With ongoing collaboration we will be able to share knowledge, enhance skills and support in the development of new cross-sector networks," Ms Fay added.

IN CONVERSATION - An evening with Paul Brest takes place on Thursday 1 August in Sydney and Tuesday 6 August in Melbourne.

- Ends -

For further information, please contact:

Natalie Hasapaki

  1. 8866 1229 | 0438 001 253 nhasapaki@we-buchan.com

Page 1 of 2

About Perpetual

Perpetual is a financial services group operating in funds management, financial advisory and trustee services. Our origin as a trustee company, coupled with our strong track record of investment performance, has created our reputation as one of the strongest brands in financial services in Australia.

Perpetual is one of Australia's largest managers of philanthropic funds, with $2.7 billion in funds under advice for charitable trusts and endowment fundsas at 30 June 2018. Perpetual is trustee for approximately 1,000 charitable trusts and endowments and provides individuals and families with advice on establishing charitable foundations and structured giving programs. Perpetual also assists charities and not-for-profit organisations with investment advice and management.

For further information, go to www.perpetual.com.au.

2

Disclaimer

Perpetual Limited published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 22:04:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PERPETUAL LIMITED
06:05pPERPETUAL : and Stanford partnership brings philanthropic powerhouse to Australi..
PU
04/30PERPETUAL : Macquarie Australia Conference
PU
04/28PERPETUAL : awards scholarships to Indigenous business leaders
PU
04/18PERPETUAL : Change of Director's Interest Notice - P Bullock
PU
04/04PERPETUAL : Change of Director's Interest Notice - S Falzon
PU
04/03PERPETUAL : Change of Director's Interest Notice - P Bullock
PU
03/24PERPETUAL : Priority allocation opportunity letter to shareholders
PU
03/24PERPETUAL : Update - Dividend/Distribution - PPT
PU
03/24PERPETUAL : announces new Credit Income Trust
PU
03/14PERPETUAL : Response to Price & Volume Query
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 513 M
EBIT 2019 172 M
Net income 2019 121 M
Finance 2019 230 M
Yield 2019 6,35%
P/E ratio 2019 14,9x
P/E ratio 2020 15,0x
EV / Sales2019 3,03x
EV / Sales2020 2,92x
Capitalization 1 785 M
Chart PERPETUAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Perpetual Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERPETUAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 39,43  AUD
Last Close Price 38,58  AUD
Spread / Highest target 8,86%
Spread / Average Target 2,21%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert William Adams Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Anthony D'Aloisio Chairman
Christopher Green Chief Financial Officer
Philip Bullock Independent Non-Executive Director
Philip Craig Ueland Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERPETUAL LIMITED21.34%1 424
BLACKROCK INC22.63%74 566
UBS GROUP-1.47%44 890
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON (THE)-8.41%41 796
STATE STREET CORPORATION-13.08%20 539
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC.44.00%20 142
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About