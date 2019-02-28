Media Release

Perpetual announces recipient of the 2019 Fulbright scholarship

1 March 2019

Perpetual Limited (Perpetual) has announced Adam Davids as the winner of the Fulbright Professional Scholarship in Non-Profit Leadership. The Scholarship is valued up to $30,000, is funded by The Centenary Foundation which is managed by Perpetual, and supported by the Australian Scholarships Foundation (ASF).

The Scholarship, funded through a partnership between the Australian-American Fulbright Commission, The Centenary Foundation and ASF, provides an opportunity for an emerging leader in the not-for-profit (NFP) sector to undertake a program of research and/or professional development in the U.S. with an approved U.S. charitable organisation for a period of three to four months.

Caitriona Fay, General Manager, Community and Social Investments at Perpetual said: "The Fulbright scholarship is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and recognises the growing importance of investing in non-profit leaders and the role it plays in creating social impact."

Sam Sayers, CEO at ASF added: "We are delighted to be in our eighth year of supporting NFP leaders to apply to the Fulbright Professional Scholarship in Non-Profit Leadership. The calibre of applicants in this most recent round was outstanding and, as our ninth recipient, we are delighted to welcome Mr Davids to join this prestigious and growing group of Fulbright scholars. We look forward to hearing how Fellowship learnings are applied to Mr Davids' work in an Australian context."

The recipient of the scholarship, Adam Davids, said he was grateful for this academic and cultural exchange to further his professional development within the NFP sector.

Mr Davids is the Director of Learning at CareerTrackers, a national non-profit organisation which creates internship opportunities for Indigenous university students. In his role, Mr Davids supports thousands of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students to obtain a university degree, pursue professional employment, become leaders of industry and role models for future generations.

As a Fulbright Scholar, Mr Davids will use the scholarship to analyse the pathway to generate sustainable jobs for under-represented minorities by studying leading NGOs and historic institutions in the U.S. His host organisation, INROADS, was founded in 1970 to address the under-representation of minorities in the boardrooms of Corporate America and has more than 28,000 graduates currently in executive positions in over 1,000 major corporations.

Mr Davids commented: "I look forward to building a global alliance between INROADS, CareerTrackers and other NGOs across the U.S. to create a professional jobs consortium for under-represented minorities and unlock ongoing collaboration with a vision to elevate the social and economic impact of organisations and their beneficiaries."

Speaking on behalf of the Australian-American Fulbright Commission, Executive Director Thomas Dougherty said: "As a Fulbright Scholar, the right candidate will delve into research or personal development which addresses contemporary issues of relevance, innovation, knowledge development, impact on policy and practice in the NFP sector.

"The Fulbright scholarship offers the unique opportunity to combine leadership, learning and mutual understanding between cultures. It's a chance to exchange ideas and information with industry leaders in Australia and the U.S., and join the prestigious network of Fulbright Scholars worldwide."

Scholarship applications are now open for the eighth year and will close on 15 July 2019. Australian Fulbright Scholarship recipients are interviewed and selected by panels of experts from academia, government, professional organisations and the U.S. Embassy. For more information and to apply, visit www.scholarships.org.au/educators/fulbright.

- Ends -

Note to editors

About Perpetual Philanthropic Services

Perpetual is one of Australia's largest managers of philanthropic funds, with $2.7 billion in funds under advice for charitable trusts and endowment funds as at 30 June 2018. Perpetual is trustee for approximately 1,000 charitable trusts and endowments and provides individuals and families with advice on establishing charitable foundations and structured giving programs. Perpetual also assists charities and not-for-profit organisations with investment advice and management.

Perpetual's Philanthropic Services and advice are provided by Perpetual Trustee Company Limited (PTCo), ABN 42 000 001 007, AFSL 236643. This publication has been prepared by PTCo and contains information contributed by third parties. It contains general information only and is not intended to provide advice or take into account personal objectives, financial situations and needs. The information is believed to be accurate at the time of compilation and is provided by PTCo in good faith. To the extent permitted by law, no liability is accepted for any loss or damage as a result of any reliance on this information. PTCo does not warrant the accuracy or completeness of any information included in this document which was contributed by a third party.

About the Australian Scholarships Foundation

Australian Scholarships Foundation (ASF) is the only Australian organisation solely focused on funding and facilitating scholarships for Australian not-for-profit (NFP) directors and staff to undertake education, training and mentoring programs that improve their ability to lead and manage their organisations. ASF's purpose is to increase the overall effectiveness of the NFP sector through education, training and development of the sector.

ASF has funded and facilitated over $9 million of scholarships for the NFP sector over the last ten years and has partnerships with 25 universities and private education providers across Australia. Further information about ASF is available atwww.scholarships.org.au.

About the Australian-American Fulbright Commission

The Fulbright Program is the flagship foreign exchange scholarship program of the United States of America, aimed at increasing binational research collaboration, cultural understanding, and the exchange of ideas. Born in the aftermath of WWII, the program was established by Senator J. William Fulbright in 1946 with the ethos of turning 'swords into ploughshares', whereby credits from the sale of surplus U.S. war materials were used to fund academic exchanges between host countries and the U.S.

Since its establishment, the Fulbright Program has grown to become the largest educational exchange scholarship program in the world, operating in over 160 countries. In its seventy-year history, more than 370,000 students, academics, and professionals have received Fulbright Scholarships to study, teach, or conduct research, and promote bilateral collaboration and cultural empathy. Since its inception in Australia in 1949, the Fulbright Commission has awarded over 5,000 scholarships, creating a vibrant, dynamic, and interconnected network of Alumni.