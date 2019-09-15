Log in
PERPETUAL LIMITED

(PPT)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/13
36.62 AUD   +0.69%
08:12pPERPETUAL : appoints GM of Distribution
PU
09/11PERPETUAL : Appendix 3Y - I Hammond
PU
09/10PERPETUAL : Annual Report to shareholders
PU
Perpetual : appoints GM of Distribution

09/15/2019 | 08:12pm EDT

Media Release

Perpetual appoints GM of Distribution

16 September 2019

Perpetual Limited (Perpetual) has announced the appointment of Adam Quaife to the role of General Manager, Distribution for Perpetual Investments.

Mr Quaife is a financial services professional with more than 25 years' experience, predominantly in sales and marketing, and deep knowledge in investment management. He has worked at Franklin Templeton for the past 17 years in a range of senior distribution roles, both in Australia and internationally, and is currently, Regional Head of Institutional and Retail Sales for South East Asia, and Co-Chief Executive Officer of Templeton Asset Management Limited.

Commenting on the appointment, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Rob Adams said, "This is a key strategic appointment to the Perpetual Investments leadership team as we continue to focus on leveraging our brand and expanding our distribution footprint both within and beyond Australia.

"The distribution landscape in the sector is shifting and Adam's appointment will enable us to adapt to industry change and open up new channels and opportunities.

"Adam's deep expertise in institutional and retail sales and successful track record across various channels and geographies will be an asset to our team."

Mr Quaife commented, "I am delighted to be joining the Perpetual team. The brand is well regarded and I am excited about the opportunities ahead as Perpetual Investments seeks to expand its capabilities."

Mr Quaife will assume his role at Perpetual Investments in early December this year.

- Ends -

For media enquiries, please contact:

Sue I Ong

Perpetual Limited

02 9229 9370 | 0466 526 023 suei.ong@perpetual.com.au

About Perpetual

Perpetual is a financial services group operating in funds management, financial advisory and trustee services. Our origin as a trustee company, coupled with our strong track record of investment performance, has created our reputation as one of the strongest brands in financial services in Australia. For further information, go to www.perpetual.com.au

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Perpetual Limited published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 00:11:02 UTC
