Perpetual enters into global strategic agreement with

FundRock

18 September 2018

Perpetual Corporate Trust has entered into a global strategic cooperation agreement, a first for the business, announcing a partnership with FundRock Management Company (FundRock). The collaboration will enable clients from both brands to leverage the expertise and services offered in their respective core markets.

FundRock is the premier independent fund management company in Europe employing over 100 industry professionals with presence in Ireland, UK, Luxembourg and Singapore. Established in 2004 as part of RBS, FundRock is a full-service host Authorised Corporate Director (ACD), Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM) and ManCo now service over 300 funds and AUD$76 billion (€47 billion) of assets under management.

Glen Dogan, Head of Sales and Relationship Management at Perpetual Corporate Trust said "Australia represents a compelling opportunity for global investment managers seeking to expand into new markets."

"Australia's investment pool is significant by global standards and is expected to continue its solid growth, attracting many global managers to our market. At the same time, there is a shift among Australian investors towards global investing to balance overexposure to domestic equity and property assets. This new alliance deals directly to this trend."

"We are looking forward to supporting FundRock's clients to expand into Australia and also bringing this partnership to life in Asia, where we have a presence in Singapore," said Mr Dogan.

Speaking of the agreement, Revel Wood, CEO at FundRock said, "We were attracted to Perpetual Corporate Trust as a partner given their outstanding reputation as the leading provider of corporate trustee services to local and global fund managers and institutional investors.

"Given the complementary nature of our business models, we are excited to be entering into this agreement. We see this partnership as an opportunity to bring tangible benefits to our client bases and we are also looking forward to exploring the depth of this new partnership, including the development of combined product offerings," Mr Wood concluded.

About Perpetual

Perpetual is a financial services group operating in funds management, financial advisory and trustee services. Our origin as a trustee company, coupled with our strong track record of investment performance, has created our reputation as one of the strongest brands in financial services in Australia. For further information, go to www.perpetual.com.au

About FundRock

FundRock is a leading independent third party UCITS Management Company, AIFM (Alternative Investment Fund Manager), ACD (Authorised Corporate Director) and ACS (Authorised Contractual Scheme) Operator, providing services to funds domiciled in the UK, Ireland and Luxembourg.

FundRock provides substance through solid Risk management, Oversight and Compliance functions supplemented by years of acquired Knowledge delivered by a multinational team of around 100 industry professionals.

With a strong local presence in each of Europe's key fund centers, the firm's team speak over 20 languages and have a proven track record partnering with asset managers to help them achieve their ambitions

For more information please visit http://www.fundrock.com