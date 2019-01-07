Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Perrigo Company PLC    PRGO   IE00BGH1M568

PERRIGO COMPANY PLC (PRGO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Perrigo Company plc Investors (PRGO)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 07:56pm EST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Perrigo Company plc (“Perrigo” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PRGO) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On December 21, 2018, Perrigo disclosed that it had received an audit finding letter from the Irish tax authorities stating “that IP sales transactions… including the sale of Tysabri®, were not part of the trade of Elan Pharma and therefore should have been treated as chargeable gains subject to an effective 33% tax rate, rather than the 12.5% tax rate applicable to trading income.” While the Company had disclosed on November 8, 2018 to investors that it had received the audit finding letter, it did not disclose further material details from the aforementioned letter.

On this news, Perrigo’s share price fell $15.33 per share, or more than 29%, to close at $37.03 per share on December 21, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Perrigo stock, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, CA 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9244, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PERRIGO COMPANY PLC
07:56pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Perrigo Compa..
BU
06:31pPERRIGO : RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Perrigo Company plc
PR
01/04Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Perrigo C..
BU
01/03PERRIGO : Securities Class Action Filed Against Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) by Bl..
PR
01/02INVESTOR ALERT : Kaplan Fox Investigates Perrigo Company plc (PRGO)
PR
2018PERRIGO : plunges 28% on TASE on huge Irish tax bill
AQ
2018MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Posts Worst Week Since '08; Nasdaq Enters Bear Market As..
DJ
2018PERRIGO : Ireland demands $1.9 billion in back taxes from Perrigo
RE
2018PERRIGO CO PLC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2018PERRIGO : To Present At The J.P. Morgan Global Healthcare Conference
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 717 M
EBIT 2018 904 M
Net income 2018 131 M
Debt 2018 2 720 M
Yield 2018 1,82%
P/E ratio 2018 25,91
P/E ratio 2019 15,11
EV / Sales 2018 1,80x
EV / Sales 2019 1,71x
Capitalization 5 749 M
Chart PERRIGO COMPANY PLC
Duration : Period :
Perrigo Company PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERRIGO COMPANY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 68,5 $
Spread / Average Target 62%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Murray S. Kessler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rolf Allan Classon Chairman
Ronald Janish Executive VP-Global Operations and Supply Chain
Ron L. Winowiecki Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Farrington Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERRIGO COMPANY PLC9.21%5 749
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.95%342 837
PFIZER-1.49%249 400
NOVARTIS0.93%219 327
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.3.12%218 921
MERCK AND COMPANY-0.18%198 331
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.