Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Perrigo Company plc Investors (PRGO)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of Perrigo Company plc (“Perrigo” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PRGO) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On December 21, 2018, Perrigo disclosed that it had received an audit finding letter from the Irish tax authorities stating “that IP sales transactions… including the sale of Tysabri®, were not part of the trade of Elan Pharma and therefore should have been treated as chargeable gains subject to an effective 33% tax rate, rather than the 12.5% tax rate applicable to trading income.” While the Company had disclosed on November 8, 2018 to investors that it had received the audit finding letter, it did not disclose further material details from the aforementioned letter.

On this news, Perrigo’s share price fell $15.33 per share, or more than 29%, to close at $37.03 per share on December 21, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

