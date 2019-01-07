Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Perrigo Company plc Investors (PRGO)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf
of Perrigo Company plc (“Perrigo” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PRGO)
investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations
of federal securities laws.
On December 21, 2018, Perrigo disclosed that it had received an audit
finding letter from the Irish tax authorities stating “that IP sales
transactions… including the sale of Tysabri®, were not part of the trade
of Elan Pharma and therefore should have been treated as chargeable
gains subject to an effective 33% tax rate, rather than the 12.5% tax
rate applicable to trading income.” While the Company had disclosed on
November 8, 2018 to investors that it had received the audit finding
letter, it did not disclose further material details from the
aforementioned letter.
On this news, Perrigo’s share price fell $15.33 per share, or more than
29%, to close at $37.03 per share on December 21, 2018, thereby injuring
investors.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107006088/en/