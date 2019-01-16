Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Perrigo Company plc

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the March 4, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors that purchased Perrigo Company plc (“Perrigo” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PRGO) securities between November 8, 2018 and December 21, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On December 21, 2018, Perrigo disclosed that it had received an audit finding letter from the Irish tax authorities stating “that IP sales transactions… including the sale of Tysabri®, were not part of the trade of Elan Pharma and therefore should have been treated as chargeable gains subject to an effective 33% tax rate, rather than the 12.5% tax rate applicable to trading income.” While the Company had disclosed on November 8, 2018 to investors that it had received the audit finding letter, it did not disclose further material details from the aforementioned letter.

On this news, Perrigo’s share price fell $15.33 per share, or more than 29%, to close at $37.03 per share on December 21, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that during the Class Period the Company misled investors by failing to disclose material information contained in the Irish tax authorities’ letter.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/GPM_LLP.

If you purchased shares of Perrigo, you may move the Court no later than March 4, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005887/en/