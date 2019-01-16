Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Perrigo Company plc

Glancy
Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the March
4, 2019 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action
filed on behalf of investors that purchased Perrigo Company plc
(“Perrigo” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PRGO)
securities between November 8, 2018 and December 21, 2018,
inclusive (the “Class Period”).
If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here
to participate.
On December 21, 2018, Perrigo disclosed that it had received an audit
finding letter from the Irish tax authorities stating “that IP sales
transactions… including the sale of Tysabri®, were not part of the trade
of Elan Pharma and therefore should have been treated as chargeable
gains subject to an effective 33% tax rate, rather than the 12.5% tax
rate applicable to trading income.” While the Company had disclosed on
November 8, 2018 to investors that it had received the audit finding
letter, it did not disclose further material details from the
aforementioned letter.
On this news, Perrigo’s share price fell $15.33 per share, or more than
29%, to close at $37.03 per share on December 21, 2018, thereby injuring
investors.
The complaint filed in this class action alleges that during the Class
Period the Company misled investors by failing to disclose material
information contained in the Irish tax authorities’ letter.
If you purchased shares of Perrigo, you may move the Court no later than March
4, 2019 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a
member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may
retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent
member of the Class. If you wish to learn more about this action, or if
you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or
interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley
Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los
Angeles California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by
email to shareholders@glancylaw.com,
or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.
If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone
number and number of shares purchased.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
