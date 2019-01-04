Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Perrigo Company plc Investors (PRGO)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Perrigo Company plc investors (“Perrigo” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PRGO) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On December 21, 2018, Perrigo disclosed that it had received an audit finding letter from the Irish tax authorities stating “that IP sales transactions… including the sale of Tysabri®, were not part of the trade of Elan Pharma and therefore should have been treated as chargeable gains subject to an effective 33% tax rate, rather than the 12.5% tax rate applicable to trading income.” While the Company had disclosed on November 8, 2018 to investors that it had received the audit finding letter, it did not disclose further material details from the aforementioned letter.

On this news, Perrigo’s share price fell $15.33 per share, or more than 29%, to close at $37.03 per share on December 21, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Perrigo securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005552/en/