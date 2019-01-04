Log in
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Perrigo Company plc Investors (PRGO)

01/04/2019 | 09:19pm EST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Perrigo Company plc investors (“Perrigo” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PRGO) concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On December 21, 2018, Perrigo disclosed that it had received an audit finding letter from the Irish tax authorities stating “that IP sales transactions… including the sale of Tysabri®, were not part of the trade of Elan Pharma and therefore should have been treated as chargeable gains subject to an effective 33% tax rate, rather than the 12.5% tax rate applicable to trading income.” While the Company had disclosed on November 8, 2018 to investors that it had received the audit finding letter, it did not disclose further material details from the aforementioned letter.

On this news, Perrigo’s share price fell $15.33 per share, or more than 29%, to close at $37.03 per share on December 21, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Perrigo securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 717 M
EBIT 2018 904 M
Net income 2018 131 M
Debt 2018 2 720 M
Yield 2018 1,93%
P/E ratio 2018 24,41
P/E ratio 2019 14,24
EV / Sales 2018 1,74x
EV / Sales 2019 1,66x
Capitalization 5 502 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 68,5 $
Spread / Average Target 72%
Managers
NameTitle
Murray S. Kessler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rolf Allan Classon Chairman
Ronald Janish Executive VP-Global Operations and Supply Chain
Ron L. Winowiecki Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Farrington Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERRIGO COMPANY PLC2.89%5 502
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.01%342 623
PFIZER-0.92%250 850
NOVARTIS-0.05%217 068
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.2.40%211 885
MERCK AND COMPANY-3.10%196 562
