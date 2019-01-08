Law Offices of Howard G. Smith : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Perrigo Company plc Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has
been filed on behalf of investors that acquired Perrigo Company plc
(“Perrigo” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PRGO)
securities between November 8, 2018 and December 21, 2018,
inclusive (the “Class Period”). Perrigo investors have until March
4, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
On December 21, 2018, Perrigo disclosed that it had received an audit
finding letter from the Irish tax authorities stating “that IP sales
transactions… including the sale of Tysabri®, were not part of the trade
of Elan Pharma and therefore should have been treated as chargeable
gains subject to an effective 33% tax rate, rather than the 12.5% tax
rate applicable to trading income.” While the Company had disclosed on
November 8, 2018 to investors that it had received the audit finding
letter, it did not disclose further material details from the
aforementioned letter.
On this news, Perrigo’s share price fell $15.33 per share, or more than
29%, to close at $37.03 per share on December 21, 2018, thereby injuring
investors.
The complaint filed in this class action alleges that during the Class
Period, the Company misled investors by failing to disclosed material
information contained in the Irish tax authorities’ letter.
If you purchased shares of Perrigo, have information or would like to
learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this
announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters,
please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G.
Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by
telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com,
or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108006104/en/