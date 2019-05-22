Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Perrigo Company PLC    PRGO   IE00BGH1M568

PERRIGO COMPANY PLC

(PRGO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Monteverde & Associates PC Launches Legal Inquiry Regarding the Acquisition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/22/2019 | 04:46pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Monteverde & Associates PC Logo

Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating:

  • Perrigo Co. plc (PRGO) in connection with the proposed acquisition of Ranir Global Holdings, LLC ("Ranir") for $750 million in cash. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/perrigo-co-plc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
  • Presidio Bank ("Presidio") (PDOB) related to the sale of the company to Heritage Commerce Corp. ("Heritage") (HTBK). Under the terms of the proposed agreement, Presidio shareholders will receive 2.470 shares of Heritage common stock for each share of Presidio common stock. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/presidio-bank. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.
  • Isramco, Inc. ("Isramco") (ISRL) related to the sale of the company to Naphtha Israel Petroleum Corporation Ltd., Naphtha Holding Ltd., Israel Oil Company, Ltd., and Naphtha US Oil, Inc. (together "Naphtha Group"). Under the proposed agreement, Isramco shareholders will receive $121.40 per share for each share of Isramco common stock they own. Click here for more information: https://www.monteverdelaw.com/case/isramco-inc. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Monteverde & Associates PC is a national class action securities and consumer litigation law firm that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders and consumers from corporate wrongdoing.  Monteverde & Associates lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions, whereby they protect investors by recovering money and remedying corporate misconduct. Mr. Monteverde, who leads the legal team at the firm, has been recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star in Securities Litigation in 2013, 2017 - 2019, an award given to less than 2.5% of attorneys in a particular field.  He has also been selected by Martindale-Hubbell as a 2017 and 2018 Top Rated Lawyer.

If you own common stock in any of the above listed companies and wish to obtain additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit our website or contact Juan E. Monteverde, Esq. either via e-mail at jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com or by telephone at (212) 971-1341.

Contact:
Juan E. Monteverde, Esq.
MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC
The Empire State Building
350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4405
New York, NY 10118
United States of America
jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com
Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2019 Monteverde & Associates PC.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC (www.monteverdelaw.com).  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investor-alert-monteverde--associates-pc-launches-legal-inquiry-regarding-the-acquisition-300855492.html

SOURCE Monteverde & Associates PC


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PERRIGO COMPANY PLC
04:46pMonteverde & Associates PC Launches Legal Inquiry Regarding the Acquisition
PR
09:33aPERRIGO : Announces FDA Final Approval for AB Rated Generic Version of Voltaren ..
AQ
05/14PERRIGO CO PLC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
05/09PERRIGO : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
05/09MARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P 500, Nasdaq End Lower For Fourth Day After Trump Claims ..
DJ
05/08PERRIGO CO PLC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
04/30MARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P 500 Ekes Out Third Straight Record Close; Nasdaq Retreat..
DJ
04/30PERRIGO CO PLC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial ..
AQ
04/29PERRIGO CO PLC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
04/29PERRIGO : Increases Its Dividend By 11%
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About