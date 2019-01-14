Log in
PERRIGO COMPANY PLC (PRGO)
PERRIGO Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In Perrigo Company plc To Contact The Firm

01/14/2019

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Perrigo Company plc ("Perrigo" or the "Company")(NYSE:PRGO).

If you invested in Perrigo stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/PRGO. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 717 M
EBIT 2018 904 M
Net income 2018 131 M
Debt 2018 2 720 M
Yield 2018 1,69%
P/E ratio 2018 27,76
P/E ratio 2019 16,19
EV / Sales 2018 1,88x
EV / Sales 2019 1,79x
Capitalization 6 160 M
Technical analysis trends PERRIGO COMPANY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 68,5 $
Spread / Average Target 51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Murray S. Kessler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rolf Allan Classon Chairman
Ronald Janish Executive VP-Global Operations and Supply Chain
Ron L. Winowiecki Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Farrington Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERRIGO COMPANY PLC17.01%6 005
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.54%345 787
PFIZER-1.76%251 372
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.5.20%223 043
NOVARTIS3.28%221 240
MERCK AND COMPANY-1.98%196 094
