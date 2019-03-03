PERRIGO Rosen Law Firm Reminds Perrigo Company plc Investors of Important March 4, 2019 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit – PRGO

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of
the securities of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) from November 8, 2018
through December 20, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the
important March 4, 2019 deadline in the securities class action lawsuit
filed against the company. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for
Perrigo investors under the federal securities laws.
The Complaint alleges that on December 20, 2018, Perrigo filed a Form
8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission disclosing that it had
received an audit finding letter from the Irish tax authorities on
October 30, 2018 stating “that IP sales transactions… including the sale
of Tysabri®, were not part of the trade of Elan Pharma and therefore
should have been treated as chargeable gains subject to an effective 33%
tax rate, rather than the 12.5% tax rate applicable to trading income.”
Although Perrigo had revealed to investors on November 8, 2018 that it
had received the audit finding letter, it did not disclose material
details. On this news, Perrigo securities plummeted $15.33 or over 29%
to close at $37.03 on December 21, 2018.
A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as
lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 4, 2019. A
lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class
members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation,
