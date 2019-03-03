Log in
PERRIGO Rosen Law Firm Reminds Perrigo Company plc Investors of Important March 4, 2019 Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit – PRGO

03/03/2019 | 09:36am EST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) from November 8, 2018 through December 20, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”) of the important March 4, 2019 deadline in the securities class action lawsuit filed against the company. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Perrigo investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Perrigo class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1518.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

The Complaint alleges that on December 20, 2018, Perrigo filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission disclosing that it had received an audit finding letter from the Irish tax authorities on October 30, 2018 stating “that IP sales transactions… including the sale of Tysabri®, were not part of the trade of Elan Pharma and therefore should have been treated as chargeable gains subject to an effective 33% tax rate, rather than the 12.5% tax rate applicable to trading income.” Although Perrigo had revealed to investors on November 8, 2018 that it had received the audit finding letter, it did not disclose material details. On this news, Perrigo securities plummeted $15.33 or over 29% to close at $37.03 on December 21, 2018.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 4, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-1518.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.


© Business Wire 2019
