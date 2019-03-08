Perrigo : Amendment to a previously filed 4

Morningstar® Document Research℠

FORM 4/A

PERRIGO Co plc - PRGO

Filed: March 08, 2019 (period: February 26, 2019)

Amendment to a previously filed Form 4

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Janish Ronald Craig

PERRIGO Co plc [ PRGO ]

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

02/26/2019

X Director 10% Owner Officer (give title Other (specify below) below)

PERRIGO COMPANY PLC 515 EASTERN AVENUEEVP, Global Op. & Supply Chain

4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

02/28/2019

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

(Street)

X

Form filed by One Reporting Person

ALLEGANMI

49010

Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Explanation of Responses:

1. Vesting of service-based restricted stock units granted on February 26, 2016.

2. Due to an administrative error, the number of shares reported as withheld in the original filing was overreported by 146 shares.

3. Vesting of performance-based restricted stock units granted on February 26, 2016.

4. Due to an administrative error, the number of shares reported as withheld in the original filing was overreported by 211 shares.

5. Each Restricted Stock Unit represents a contingent right to receive one Perrigo Company plc ordinary share.

Remarks:

/s/ Ronald C. Janish 03/08/2019 ** Signature of Reporting Person Date

POWER OF ATTORNEY

The undersigned hereby constitutes and appoints each of Todd W. Kingma, Mary Zick, David McConnell and Penny Bursma, signing singly, as the undersigned's true and lawful attorney-in-fact to:

(1) execute for and on behalf of the undersigned, in the undersigned's capacity as an officer and/or director of Perrigo Company plc (the "Company"), Forms 3, 4 and 5 in accordance with Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 a

(2) do and perform any and all acts for and on behalf of the undersigned that may be necessary or desirable to complete and execute any such Form 3, 4, or 5, complete and execute any amendment thereto, and timely file such form with the Uni

(3) take any other action of any type whatsoever in connection with the foregoing which, in the opinion of such attorney-in-fact, may be of benefit to, in the best interest of, or legally required by, the undersigned, it being understood th

The undersigned hereby grants to each such attorney-in-fact full power and authority to do any and all things and take any and all actions necessary in the exercise of any of the rights and powers herein granted, as fully to all intents and This Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until the undersigned is no longer required to file Forms 3, 4, and 5 with respect to the undersigned's holdings of and transactions in securities issued by the Company, unless ea IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has caused this Power of Attorney to be executed as of this 4th day of November, 2015.

/s/ Ronald Janish Ronald Janish

EVP, Global Operations & Supply Chain