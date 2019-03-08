Log in
Perrigo : Amendment to a previously filed 4

0
03/08/2019 | 05:05pm EST

Morningstar® Document Research

FORM 4/A

PERRIGO Co plc - PRGO

Filed: March 08, 2019 (period: February 26, 2019)

Amendment to a previously filed Form 4

The information contained herein may not be copied, adapted or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. The user assumes all risks for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information, except to the extent such damages or losses cannot be limited or excluded by applicable law. Past financial performance is no guarantee of future results.

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Janish Ronald Craig

PERRIGO Co plc [ PRGO ]

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

02/26/2019

X

Director

10% Owner

Officer (give title

Other (specify

below)

below)

PERRIGO COMPANY PLC 515 EASTERN AVENUEEVP, Global Op. & Supply Chain

4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

02/28/2019

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

(Street)

X

Form filed by One Reporting Person

ALLEGANMI

49010

Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Explanation of Responses:

  • 1. Vesting of service-based restricted stock units granted on February 26, 2016.

  • 2. Due to an administrative error, the number of shares reported as withheld in the original filing was overreported by 146 shares.

  • 3. Vesting of performance-based restricted stock units granted on February 26, 2016.

  • 4. Due to an administrative error, the number of shares reported as withheld in the original filing was overreported by 211 shares.

  • 5. Each Restricted Stock Unit represents a contingent right to receive one Perrigo Company plc ordinary share.

Remarks:

/s/ Ronald C. Janish 03/08/2019 ** Signature of Reporting Person Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

POWER OF ATTORNEY

The undersigned hereby constitutes and appoints each of Todd W. Kingma, Mary Zick, David McConnell and Penny Bursma, signing singly, as the undersigned's true and lawful attorney-in-fact to:

(1) execute for and on behalf of the undersigned, in the undersigned's capacity as an officer and/or director of Perrigo Company plc (the "Company"), Forms 3, 4 and 5 in accordance with Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 a

  • (2) do and perform any and all acts for and on behalf of the undersigned that may be necessary or desirable to complete and execute any such Form 3, 4, or 5, complete and execute any amendment thereto, and timely file such form with the Uni

  • (3) take any other action of any type whatsoever in connection with the foregoing which, in the opinion of such attorney-in-fact, may be of benefit to, in the best interest of, or legally required by, the undersigned, it being understood th

The undersigned hereby grants to each such attorney-in-fact full power and authority to do any and all things and take any and all actions necessary in the exercise of any of the rights and powers herein granted, as fully to all intents and This Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until the undersigned is no longer required to file Forms 3, 4, and 5 with respect to the undersigned's holdings of and transactions in securities issued by the Company, unless ea IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has caused this Power of Attorney to be executed as of this 4th day of November, 2015.

/s/ Ronald Janish Ronald Janish

EVP, Global Operations & Supply Chain

Disclaimer

Perrigo Company plc published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 22:04:04 UTC
