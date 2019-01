Perrigo : Appoints James Dillard To Role Of Chief Scientific Officer

DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Perrigo Company plc (NYSE, TASE: PRGO) today announced that James Dillard has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer. In this new role, Jim will be responsible for providing global oversight and coordination of Perrigo's Research & Development, Quality, Regulatory and Innovation efforts. He will report to President and Chief Executive Officer, Murray S. Kessler.

Commenting on the appointment, Perrigo CEO Murray S. Kessler stated, "Jim and I have previously worked together for many years. He has a proven 31-year track record in regulated consumer and medical products, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulatory affairs and consumer product development. Over the course of his career Jim has led the successful development and introduction of many major new products as well as actively built innovative capabilities, frameworks and research strategies."

Kessler continued, "As we begin our evolution from a healthcare company to a selfcare company, it essential that we broaden the company's consumer products expertise and thinking to supplement our already incredibly talented bench of healthcare R&D professionals. We are confident Jim is the right leader to accelerate the development of our new product pipeline and innovation efforts. His unique combination of consumer and FDA experience make him a great fit for the new direction of the Company and I am excited for him to be joining the team."

Jim is joining Perrigo from Altria Group, Inc., where he served as Senior Vice President, Research, Development and Sciences and Chief Innovation Officer. In this role, he led the product development, regulatory sciences and engineering functions, as well as execution of the organization's innovation framework and strategies. Jim also led the manufacturing, science and technology functions for U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company, part of the Altria organization.

Between 1987 and 2001, Jim worked for the FDA, where he last served as Director of the Division of Cardiovascular and Respiratory Devices. During his 14 years at the FDA, he held various leadership roles in the Center for Devices and Radiological Health and the Office of Device Evaluation.

Jim holds undergraduate and graduate degrees in Biomedical Engineering from Tulane University in New Orleans, where he also served as a Board member for the Biomedical Engineering Department from 2000 to 2002.

