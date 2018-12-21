Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Perrigo Company PLC    PRGO   IE00BGH1M568

PERRIGO COMPANY PLC (PRGO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Perrigo : Ireland demands $1.9 billion in back taxes from Perrigo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/21/2018 | 09:50am CET
Birds are seen on the logo of generic drugmaker Perrigo Co outside their new factory in the city of Yeruham

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ireland's tax authorities have demanded that drugmaker Perrigo, formerly known as Elan, pay 1.64 billion euros (1.48 billion pounds) in taxes relating to the calendar year 2013, a U.S. securities filing showed.

It is one of the biggest demands for back taxes ever made in Ireland, although well below EU antitrust regulators' demand in 2016 that Apple pay the Irish government 13 billion euros.

According to the filing, Irish Revenue Commissioners say that intellectual property sales by Elan Pharma, including multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri, was taxed as trading income at 12.5 percent, when it should have been treated as a chargeable gain at a rate of 33 percent.

Dublin-based Perrigo, which is listed in New York, said in the filing that it strongly disputes the Revenue's assessment and will appeal.

It said the demand relates to the taxation of Elan Pharma's sales in April 2013 of Tysabri intellectual property and related assets to Biogen Idec, eight months before Perrigo bought Elan.

Perrigo said the Irish Revenue Commissioners submitted an audit findings letter to Elan Pharma in October 2018 and invited the company to bring any areas of disagreement to the authority's attention, which led to a meeting with the tax authority and two written submissions.

"However, less than a month later — at a time when Perrigo believed that discussions concerning the matter were ongoing —Irish Revenue issued the NoA (Notice of Amended Assessment)," Perrigo said in the filing.

The Revenue Commissioners told Perrigo that no further information would be provided to clarify the basis of its assessment and that Perrigo should file its appeal by Dec. 28.

In 2016, EU antitrust regulators' demanded that Apple pay 13 billion euros in taxes plus interest to the Irish government after ruling that a special scheme to route profits through Ireland was illegal state aid.

(Reporting by Graham Fahy; Editing by Susan Fenton)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on PERRIGO COMPANY PLC
09:50aPERRIGO : Ireland demands $1.9 billion in back taxes from Perrigo
RE
12/20PERRIGO CO PLC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
12/20PERRIGO : To Present At The J.P. Morgan Global Healthcare Conference
PR
12/11PERRIGO : Announces the Launch of an AB Rated Generic Version of Topicort Topica..
AQ
12/10PERRIGO : Amendment to a previously filed SC 13G
PU
12/10PERRIGO : Announces the Launch of an AB Rated Generic Version of Topicort® Topic..
PR
12/05SOL GEL TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Sixth Agreement for a Generic Product Candidate..
AQ
12/04PERRIGO : Sol-Gel Technologies Announces Sixth Agreement for a Generic Product C..
AQ
11/29PERRIGO : Announces Patent Litigation Settlement for the Generic Version of Sern..
AQ
11/29PERRIGO COMPANY PLC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 717 M
EBIT 2018 872 M
Net income 2018 132 M
Debt 2018 2 720 M
Yield 2018 1,47%
P/E ratio 2018 32,06
P/E ratio 2019 18,70
EV / Sales 2018 2,08x
EV / Sales 2019 1,99x
Capitalization 7 113 M
Chart PERRIGO COMPANY PLC
Duration : Period :
Perrigo Company PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERRIGO COMPANY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 74,7 $
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Murray S. Kessler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rolf Allan Classon Chairman
Ronald Janish Executive VP-Global Operations and Supply Chain
Ron L. Winowiecki Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Farrington Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERRIGO COMPANY PLC-39.93%7 113
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-8.20%342 247
PFIZER15.82%243 426
NOVARTIS2.67%217 413
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-1.08%211 723
MERCK AND COMPANY30.60%191 830
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.