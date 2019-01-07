Perrigo : RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Perrigo Company plc

BERWYN, Pa., Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RM LAW, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased Perrigo Company plc ("Perrigo" or the "Company") (NYSE: PRGO) securities between November 8, 2018 and December 21, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Perrigo shareholders may, no later than March 4, 2019, move the Court for appointment as a lead plaintiff of the Class. If you purchased shares of Perrigo and would like to learn more about these claims or if you wish to discuss these matters and have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights, contact Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or to sign up online, click here.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that on December 21, 2018, Perrigo issued a Form 8-K disclosing that it had received an audit finding letter from the Irish tax authorities on October 30, 2018 stating "that IP sales transactions… including the sale of Tysabri®, were not part of the trade of Elan Pharma and therefore should have been treated as chargeable gains subject to an effective 33% tax rate, rather than the 12.5% tax rate applicable to trading income." Although the Company had revealed to investors on November 8, 2018 that it had received the audit finding letter, it did not disclose material details. Following the news on December 21, 2018, Perrigo stock dropped roughly 25%.

If you are a member of the class, you may, no later than March 4, 2019, request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff of the class. A lead plaintiff is a representative party that acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class. Under certain circumstances, one or more class members may together serve as "lead plaintiff." Your ability to share in any recovery is not, however, affected by the decision whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff. You may retain RM LAW, P.C. or other counsel of your choice, to serve as your counsel in this action.

For more information regarding this, please contact RM LAW, P.C. (Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire) toll-free at (844) 291-9299 or by email at rm@maniskas.com or click here. For more information about class action cases in general or to learn more about RM LAW, P.C. please visit our website by clicking here.

RM LAW, P.C. is a national shareholder litigation firm. RM LAW, P.C. is devoted to protecting the interests of individual and institutional investors in shareholder actions in state and federal courts nationwide.

CONTACT: RM LAW, P.C.

Richard A. Maniskas, Esquire

1055 Westlakes Dr., Ste. 300

Berwyn, PA 19312

484-324-6800

844-291-9299

rm@maniskas.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rm-law-announces-class-action-lawsuit-against-perrigo-company-plc-300774174.html

SOURCE RM LAW, P.C.