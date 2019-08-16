Log in
PERRIGO COMPANY PLC

(PRGO)
Perrigo : SC 13D/A

08/16/2019

FORMSC 13D/A

Starboard Value LP - PRGO

Filed: August 16, 2019 (period: )

Amendment to a SC 13D filing

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 13D

(Rule 13d-101)

INFORMATION TO BE INCLUDED IN STATEMENTS FILED PURSUANT

TO § 240.13d-1(a) AND AMENDMENTS THERETO FILED PURSUANT TO

  • 240.13d-2(a)(Amendment No. 2)1

Perrigo Company plc

(Name of Issuer)

Ordinary Shares, €0.001 par value

(Title of Class of Securities)

G97822103

(CUSIP Number)

JEFFREY C. SMITH

STARBOARD VALUE LP

777 Third Avenue, 18th Floor New York, New York 10017

  1. 845-7977

STEVE WOLOSKY, ESQ.

ANDREW FREEDMAN, ESQ.

OLSHAN FROME WOLOSKY LLP

1325 Avenue of the Americas New York, New York 10019

(212) 451-2300

(Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications)

August 14, 2019

(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of This Statement)

If the filing person has previously filed a statement on Schedule 13G to report the acquisition that is the subject of this Schedule 13D, and is filing this schedule because of §§ 240.13d-1(e),240.13d-1(f) or 240.13d-1(g), check the following box ¨.

Note: Schedules filed in paper format shall include a signed original and five copies of the schedule, including all exhibits. See § 240.13d-7 for other parties to whom copies are to be sent.

  • The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person's initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter disclosures provided in a prior cover page.

The information required on the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).

CUSIP NO. G97822103

1

NAME OF REPORTING PERSON

STARBOARD VALUE LP

(a)

2

CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP

(b)

3

SEC USE ONLY

4

SOURCE OF FUNDS

OO

5

CHECK BOX IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEM 2(d) OR 2(e)

6

CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

NUMBER OF

DELAWARE

7

SOLE VOTING POWER

SHARES

BENEFICIALLY

6,780,026

OWNED BY

8

SHARED VOTING POWER

EACH

REPORTING

- 0 -

PERSON WITH

9

SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

6,780,026

10

SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

- 0 -

11

AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

6,780,026

12

CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES

13

PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)

4.98%

14

TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON

PN

CUSIP NO. G97822103

1

NAME OF REPORTING PERSON

STARBOARD VALUE AND OPPORTUNITY MASTER FUND LTD

(a)

2

CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP

(b)

3

SEC USE ONLY

4

SOURCE OF FUNDS

WC

5

CHECK BOX IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEM 2(d) OR 2(e)

6

CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

NUMBER OF

CAYMAN ISLANDS

7

SOLE VOTING POWER

SHARES

BENEFICIALLY

2,108,979

OWNED BY

8

SHARED VOTING POWER

EACH

REPORTING

- 0 -

PERSON WITH

9

SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

2,108,979

10

SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

- 0 -

11

AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

2,108,979

12

CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES

13

PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)

1.6%

14

TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON

CO

CUSIP NO. G97822103

1

NAME OF REPORTING PERSON

STARBOARD VALUE AND OPPORTUNITY S LLC

(a)

2

CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP

(b)

3

SEC USE ONLY

4

SOURCE OF FUNDS

WC

5

CHECK BOX IF DISCLOSURE OF LEGAL PROCEEDINGS IS REQUIRED PURSUANT TO ITEM 2(d) OR 2(e)

6

CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

NUMBER OF

DELAWARE

7

SOLE VOTING POWER

SHARES

BENEFICIALLY

301,579

OWNED BY

8

SHARED VOTING POWER

EACH

REPORTING

- 0 -

PERSON WITH

9

SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

301,579

10

SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

- 0 -

11

AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

301,579

12

CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (11) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES

13

PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (11)

Less than 1%

14

TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON

OO

Disclaimer

Perrigo Company plc published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 791 M
EBIT 2019 802 M
Net income 2019 204 M
Debt 2019 2 758 M
Yield 2019 1,69%
P/E ratio 2019 23,6x
P/E ratio 2020 17,8x
EV / Sales2019 1,89x
EV / Sales2020 1,72x
Capitalization 6 283 M
Technical analysis trends PERRIGO COMPANY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 51,64  $
Last Close Price 46,18  $
Spread / Highest target 29,9%
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Murray S. Kessler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rolf Allan Classon Chairman
Ronald Janish Executive VP-Global Operations and Supply Chain
Ron L. Winowiecki Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Farrington Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERRIGO COMPANY PLC17.86%6 214
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.94%344 517
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.10.66%235 575
ROCHE HOLDING12.11%235 575
MERCK AND COMPANY9.23%213 689
NOVARTIS17.91%202 958
