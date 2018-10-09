Log in
Perrigo replaces CEO Roehrhoff with consumer goods veteran

10/09/2018 | 12:44pm CEST
Bottles are seen on a production line at the new factory of generic drugmaker Perrigo Co in the city of Yeruham

(This version of the October 8 story corrects CEO's name to Roehrhoff from Rohrhoff in headline and text)

Kessler has spent nearly three decades in consumer packaged goods business and has worked with Campbell Soup Co and Clorox. He was most recently the chief executive officer and president at the Lorillard Tobacco Co [LO.UL].

Lorillard's market value surged to about $28 billion from about $9 billion during Kessler's tenure as CEO between 2010 and 2015, Perrigo said. Lorillard was acquired by Reynolds American Inc in 2015.

Earlier this year, Perrigo said it would separate its generics prescription business, which has been a drag on results, to focus on consumer healthcare following a strategic review.

"Given the decision to separate the Rx pharmaceuticals business and pursue a consumer-focused strategy, the board is looking forward to partnering with him to develop Perrigo's strategic plan," board Chairman Rolf Classon said in a statement.

The separation of the generics prescription business is expected to be completed in the second half of 2019, with the board exploring all options, including a possible tax-efficient separation to shareholders, a sale or merger, the company has said.

Roehrhoff, who joined Perrigo in January, spent seven years as chief executive of Gerresheimer AG <GXIG.DE >.

Under Roehrhoff, Perrigo's shares have shed 21 percent of their value, through Monday's close.

(Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAMPBELL SOUP 2.74% 38.25 Delayed Quote.-22.61%
PERRIGO COMPANY PLC 1.24% 72.8 Delayed Quote.-16.48%
THE CLOROX COMPANY 0.20% 149.88 Delayed Quote.0.56%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 850 M
EBIT 2018 985 M
Net income 2018 333 M
Debt 2018 2 439 M
Yield 2018 1,03%
P/E ratio 2018 25,85
P/E ratio 2019 20,32
EV / Sales 2018 2,56x
EV / Sales 2019 2,42x
Capitalization 9 961 M
Income Statement Evolution
