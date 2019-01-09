Log in
PERRIGO COMPANY PLC (PRGO)

PERRIGO COMPANY PLC (PRGO)
News 
The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Perrigo Company plc and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

01/09/2019 | 03:16pm EST

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Perrigo Company plc. (“Perrigo” or “the Company”) (NYSE: PRGO) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's shares between November 8, 2018 and December 21, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”), are encouraged to contact the firm before March 4, 2019.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall, or Sherin Mahdavian, of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Perrigo disclosed on December 21, 2018, that the Company received an audit letter from Irish tax authorities which stated in part: “IP sales transactions… including the sale of Tysabri®, were not part of the trade of Elan Pharma and therefore should have been treated as chargeable gains subject to an effective 33% tax rate, rather than the 12.5% tax rate applicable to trading income.” Perrigo had disclosed that it received the audit finding letter on November 8, 2018, but did not disclose the contents of the letter to investors at that time. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Perrigo, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 4 717 M
EBIT 2018 904 M
Net income 2018 131 M
Debt 2018 2 720 M
Yield 2018 1,71%
P/E ratio 2018 27,50
P/E ratio 2019 16,04
EV / Sales 2018 1,84x
EV / Sales 2019 1,76x
Capitalization 5 982 M
Chart PERRIGO COMPANY PLC
Duration : Period :
Perrigo Company PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERRIGO COMPANY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 68,5 $
Spread / Average Target 52%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Murray S. Kessler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rolf Allan Classon Chairman
Ronald Janish Executive VP-Global Operations and Supply Chain
Ron L. Winowiecki Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Farrington Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERRIGO COMPANY PLC15.92%5 982
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.58%340 638
PFIZER-0.96%250 734
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.3.74%221 966
NOVARTIS0.76%220 507
MERCK AND COMPANY-0.55%196 146
