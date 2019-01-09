The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Perrigo Company plc and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The
Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm,
announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Perrigo Company
plc. (“Perrigo” or “the Company”) (NYSE: PRGO)
for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
Investors who purchased the Company's shares between November 8, 2018
and December 21, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”), are encouraged to
contact the firm before March 4, 2019.
The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until
certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you
choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.
According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading
statements to the market. Perrigo disclosed on December 21, 2018, that
the Company received an audit letter from Irish tax authorities which
stated in part: “IP sales transactions… including the sale of Tysabri®,
were not part of the trade of Elan Pharma and therefore should have been
treated as chargeable gains subject to an effective 33% tax rate, rather
than the 12.5% tax rate applicable to trading income.” Perrigo had
disclosed that it received the audit finding letter on November 8, 2018,
but did not disclose the contents of the letter to investors at that
time. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false
and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market
learned the truth about Perrigo, investors suffered damages.
