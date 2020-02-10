Perrot Duval S A : Dividend distribution accepted

PRESS RELEASE OF 10 FEBRUARY 2020

OF PERROT DUVAL HOLDING SA

Dividend distribution accepted

The extraordinary general Shareholder's Meeting of Perrot Duval Holding S.A. (PEDU) on 6 February 2020 decided to distribute a dividend of

CHF per bearer share of 50.00 CHF nominal value

CHF per registered share of 10.00 CHF nominal value

drawn from the reserve resulting from capital contributions per 30 April 2019, not subject to withholding tax,

as well as an extraordinary gross dividend of

CHF per bearer share of 50.00 CHF nominal value

CHF per registered share of 10.00 CHF nominal value

from the available earnings per 30 April 2019, subject to withholding tax.

Holders of custody accounts (containing Perrot Duval Holding S.A. shares) will be automatically credited with the net dividend amount as of 12 February 2020.

This press release is available on the company's website of Perrot Duval and can be downloaded from http://www.perrotduval.com/article.php3?id_article=7.

Further information can be obtained from:

Nicolas Eichenberger, Chairman of the Board of Directors

Perrot Duval Holding SA, c/o Perrot Duval Management SA

Place de la Gare 11, P.O. Box, CH-1296 Coppet

Tel. +41 22 776 61 44, Fax +41 22 776 19 17,

E-mail nicolas.eichenberger@perrotduval.com